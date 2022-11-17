ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford store doings its part to eliminate waste

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline store is doing its part to reduce and eliminate single use plastic. “Earth,” a zero-waste store located of Rockford’s Jefferson Street, had its grand opening on Saturday. Everything they sell is natural, eco-friendly, compostable or biodegradable. The owner said that it is part of a movement. “The more I […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Couple Of Power Outages in Winnebago County

Sources are reporting a couple of lines down/power outages in Winnebago County.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s Nicholas Conservatory is set to glow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Nicholas Conservatory will be glowing before residents know it. “All Aglow” was named by an online blog as one of the 16 best places to view Christmas lights around Chicago. It includes 300,000 lights and 50 handmade candy canes throughout the gardens. The event, which starts Saturday, is free to […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Machesney Park school board member recognized by the state

A local woman has been recognized for her work in education. Machesney Park school board member recognized by the state.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s Candy Cloud launches franchise program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local business that started as a cotton candy stand just three years ago is now looking for franchisees.  Alex Edwards, co-owner of Candy Cloud, which opened its first brick-and-mortar location on Rockford’s east side in March, said his goal is to have 10 franchises up and running in 2023.  “When we […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Much milder, quieter week ahead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - November’s been a month of ups and downs to say the very least. After a week and a half of remarkably mild conditions in the Stateline, the last ten days have been a total opposite. The roller coaster ride’s to continue as we enter a...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

VanVleet Foundation feeds Rockford residents for the holidays

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thanksgiving is right around the corner and one local family foundation has prepared thousands of free holiday dinners for Rockford residents. The VanVleet Family Foundation was started by NBA and world-champion basketball player Fred VanVleet. The goal is to help people in any way possible, and with the holiday season in full swing, the family is determined to make sure everyone gets to spend the day with a full belly.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Mrs. Fisher’s Potato Chips’ Hot Bag Sale Is This Week In Illinois

"Shopping local" is a frequent phrase you'll hear throughout your city but there may be occasions when you're not sure what your looking for is considered "local." When it comes to food there are usually plenty of options, but what if you're looking for chips? This is a no-brainer if you're in or near northern Illinois. Mrs. Fisher's should be top of mind.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Earlier Today There Was An Accident On The West Side

We are wanting to hear your local paranormal experiences! Please contact us: RockfordScanner@gmail.com
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Cold start to Sunday morning, warmth coming soon

It’s been a very cold morning… So cold, in fact, that this is the coldest Rockford has been since March 12th. That was 253 days ago. We hit an overnight low of 8 degrees that night. We were not quite that cold this morning, but we did make it down to 11° overnight.
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Roads Get Icy. Drivers Jump on Social To Blame Road Crews.

Many drivers were caught off guard as wet roads turned to ice on Thursday evening (11/17) throughout the Stateline area when temperatures dipped below freezing. Dozens of vehicles reportedly slid off into ditches and roads throughout the evening were treacherous with posts saying that IL-76 was a "sheet of ice" and that all of Beloit area roads were unsafe.
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com

Cold case: Who killed Rockford resident Lauretta Lyons in 1966?

When a 43-year-old man was arrested for kidnapping a woman from Colonial Village Mall in 1966, police believed they had the man who also killed a downtown business owner a few weeks earlier.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

23 Winnebago County children get their adoptions finalized

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — November is “Adoption Awareness Month,” and Saturday marked the 18th Annual “National Adoption Day Celebration.” Families gathered at the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center as 23 children got their adoptions finalized. “I have waited four years for my little girl, and today was our day,” said adoptive parent Chris Lannon. Lannon […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford group holds community Thanksgiving dinner

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It is the season of giving, and one local organization wants to provide a holiday meal to members of the community. The Kendel Sherman Foundation held their 5th Annual “Community Thanksgiving Dinner” Saturday afternoon. The free meals were provided at the Northwest Community Center. The organization gave away boxes of food […]
ROCKFORD, IL

