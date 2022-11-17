Read full article on original website
wjhl.com
Holiday Events in Marion, Virginia
(WJHL) Ken Heath from Marion, Virginia shares information on upcoming events within the town over the next few weeks. For more information please visit www.MarionVA.org.
cardinalnews.org
Five months after the Dobbs decision, Bristol has become a microcosm of the national abortion debate
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up our free daily email newsletter. Out-of-town visitors to Bristol usually have fun with its split-state personality, posing for pictures in the middle of State Street, one foot in Tennessee and the other in Virginia. But in the months since the U.S....
cardinalnews.org
Buchanan County supervisor proposes make-up year for Virginia students
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up our free daily email newsletter. In light of a scathing report showing that Virginia students have been underperforming in recent years, a Buchanan County supervisor is proposing to allow K-12 students who have fallen behind during the COVID-19 pandemic an optional make-up year to improve their academic test scores and athletic performance.
wjhl.com
ETSU names Millennium Centre for philanthropic alumni couple James and Nellie Brinkley
ETSU names Millennium Centre for philanthropic alumni couple James and Nellie Brinkley.
wjhl.com
ETSU announces 'largest pay raise in a decade'
Employees of East Tennessee State University are getting a raise.
Santa Train rolls into Kingsport to finish 80th run
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Santa Train made a triumphant return to Kingsport around 3 p.m. Saturday, marking its 80th run since the Santa Claus Special began in 1943. The route hadn’t been run in its classic form for two years after COVID-19 prevented mass gatherings at the tracks or in the train. In 2022, […]
wjhl.com
Science Hill, Daniel Boone and Greeneville season ends in quarterfinals
Science Hill, Daniel Boone and Greeneville season ends in quarterfinals.
wymt.com
River walk project unveiled in Va. town
HAYSI, Va. (WYMT) - The Town of Haysi, Virginia had a groundbreaking ceremony for its river walk project on Saturday. Haysi is the nearest town to the Breaks Interstate Park on the Virginia side. A Facebook post from the park said the river walk project is part of an ongoing...
2022 Arby’s Classic bracket draw finalizes field
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Representatives from five local teams were present on Sunday afternoon, as the 2022 Arby’s Classic bracket took more definite shape. Five area teams: Tennessee High, Greeneville, Dobyns-Bennett, Gate City and Twin Springs will go toe-to-toe with some top talent from across the country beginning on Tuesday, December 27th. Knox Webb and […]
wjhl.com
Science Hill, Boone get send-offs ahead of quarterfinals games
Science Hill, Boone get send-offs ahead of quarterfinals games.
As mental health problems in schools soar, provider pulls out of southwestern districts
Several southwestern school districts in Virginia have less than a month before losing a key mental health services provider, which is citing changes in how the state handles the provision of such services as a reason for pulling out. Family Preservation Services announced in a Oct. 27 letter that it would cease providing therapeutic day […] The post As mental health problems in schools soar, provider pulls out of southwestern districts appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
royalexaminer.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin unveils the “Make Virginia Home” plan
At the 2022 Virginia Governor’s Housing Conference, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled his Make Virginia Home plan, which will promote increasing the supply of attainable, affordable, and accessible housing across the Commonwealth. “After listening directly from Virginians on the various housing issues across our Commonwealth, my administration created the Make...
wjhl.com
Local farm gives back to community
Local farm gives back to community
CDC Map: Majority of Virginia remains low; 29 localities rank medium
The majority of Virginia continues to rank as low for COVID Community Levels, but 29 localities in the Commonwealth once again rank as medium, according to updated data from the CDC.
Ridgeview, Graham victorious in Region 2D semifinals
(WJHL) – The VHSL Region 2D football championship is set after the Wolfpack and G-Men earned convincing wins in the semifinal round on Saturday afternoon. Ridgeview held visiting Virginia High scoreless in a 42-0 victory in Clintwood. It was the Wolfpacks’ third-straight shutout win. In Bluefield, the Graham G-Men kept their perfect season in tact […]
wjhl.com
17th Annual Turkey Trot
(WJHL) Jenny Brock and “Trotter” tell us about the upcoming Turkey Trot 5k to be held Thanksgiving morning in downtown Johnson City. For more information please visit www.jcturkeytrot.com.
wjhl.com
Meet Bobby, Arwin and other pets up for adoption on this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Our own Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds highlights some of the animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter in this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter...
Herald and Tribune
New restaurant causes 'buzz' around Jonesborough
The buzz around town is that Jonesborough has a new restaurant to enjoy – The Just Bee Diner. Located on W. Jackson Boulevard, The Just Bee Diner – formally known as The Hungry Frog Diner – switched hands to Brian and Jessica Bishop earlier this fall without ever closing its doors.
wjhl.com
Happy Valley High School honors fallen alumni
Happy Valley High School honors fallen alumni
