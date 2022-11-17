ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Experts warn of continuing red tide issues for SWFL fish populations

By Alex Howard
 3 days ago
Some shocking new images are coming out of Sanibel as thousands of dead fish are littering the Gulf Side shoreline of the island.

Lee County continues to deal with red tide caused by Hurricane Ian. As piles of dead fish literally bake in the sun, the only beachgoers on the island are vultures.

“We’ve seen snook, redfish, permit, cobia, even fish as large as 120-pound tarpon washing up on the beaches,” said Dan Andrews from Captains for Clean Water.

On Thursday, Andrews’ colleagues from Captains for Clean Water, along with SCCF and FWC, were out measuring Red Tide levels. The sensors normally used to measure it were damaged by the storm.

“The bloom that we have right now is nowhere near as bad as 2018; however, these blooms kind of are pretty unpredictable,” he said.

Andrews is worried more fish kills could follow if water from Lake Okeechobee is released downriver.

“We are really hanging on by a thread here as far as not having harmful releases yet; we’ve heard from the next week or two that they are going to be pretty low releases.”

If that nutrient-rich water makes it to the Gulf, it could be devastating for an already storm-battered coast.

“Depending on the severity of the bloom, it can have serious economic impacts, from Charter fishing all the way through the hospitality industry.”

