houmatimes.com
Here’s what’s on the agenda for the Tues. Nov. 22 Lafourche Council Meeting
Lafourche Parish Government will hold its council meeting tomorrow, Tuesday, November 22. The council meeting will be held at 5:00 p.m. at the Mathews Government Complex located at 4876 Hwy. 1 in Mathews. If residents cannot make the meeting, it will be live-streamed. The nine-page agenda includes Parish President Archie...
houmatimes.com
GALLERY: Peoples Health hosts Thanksgiving Meals for Terrebonne Council on Aging
Yesterday, Peoples Health, in partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank hosted a Thanksgiving meal for local members of Terrebonne Council on Aging seniors. As an initiative to give during the holidays, Peoples Health has partnered with councils on aging across the region to bring fellowship and Thanksgiving to community seniors. Yesterday, they hosted Houma seniors at the Houma Municipal Auditorium. See the gallery below for some shots of the day!
houmatimes.com
Adopt a CASA child this Christmas
CASA of Terrebonne is searching for Santa’s best helpers to adopt a CASA child or teenager’s Christmas wish list! “We have 20 children in foster care that are actively being served by a CASA volunteer, that are in need of gifts,” Jenny Domangue Lead Advocate Supervisor of CASA of Terrebonne. “These gifts are their primary source of receiving gifts at all.”
houmatimes.com
Early voting for the Open General Congressional Election is Nov. 26 – Dec. 3
CA No. 1 (ACT 279, 2022 – HB 178) requires U.S. citizenship in order to register and vote in Louisiana. CA No. 2 (ACT 281, 2022 – SB 160) which requires Senate confirmation of gubernatorially appointed members of the State Civil Service Comm. CA No. 3 (ACT 280,...
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne General Health System Names Robert Meilan, RRT as Director of Cardio-Respiratory Care
Terrebonne General Health System has named Robert Meilan, RRT, as the Director of Cardiorespiratory Care. Meilan has been with Terrebonne General for a combined 28 years, beginning his career as a patient transporter, then transitioning to a staff Respiratory Therapist. He served as the Cardio-Respiratory Care Shift Supervisor for many years until he was promoted to the Cardio-Respiratory Care Program Coordinator before taking his current position. In his previous role, Meilan responded to and monitored services delivered by the respiratory staff during emergencies and worked closely with patients and their care team to assess their respiratory status. He also assisted in supervising and directing the overall care provided by the Cardio-Respiratory Care (CRC) staff.
houmatimes.com
Rock Another Day spreads suicide awareness with outdoor concert
The Bryant O’Neil Foundation invites the community to Rock Another Day on November 26. The outdoor concert under the trees at Southdown Plantation in Houma, will feature Marc Broussard, Bag Of Donuts, and Le Bon Temps. “Help the foundation raise the funds necessary to make a real difference in our community. Bringing hope and light to those in need…helping someone rock another day,” reads a statement from the foundation.
lafourchegazette.com
Historic Ridgefield Plantation for sale
Ridgefield Plantation in the southwestern section of Thibodaux is for sale. The owners of the plantation announced the sale today in a news release. Ridgefield Plantation was last on the market nearly 100 years ago in 1926. Ridgefield Plantation is one of the oldest sugar plantations on Bayou Lafourche. It...
RISE St. James wins 1st Amendment lawsuit after town requires permit to protest
A grassroots organization that fights for environmental justice has won a first amendment lawsuit against the Town of Gramercy following claims that the city violated its first amendment rights.
houmatimes.com
Houma man arrested for Extortion, and False Personation of a Police Officer
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man in connection with a Sunday afternoon incident, investigated by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division. Issac Emmanual Wilkes, 24, of Houma, was arrested for charges of Extortion, and False Personation of a Police Officer, stemming from the investigation.
houmatimes.com
Pelican Waste not picking-up garbage on Thanksgiving Day
Pelican Waste and Debris will not be running on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, 2022. All residents in Houma and Thibodaux that have a Monday/Thursday pickup schedule will have their service resumed on the following Monday. However, we will be back to our regular schedule on Friday, November 25, 2022. Therefore we ask that you continue to put your garbage cans out the night before your service day to prevent missed pickups.
houmatimes.com
Missing Honduran teen last seen in Houma
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for assistance in locating a Honduran immigrant that was last seen in Terrebonne Parish. Melanie Yaliitza Rodriguez, 17, went missing from an address in the 3500 block of Friendswood Drive in Houma. On August 23, 2022, shortly after 3:00 pm, the...
Silver alert canceled for Houma woman
Louisiana State Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for Eileen Chauvin, 80, of Houma.
St. Charles Parish deputies investigate string of overnight car burglaries
The SCPSO says deputies are investigating the series of burglaries, all of which took place Monday (Nov. 14) night going into Tuesday morning in the Lakewood area of Luling. We're told that each vehicle broken into was left unlocked.
postsouth.com
Freeze warning issued for area from 10 p.m. Thursday until 8 a.m. Friday: Weather
A freeze warning will be in effect from 10 p.m. Thursday until 8 a.m. Friday as forecasters expect sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees for the southeastern Louisiana area. Affected areas include Ascension, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge, East Baton Rouge, Assumption, St. James, Tangipahoa, and Livingston parishes,...
lafourchegazette.com
Toll bridge wreck kills 2 in Lafourche
A wreck on the Leeville Toll Bridge last night took the life of a Grand Isle native and a Texas man. Just before 9 p.m. on November 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop C was called to a 2-vehicle fatal crash on La. Highway 1 at the bridge. Authorities on...
houmatimes.com
RUNAWAY TEEN: HPD seeking help finding 16-year-old girl
The Houma Police Department would like to ask for the assistance of the public with locating a runaway juvenile from the MacDonnell Children’s Home. Jaylynn Shampine is a 5’6 “ tall, approx. 130lb, 16 year old female and was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, blue jeans, and leopard slippers. Shampine walked off of the property on November 1st, 2022 and was reported as a runaway on that date but has not returned to the home. Shampine is originally from the Lafayette area and may have returned to that area.
lafourchegazette.com
Mr. Ronnie's owner says Wendy's is coming to south Lafourche
The owner of Mr. Ronnie's said today on social media that a popular franchise restaurant is coming to south Lafourche. Bud Picou owned and operated the Mr. Ronnie's located off La. Highway 3235 in Galliano – a store which was forced to permanently close after Hurricane Ida. Today, Picou...
NOLA.com
After killing Jefferson Parish jail inmate, two-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison
A two-time felon who punched and killed a fellow Jefferson Parish jail inmate has been sentenced to 70 years in prison, authorities said Wednesday. Press Shorter III's criminal record dates from 2013, when he was convicted of second-degree battery. In January, Judge Danyelle Taylor of the 24th Judicial District Court sentenced him to 20 years for illegal possession of a gun, resisting arrest and drug charges. And on Feb. 16, a jury convicted him of manslaughter, for fatally beating Brian Alexander in a shower at the Gretna jail, resulting in Taylor adding the maximum 40 years to his punishment.
NOLA.com
JPSO has identified nonverbal woman found wandering in Metairie
UPDATE: The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office announced early Tuesday afternoon that they have identified the woman and are in the process of reuniting her with her relatives. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a nonverbal woman who was found wandering alone in Metairie Monday morning. The woman...
Nicholls Worth
Jason Paul Daigle Obituary
Jason Paul Daigle, the Assistant Athletic Director for Budget and Finance at Nicholls State University, passed away on October 31, 2022. He attended Nicholls three separate times. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science (B.S) degree in Marketing in 2003, a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting in 2014, and a Master of Education in Education Leadership/Higher Education Administration in 2019. He also worked for Nicholls for over 10 years.
