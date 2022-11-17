ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
First Coast News

A look at the weather on the first Thanksgiving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Weather is always an important factor around holidays and this includes thanksgiving. But you may be curious what was the weather like at the first Thanksgiving. It was in Massachusetts and in late November right?. So, it must have been cold... Check what our local weather...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Popular coffee shop known for inclusive hiring opens in San Marco

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bitty and Beau’s, a popular coffee franchise known for its inclusive hiring, is now open in Jacksonville. The San Marco Square coffee shop is run by people with special needs allowing those with intellectual and developmental differences to thrive. News4JAX was there on Saturday at...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

IKO pursuing 700,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Clay County

IKO Industries, a 71-year-old Toronto-based maker of roofing, waterproofing and insulation products for the residential and commercial markets, is working toward construction of an almost 700,000-square-foot manufacturing complex in Clay County. A conceptual site plan for IKO South shows a 306,476-square-foot ISO (insulation) board manufacturing facility and office, a 265,381-square-foot...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Downtown South Bank Hampton Inn sold for $15.9 million

The Hampton Inn at 1331 Prudential Drive on the Downtown Southbank sold Nov. 14 for $15.925 million. The seller was Jacksonville Hotel Property Company LLC. The buyer was a group of companies. They comprise Fortune Investments L.L.C. of Charlotte, North Carolina (85%); J&A Hotel Investments LLC (12%); The Navroz F....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

National Virtual Career Fair for Veterans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — DAV and RecruitMilitary are hosting the National Virtual Career Fair for Veterans Tuesday, November 22nd from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. CST online. Veterans can meet 90+ employers seeking their intangible skillsets and highly qualified talent. Registration is free and available online to all transitioning military, veterans, military spouses and dependents.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

AAA Activates ‘Tow to Go’ for Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – AAA will be working to keep impaired drivers off the road during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The Auto Club Group is activating its Tow to Go program, which provides transportation for the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle. Tow to Go is active from 6 p.m....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Inclusion is brewing: Staff with special needs run new coffee shop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A well-known coffee franchise is opening in Jacksonville. The key ingredient? Hiring people with special needs. Bitty and Beau’s is well-known for inclusion — a place where people with intellectual and developmental differences can thrive. The grand opening is Saturday, Nov. 19 in San...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

More Villagers calling for elimination of anonymous complaint system

More Villagers are calling for the elimination of the anonymous complaint system now that data seems to support the argument. Community Development District 5 has taken the bold step of ending the acceptance of anonymous complaints when it comes to deed compliance. CDD 5 supervisors on Friday reviewed data that appears to indicate that the move has ended “frivolous” complaints. Or as CDD 5 Chairman Gary Kadow has suggested, it has halted trolls and vengeful neighbors who manipulate the system.
THE VILLAGES, FL
News4Jax.com

How will the Thanksgiving holiday affect trash pickup in your area?

Only a handful of holidays affect trash collection in nearly every area county, including Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Most counties also do not have garbage pickup on New Year’s Day, but Duval County does. How the delay affects pickup varies by county. We compiled a county-by-county breakdown of how...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

The Jacksonville Light Boat Parade is coming back Nov. 26

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story shows the Light Parade winners from last year. Jacksonville's Light Boat Parade is coming back November 26!. The St. Johns River will be alight with boats of all shapes and sizes starting at 6 p.m. The boats will float down the river beginning at the Hyatt Regency Riverfront Hotel and follow the Northbank Riverwalk to under the Fuller Warren Bridge. The parade will then cross to the Southbank and follow along the Southbank Riverwalk to the Duval County School Board building.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Help for the Holidays: Hundreds receive Thanksgiving meal during ‘Turkey Time’ drive-thru giveaway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida and The Jaguars Foundation teamed up Friday afternoon to make sure hundreds of people have a nice Thanksgiving meal. They hosted The “Turkey Time” Thanksgiving Giveaway in Lot J outside of TIAA Bank Field at 2 p.m. It is becoming a yearly tradition. Friday marked the third year of the giveaway.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fscj.edu

FSCJ to Collect Donations and Hold Community Food Giveaway on #GivingTuesday

WHAT: : In partnership with Feeding Northeast Florida, Florida State College at Jacksonville (FSCJ) students, faculty and staff will celebrate #GivingTuesday on November 29, 2022. The College invites the community to join the FSCJ H.O.P.E. Food Pantry to support students, employees and neighbors who are experiencing food insecurity on this global day of giving.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy