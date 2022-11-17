Read full article on original website
Free community lunch on Thanksgiving Day held at First Baptist Church of Orange ParkDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Motorist Alert: Roadwork along Hibernia Forest Drive begins this weekZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Jacksonville man faces charges of grand theft from Clay County Walmart, drug possessionZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Middleburg man arrested for 6 false identities, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Season Recap: Middleburg Broncos rushing attack propelled team to playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
News4Jax.com
JAX Airport: Passengers should arrive at least 2 hours before flights this week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 10,000 people are expected to fly out of Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) every day next week as Thanksgiving approaches. AAA expects it to be one of the busiest travel holidays in years, nearing pre-pandemic levels. Because of this, the Jacksonville Aviation Authority (JAA) is...
First Coast News
A look at the weather on the first Thanksgiving
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Weather is always an important factor around holidays and this includes thanksgiving. But you may be curious what was the weather like at the first Thanksgiving. It was in Massachusetts and in late November right?. So, it must have been cold... Check what our local weather...
News4Jax.com
Popular coffee shop known for inclusive hiring opens in San Marco
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bitty and Beau’s, a popular coffee franchise known for its inclusive hiring, is now open in Jacksonville. The San Marco Square coffee shop is run by people with special needs allowing those with intellectual and developmental differences to thrive. News4JAX was there on Saturday at...
Jacksonville Daily Record
IKO pursuing 700,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Clay County
IKO Industries, a 71-year-old Toronto-based maker of roofing, waterproofing and insulation products for the residential and commercial markets, is working toward construction of an almost 700,000-square-foot manufacturing complex in Clay County. A conceptual site plan for IKO South shows a 306,476-square-foot ISO (insulation) board manufacturing facility and office, a 265,381-square-foot...
Jacksonville Daily Record
City Council to introduce $10.1 million incentives package for Paysafe headquarters
The Jacksonville City Council is expected to introduce legislation Nov. 22 that would award $10.1 million in cash grants to online payment provider Paysafe Ltd. to bring its North American headquarters and 600 jobs to Northeast Florida. The bill, filed Nov. 16 by Mayor Lenny Curry’s administration, includes an exhibit...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Downtown South Bank Hampton Inn sold for $15.9 million
The Hampton Inn at 1331 Prudential Drive on the Downtown Southbank sold Nov. 14 for $15.925 million. The seller was Jacksonville Hotel Property Company LLC. The buyer was a group of companies. They comprise Fortune Investments L.L.C. of Charlotte, North Carolina (85%); J&A Hotel Investments LLC (12%); The Navroz F....
National Virtual Career Fair for Veterans
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — DAV and RecruitMilitary are hosting the National Virtual Career Fair for Veterans Tuesday, November 22nd from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. CST online. Veterans can meet 90+ employers seeking their intangible skillsets and highly qualified talent. Registration is free and available online to all transitioning military, veterans, military spouses and dependents.
News4Jax.com
‘No shame in hunger’: Farm Share Thanksgiving giveaway lightens load for 2,500 households
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Thanksgiving gets closer, the need for the popular fixings at the table is growing. There have already been several food giveaways locally to help those in need. Dozens of volunteers made people’s days brighter Saturday at a Farm Share giveaway in Jacksonville with enough supplies...
News4Jax.com
AAA Activates ‘Tow to Go’ for Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – AAA will be working to keep impaired drivers off the road during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The Auto Club Group is activating its Tow to Go program, which provides transportation for the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle. Tow to Go is active from 6 p.m....
News4Jax.com
Inclusion is brewing: Staff with special needs run new coffee shop
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A well-known coffee franchise is opening in Jacksonville. The key ingredient? Hiring people with special needs. Bitty and Beau’s is well-known for inclusion — a place where people with intellectual and developmental differences can thrive. The grand opening is Saturday, Nov. 19 in San...
News4Jax.com
Shooting at Colorado gay club has Jacksonville’s Hamburger Mary’s rethinking its safety plan
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Authorities in Colorado Springs have charged the 22-year-old man accused of opening fire Saturday night at a gay nightclub with five counts of murder and five counts of a bias-motivated crime. Anderson Lee Aldrich was arrested after police said two men inside Club Q hit him...
Annual Harvest Food Drive: The importance of giving back this holiday season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Thanksgiving is right around the corner. Families will gather around the dinner table on November 24 for turkey and all the trimmings. With so many families in need during the holiday season, Feeding Northeast Florida is hosting its third annual Harvest Helpings distribution. >>> STREAM ACTION...
Vandals destroy irrigation system in North Jacksonville farm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a rough time for an urban farm in Northwest Jacksonville. The farm has been attacked by vandals three times in the last few weeks. The latest attack was Thursday night. Damages are over $10,000 in cost. The White Harvest Farm is asking for help...
Jacksonville Daily Record
$20 million Port Commerce Center starting construction in North Jacksonville
The city issued a permit Nov. 17 for Vardaman Construction LLC to build the 237,500-square-foot Port Commerce Center on 38 acres in North Jacksonville along Alta Drive, west of Interstate 295. The site address is 10616 Alta Drive. Jason Duck, Vardaman senior project manager, said Nov. 18 the construction cost...
villages-news.com
More Villagers calling for elimination of anonymous complaint system
More Villagers are calling for the elimination of the anonymous complaint system now that data seems to support the argument. Community Development District 5 has taken the bold step of ending the acceptance of anonymous complaints when it comes to deed compliance. CDD 5 supervisors on Friday reviewed data that appears to indicate that the move has ended “frivolous” complaints. Or as CDD 5 Chairman Gary Kadow has suggested, it has halted trolls and vengeful neighbors who manipulate the system.
News4Jax.com
How will the Thanksgiving holiday affect trash pickup in your area?
Only a handful of holidays affect trash collection in nearly every area county, including Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Most counties also do not have garbage pickup on New Year’s Day, but Duval County does. How the delay affects pickup varies by county. We compiled a county-by-county breakdown of how...
The Jacksonville Light Boat Parade is coming back Nov. 26
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story shows the Light Parade winners from last year. Jacksonville's Light Boat Parade is coming back November 26!. The St. Johns River will be alight with boats of all shapes and sizes starting at 6 p.m. The boats will float down the river beginning at the Hyatt Regency Riverfront Hotel and follow the Northbank Riverwalk to under the Fuller Warren Bridge. The parade will then cross to the Southbank and follow along the Southbank Riverwalk to the Duval County School Board building.
News4Jax.com
Help for the Holidays: Hundreds receive Thanksgiving meal during ‘Turkey Time’ drive-thru giveaway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida and The Jaguars Foundation teamed up Friday afternoon to make sure hundreds of people have a nice Thanksgiving meal. They hosted The “Turkey Time” Thanksgiving Giveaway in Lot J outside of TIAA Bank Field at 2 p.m. It is becoming a yearly tradition. Friday marked the third year of the giveaway.
Jacksonville restaurants adding 'temporary inflation charge' on customers' bills
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Inflation is causing the price of food, gas, and electricity to rise and with that, local restaurants are having to find solutions. Some are putting a "temporary inflation charge" on customers' bills. On the Nextdoor app, a neighbor from the World Golf Village put up a...
fscj.edu
FSCJ to Collect Donations and Hold Community Food Giveaway on #GivingTuesday
WHAT: : In partnership with Feeding Northeast Florida, Florida State College at Jacksonville (FSCJ) students, faculty and staff will celebrate #GivingTuesday on November 29, 2022. The College invites the community to join the FSCJ H.O.P.E. Food Pantry to support students, employees and neighbors who are experiencing food insecurity on this global day of giving.
