Robert Clary, ‘Hogan’s Heroes’ star, concentration camp survivor, dead at 96

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
