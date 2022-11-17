ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

Here's How Much 5 Financial Experts Say You Should Have in Your Emergency Fund

Opinions range from as little as three months of living expenses to as much as one year's worth. Financial experts recommend having an emergency fund, but the amount they recommend varies. Three to six months of living expenses is the traditional rule of thumb. Some financial advisors started suggesting a...
Motley Fool

3 Social Security Secrets for Even Bigger Checks

The levers on the path to higher Social Security payments are to earn more or work longer. Even if you don't lock in the max payment, taking small steps to increase your benefit can go a long way. Coordinate with your spouse to get the most bang for your buck.
Motley Fool

Can SSI Pay You Extra Social Security Benefits in 2023?

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is a government benefit administered by the Social Security Administration. It's available to seniors and blind and disabled individuals with few financial resources. SSI benefits are increasing for 2023, so now's a great time to see if you qualify. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool

Want to Open a CD Today? Here's Why You'll Need to Proceed With Caution

Putting money into a CD requires some careful planning and strategy. CD rates have been higher lately. While a CD might be a great home for your money, you should take a strategic approach to opening one. Consider laddering your CDs to get a better return. There are benefits to...
Motley Fool

Will 2023 Be a Good Year to Refinance a Mortgage?

It's been a tumultuous few years in the housing market, and things are still hard to predict. Right now, refinancing is off the table for many borrowers due to higher mortgage rates. Rates could come down in 2023, but that's unlikely to happen right away. Make sure your credit score...
Motley Fool

3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now

Shopify will likely "keep shop" for a larger number of businesses over time. Investors should pay greater attention to MercadoLibre in Latin America. The potential of Sea Limited may not make it seem so "limited." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...

