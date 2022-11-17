ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Channel 3000

WATCH: Previewing Madison Night Market, Shine On Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Tiffany Kenney from the Downtown Madison Improvement District joins Live at Four ahead of Shine On Madison and the Madison Night Market. For more information, click or tap here. To see a list of events happening in your area or to submit an event, visit the...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Heather Reese steps up in a new role

In summer 2020, Heather Reese, an attorney who’d spent the previous decade working in compliance and strategic initiatives for Wisconsin Public Media, got a new job title: associate director. It was a time of bustling significance for the organization, which includes Wisconsin Public Radio and PBS Wisconsin. In 2018,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel 3000

Norbert A Meier

MADISON- Norbert A. Meier, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at BeeHive Homes. He was born on May 12, 1935, in Endingen, Switzerland, to Robert and Frieda Meier. Norbert was a veteran of the army in Switzerland. He married Karen (Hradek) on June 30, 2001.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Lari Suzanne Hoffman

Lari Suzanne Hoffman (York), 74, passed away on November 12, 2022. Lari was born in Red Oak, Iowa on November 17, 1947 to Dr. Fred and Lari York. She was a graduate of UW-River Falls with a degree in History. She was a Wal-Mart associate for 25 years. Lari was an active member of On the Rock Quilters in Watertown. She enjoyed quilting, knitting, reading, and cuddling with her cat.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Channel 3000

Margaret Carol “Peggy” Hallmark

OREGON-Margaret Carol “Peggy” Hallmark, age 77, of Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Nazareth Health & Rehabilitation Center in Stoughton. She was born on Dec. 16, 1944, in Belleville, the daughter of William “Kensel” and Viola (Wallom) Farrell. She married William “Mahlon” Hallmark on Aug.16, 1960, in Dubuque, Iowa.
OREGON, WI
Channel 3000

Anthony John Mackesey

Tony was born January 18, 1962 in Baraboo, Wisconsin the son of John and Kay (Dankert) Mackesey. He attended Wisconsin Dells High school where he participated in many sports, but excelled in football. He graduated with the class of 1980, and decided to continue his education at UW LaCrosse. After graduating with his Bachelors in Business Administration, Tony spent some of his time working for Kaiser Distributing. He then went to Florida with his friend, John Baker, and worked a short time for a beer distributor there. He also worked for the Riverview Boat Lines in Wisconsin Dells, City of Wisconsin Dells Public Works, retiring just a year ago from the Lake Delton Public Works Dept.
BARABOO, WI
Channel 3000

Inside Madison’s largest and busiest firehouse during a 24-hour shift

Liza Tatar came to Madison in 1998 after college at the University of Virginia, where she played varsity soccer. She was working in a coffee shop when a conversation with a customer, a female Madison firefighter, changed her life. The firefighter suggested Tatar consider a firefighting career. “I had never...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Debora Jean Wheeler

Debora Wheeler, age 67 of Portage, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Friday, November 18, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the United Presbyterian Church in Wisconsin Dells with Reverend Steven Keller officiating. Burial will be at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells. Visitation will be held at the United Presbyterian Church on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.
PORTAGE, WI
Channel 3000

Jeffrey Philip Hausmann

MAPLE BLUFF – Jeffrey Philip Hausmann, age 76, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at his home in the same community where his life began, in the Village of Maple Bluff, Wis. He died from complications associated with ALS. Born to Philip and Dorothy...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Virginia “Ginny” (Barsness) Roberts

MADISON – Virginia “Ginny” (Barsness) Roberts, age 83, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at UW Hospital and Clinics. She was born on Sept. 24, 1939, in Black Earth, the daughter of Orval and Dolores (Hefty) Barsness. Ginny attended Old Halfway Prairie School, Mazomanie, for all eight years of her elementary education. She was a graduate of Mazomanie High School and also attended Platteville University.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Stuart J. “Stu” Butler

Stuart J. “Stu” Butler, age 61, died peacefully on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from liver cancer surrounded by his family at home. Stu, the son of Patrick and Ruth (Cadwell) Butler, was born on June 5, 1961, in Madison WI. He attended La Follette High School, and then...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel 3000

Jean Rae Brindley

OREGON – Jean Rae Brindley, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at home. She was born on Jan. 6, 1941, the daughter of John and Cleopha (Klubertanz) Baltzer. Jean graduated from Edgewood High School where she met the love of her life, William, on a blind date. They were married on Sept. 18, 1959, and recently celebrated 63 years together.
OREGON, WI
Channel 3000

Wisconsin, Minnesota border battle renewed

MADISON, Wis. — It doesn’t get any bigger on the ice for Wisconsin women’s hockey than this weekend’s series – Minnesota comes to town. And this border battle has two of the best, not only in the WCHA, but in the nation facing off. The Badgers enter the series ranked third, while the Gophers come to LaBahn No. 1.
MADISON, WI
scenicstates.com

5 Aquariums Near Madison, WI Your Kids Will Love

Aquariums provide animal lovers the chance to observe strange, interesting creatures that live underwater without having to actually dive and snorkel. If you’re trying to find an aquarium near Madison, WI, you’re in luck; there are some great options within driving distance. I’ve included aquariums as well as...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Nicholas Gee

MADISON – Nicholas Gee, age 20, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. He was born on Earth Day, April 22, 2002, and he embraced taking care of the earth. He wanted to someday visit Egypt and tour the pyramids, and recently was able to enjoy the earth by going on a hot air balloon ride.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Doris M. Cartwright

Doris M. Cartwright, 88, of Jefferson, formerly of Fort Atkinson, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Sunset Ridge Memory Care. Doris was born on October 13, 1934 in Deerfield, daughter of the late Edwin and Charlotte (Anderson) Menzel. She married Dean Cartwright on April 12, 1952 in Deerfield. Doris...
JEFFERSON, WI
Channel 3000

Badgers light lamp late but fall to Minnesota in shootout

MADISON, Wis. — When the Badgers and Gophers lock horns, it’s always a tight battle and Saturday was no different. The Badger women’s hockey team scored in the dying moments of the third period to force overtime, before falling in a shootout. There was no shortage of...
MADISON, WI

