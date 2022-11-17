Read full article on original website
Jisoo and Camila Cabello Unexpectedly Team Up on Stage at BLACKPINK Concert
BLACKPINK has concluded their long-awaited North American tour, finishing off in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 20. While the BORN PINK concert featured never-before-seen performances such as Jennie‘s unreleased solo track, Jisoo surprised fans with an unexpected collaboration with Camila Cabello. The K-pop star took the stage with to...
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
MGK Wore A Spiky Suit To The AMAs Last Night, And I Have Several Questions, Such As, "How Did He Sit In That Thing?!"
You can look, but don't you touch!
Miley Cyrus Could Be Releasing New Music in 2023
Could we be getting new music from Miley Cyrus next year? According to Mike WiLL Made-It, it’s seems likely. The producer-slash-rapper, who worked with Cyrus on Bangerz as well as the track “23,” took to his Instagram Story to repost photos shared by Rae Sremmurd of them in the studio with Cyrus. Rae Sremmurd captioned the post “Ear drummers and head bangerz.” Meanwhile, Mike WiLL Made-It added “2023” to his Insta Story caption, teasing the possible release date.
Ye Is Selling Yeezy and Balenciaga Hoodies for Just $20
In a new video shared on Instagram by Threaducation, Kanye West announced that he’ll be selling archive hoodies from Yeezy, Balenciaga, Gap and adidas for just $20 USD. It seems that Ye isn’t content with the idea of his partnering brands (and resale platforms) refusing to sell his old stock, so he’s taken matters into his own hands.
Miley Cyrus Resurfaces to Instagram in All of Her 'Hannah Montana' Glory
We have been waiting to hear from Miley Cyrus. However, there are talks of new music coming, and on top of this, her mom Tish took to Instagram to show us that the icon is alive and well, giving us hope. What caught our attention the most is that they seem to be hair twinning, and also Miley is sporting a classic Hannah Montana-esque look.
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Are No Longer Together
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have called it quits after a nearly two-year-long relationship. The news comes after sources told People that the two were “taking a break.” “He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in LA. It’s a very amicable decision,” a source shared. They noted that the two stars are “still very close friends” and that “right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart.”
Julia Fox on "Saving" Kim Kardashian and Misogynistic Men Like Ye: "If Anyone Can Do It, It's Me"
Earlier this morning, Julia Fox created a TikTok video to reply to a user’s comment on her former relationship with Ye: “I just wish you weren’t dating a famously violent misogynist and antisemite.”. Fox, who initially planned to discuss this in her upcoming book, said f-ck it...
Margot Robbie Is Now a Bottega Veneta Girlie
Margot Robbie seems to have entered a new style era, putting her Chanel days behind. The actor, who was named brand ambassador for the Parisian house in 2018, attended the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards in Los Angeles wearing a green number from Bottega Veneta‘s Resort 2023 collection.
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted Together in NYC
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio, first linked back in September, were spotted out at dinner once again in New York City, further fueling dating rumors. The two were reportedly seen on a date on Friday, dining at Cipriani along with the Don’t Look Up star’s friend Vivi Nevo. While the pair have yet to make their romance public or official as of writing, they were first captured together in September at a New York Fashion Week afterparty, with a source later sharing that they are “having a good time.” Earlier this month, another source stated that the model is “trying to be mindful of Zayn’s feelings and doesn’t want to be disrespectful to him with her new relationship.”
When in Doubt This Holiday Season, Wear TOTEME Head to Toe
TikTok’s favorite label TOTEME has unveiled an exclusive capsule of occasion-wear that supplies your festive, intimate dinners and cocktail party dressing needs. The 19-piece, extremely well-curated collection offers a reimagined take on the holiday’s seasonal wardrobe, exploring the principle of tuxedo dressing with a modern twist. As per...
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean Welcome Their First Baby
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean have welcomed their first child together. The celebrity couple, who revealed to the world back in July that they were expecting, took to Instagram to tell fans that their baby was born. Named Noah Hasani, the newborn arrived on November 8. “After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… He came. My baby Yoda, my Sani,” Aiko wrote on Instagram. The rapper captioned his post, “After 24 hours of Labor, a lunar eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound. Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son.”
"Little Jewels" by Jesse Edwards Brings Back Disney Nostalgia
London-based gallery OMNI has announced a new ceramics and paintings exhibition by artist Jesse Edwards. Dubbed, “Little Jewels,” the occasion represents Edward’s first solo exhibition in the U.K. Opening November 22, the space will showcase a series of sculptured cinematic scenes vital to the New York-based artist’s creative practice. “Little Jewels” blends Edward’s graffiti counterculture of his youth with his precisely rendered still-life paintings and ceramic sculptures.
Burberry and Minecraft Explore a Pixelated Reality in New Capsule Collection
In its first-ever partnership with a gaming franchise, Burberry goes full-throttle as it pieces together a capsule collection arriving alongside the new Minecraft adventure game – Burberry: Freedom to Go Beyond. Teased earlier this month in a virtual reality campaign video, the new collection shows unmistakable references to the...
Rachael Finley, the Internet’s Favorite Alt Girl Admits “Nobody Every Told Me Anything”
“I am not a victim. Please do not call me strong.”. If you visit Rachael Finley’s Instagram, you might think she has what could be considered a perfect life by 2022’s standards and in some ways, you wouldn’t be wrong. The statuesque blonde owns Steakworld, which is home to her successful clothing line Hot Lava and 11 other brands — and is an OG internet celebrity as she got her start with her much-loved bad advice Tumblr. Now, she adds “writer” to her resume as she continues her tradition of being unflinchingly open and honest in her debut memoir, “Nobody Ever Told Me Anything.”
A Balenciaga x Supreme Collaboration Might Be in the Works
Earlier this fall, Balenciaga featured a Box Logo tee in its Summer 2023 collection as an ode to Supreme for its impact on streetwear and the world of fashion. Industry insiders are now stating that the tee was more than just an homage and was rather a sneak peek into a new collaboration the two brands have in the works.
New Balance Tokyo Design Studio Returns With "Vachetta Tan" 574
New Balance Tokyo Design Studio is back with a refreshed version of the iconic 574 silhouette. The timeless model arrives in a curated selection of colorways and the new “Vachetta Tan” iteration exudes elegance and luxury. Appearing in a supple buttery shade of beige, the reinvigorated sneaker is...
Nicole Kidman Is the New Face of Balenciaga
Balenciaga just unveiled its Spring 2023 campaign, highlighting its Garde-Robe line and debuting Nicole Kidman as its newest face, following her appearance in the brand’s Paris Couture Week showcase. Marking a new era in Balenciaga’s ready-to-wear offering, the campaign shines a light on contemporary wardrobe staples, fusing elevated cuts...
Here's Where New York Girls Go To Get Beautified
New York City: Home to ridiculously high rents, rats that ride the subway with you and an unexplainable culture that makes people surrender to just about anything in order to live here at least once in their lifetime. When I left my hometown of Chicago for the city of dreams...
