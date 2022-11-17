Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Brooklyn firefighter’s home damaged in Saturday fire
BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) -A Brooklyn firefighter and his family saw their own home in flames in a devastating Saturday night fire. A post on the Forrest County Fire Service’s Facebook page said the family’s two oldest girls lost everything and that the rest of the home suffered smoke and water damage.
wxxv25.com
Bank robbery reported on Courthouse Road
Today at around 11:50 AM, the Gulfport Police Department responded to Courthouse Road for a report of a bank robbery. When they arrived, officers spoke to witnesses who said a white male entered the bank and took out what looked like a gun. The man then demanded money and fled...
WLOX
Gulfport PD searching for Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police Department is currently on the lookout for a bank robbery suspect. According to a press release, witnesses tell police that a white male entered the Wells Fargo bank on Courthouse Road with a gun and demanded money. The suspect fled the scene before police could arrive.
WLOX
Gautier wreck leaves one person dead
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating an early morning wreck in Gautier that left one person dead. Chief David Bever said police received the call around 6:45 a.m. and responded to the area of Shell Landing Boulevard to Westlane. Bever said the wreck involved one vehicle and temporarily closed the roadway Sunday morning.
WLOX
Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in connection to fatal Gulfport shooting
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a Gulfport fatal shooting. Royce Alexander Barthelemy is wanted on a murder warrant. He is described as a 28-year-old black man roughly 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police...
WALA-TV FOX10
Suspects break into several vehicles in Mobile during morning escapade
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a series of break-ins early Wednesday morning, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is reminding you to lock you car doors. MCSO says there were around 10 to 12 break-ins in the Summer Woods community alone. Not all residents had something stolen, but the suspects...
Mississippi man sentenced to nearly 6 years in federal prison after sealed packages of cocaine found in vehicle
A Mississippi man was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. According to court documents, on October 8, 2021, Albert Joseph Jones, 32, of Biloxi, was stopped for a traffic violation by an agent with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team (“SMMET”). Jones was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. The vehicle was subsequently searched, resulting in the discovery of eighteen (18) heat-sealed packages of cocaine.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County grand jury indicts former Prichard water board manager, husband and current employee
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile County grand jury on Thursday indicted the former Prichard water board operations manager and her husband on charges related to misuse of utility funds and also charged a current employees. Nia Malika Bradley previously had been arrested earlier this year, and a judge found...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport woman dies in head-on crash heading home from work
A Gulfport woman is dead as a result of a head-on collision that happened when she was heading home from the office. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 53-year-old Francesca McKay was injured in the multiple-vehicle crash. She was taken to Singing River Hospital in Gulfport, where she died from...
WLOX
Hundreds of Jackson County residents line streets for free holiday meals
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - With Thanksgiving approaching next week, Feeding the Gulf Coast is working to distribute nearly 200,000 pounds of food to more than 7,000 families in our community. On Wednesday, the nonprofit teamed up with Jackson County groups to provide two drive-through giveaways in Moss Point. Traffic was...
thegazebogazette.com
Pass Christian Issues Warrants for Felony Suspects
The Pass Christian Police Department issued arrest warrants for Payton Davenport, and Clay Necaise on Felony Malicious Mischief charges October 27, 2022. Davenport and Necaise are wanted for stealing multiple catalytic convertors in the City of Pass Christian. Shortly after the report was released, Davenport has been located by authorities...
Woman shot while sitting on her front porch: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman sitting on her front porch at Oaklawn Homes in Mobile was shot Monday night, according to Mobile Police. Police said the victim was sitting on her front porch when she heard gunshots ring out. When she stood up to run inside her home, she was grazed by a bullet. […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
Biloxi Man Sentenced to 70 Months in Prison for Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute
A Biloxi man was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. According to court documents, on October 8, 2021, 32-year-old Albert Joseph Jones, was stopped for a traffic violation by an agent with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team (“SMMET”). Jones was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.
Suspect in medical facility thefts across Acadiana identified
A lady identified as Lakeisha Kennedy is wanted for thefts in at least four Acadiana parishes, police say; KATC Investigates finds a criminal history of similar charges
wxxv25.com
Walmart in Gulfport celebrates new remodeling
The Walmart Supercenter in Gulfport celebrated their newly remodeled store today with a ribbon cutting. The remodeled store has improvements that include a 5,000 square foot expansion and several modifications to enhance the customer’s shopping experience. Throughout the store, customers will see more products and new brands hitting the...
NOLA.com
These casino buffets are open for Thanksgiving on Mississippi Gulf Coast
South Mississippi has more restaurants open this year for Thanksgiving dine in, take out or a little help in the kitchen with appetizers, sides and pies. Many people in South Mississippi will cook dinner at home to save money and to have leftovers, yet it may be less expensive this year to make reservations. The cost of going out to dinner rose 8.6% over the last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
wxxv25.com
Operation Christmas Child hopes to reach 11 million children this year
Volunteers from Harrison, Jackson, and Stone counties are at New Hope Baptist Church in Gulfport today to ship thousands of shoeboxes filled with goodies in conjunction with Operation Christmas Child. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 198 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than...
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck blocking lanes of Seaway Road in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials are working a multi-vehicle wreck in Gulfport Wednesday night. Details are limited, but at the time of this report, westbound and eastbound lanes of Seaway Road are shut down. Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area. Want more WLOX news in your...
Sea Coast Echo
U.S. Marshals return Hancock fugitive hiding in Canada
U.S. marshals on Wednesday returned a Hancock County man accused of child molestation to local custody after he allegedly hid out in Canada for the past eight years. Matthew Murphy is being held without bond at the Hancock County Justice Facility on two counts of touching a child for lustful purposes, gratification, molesting.
WLOX
Cold weather shelters open ahead of possible freeze
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With a freeze possible Thursday night into Friday morning, cold weather shelters across the Coast are opening their doors. Meteorologist Wesley Williams says temperatures across South Mississippi will range from the mid 30s to the mid 20s, and he advises everyone to protect people, pets and plants before bed tonight. See a full weather blog HERE.
