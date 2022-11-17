ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House accuses GOP of initiating probes into ‘long-debunked’ Hunter Biden ‘conspiracy theories’

By Victor Nava
New York Post
 3 days ago

The White House blasted House Republicans on Thursday for vowing to investigate whether President Biden is “compromised ” as a result of his son Hunter’s foreign business dealings.

“Instead of working with President Biden to address issues important to the American people, like lower costs, congressional Republicans’ top priority is to go after President Biden with politically motivated attacks chock full of long-debunked conspiracy theories,” Ian Sams, a spokesman for the White House counsel’s office, told The Post.

“President Biden is not going to let these political attacks distract him from focusing on Americans’ priorities, and we hope congressional Republicans will join us in tackling them instead of wasting time and resources on political revenge,” he added.

Sams was responding to two top House Republicans, who said earlier Thursday that they would examine whether the 79-year-old president “is a security risk and whether he is compromised by foreign governments” in connection to his eldest son’s “shady” overseas business deals .

The White House blasted a GOP promise to investigate Joe Biden’s dealings with his son Hunter.
dpa/picture alliance via Getty I
Reps. James Comer and Jim Jordan said they would be investigating the Biden administration next Congress.
CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Reps. James Comer (R-Ky.) and Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who will respectively head the House Judiciary and Oversight committees next year, announced that probing the Biden family will be a priority in the next Congress.

“Our investigation is about Joe Biden,” Comer said. “Was Joe Biden directly involved with Hunter Biden’s business deals and is he compromised? That’s our investigation.”

However, not all House Republicans appear to be on board with full-speed investigations into the Biden family.

Hunter Biden has been accused of foreign lobbying.

Long Island GOP Rep.-elect George Santos argued on Monday that lawmakers should avoid focusing on “hyperpartisan” investigations , including a potential probe into Hunter Biden’s business dealings, for at least the first six months of the new Congress.

“If parts of our party want to go into these investigations, that’s their prerogative,” Santos told Fox News this week. “I don’t want to waste my time in Washington engaging in hyper-partisan issues. I want to come here to deliver results.”

“We can be part of investigations, so long as it doesn’t clutter and sway us from the goal, which is making Americans’ lives better or not worse,” Santos added.

