Detroit police looking for tips in October murder, want to talk to person of interest Sekayi Pringle

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police officials are asking for tips from the community as they search for a man they say is a person of interest in a murder last month.

Detectives want to speak to 27-year-old Sekayi Pringle Jr., who may have information regarding a shooting on the city’s east side.

Officers were called to a home on Balfour Road – near I-94 and E. Outer Drive – around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 on a reported shooting.

When officers showed up they found a 27-year-old man dead in the backyard. The victim’s name has not been released.

Authorities have not released any further details about the shooting, including a possible motive.

Police released Pringle’s photo on Thursday and are asking anyone who recognizes him or knows something about the Oct. 13 shooting to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.