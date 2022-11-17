Floating hotels and $2K-a-night tents: Where World Cup fans are staying overnight

Over one million soccer fans are expected to descend upon the tiny Persian Gulf nation of Qatar, where the World Cup begins on Sunday. Although more than 100 new hotels have been built for the 29-day event, supply cannot keep up with demand. The result: Unconventional sleep arrangements throughout Qatar and beyond. From “luxury hotel tents” to international tournament commutes, here are some of the most outlandish accommodations available.

Geneva-based MSC Cruises has sent their latest vessel, the 22-deck MSC World Europa , to the Qatari capital of Doha, where it will serve as a floating hotel housing up to 6,700 match-goers per night. Spanning nearly 1,100-feet long — and four times the size of the Titanic — the ship has 2,626 cabins, with nightly rooms starting at around $220 and reaching close to $1,650 per night for a suite. The ship is brand new, delivered to its owners just last month, and will begin its maiden season cruising throughout the Middle East after the end of World Cup next month. Although most fans will be focused on soccer, diversions on-board include six swimming pools, 14 whirlpools, 10 restaurants, 21 bars and the world’s longest slide, which spans 11 full decks. The Europa — one of three MSC vessels in Doha for the World Cup — cost over $1 billion to build and will reportedly house the WAGS (wives and girlfriends) of England’s national team.

Moored just off Doha, the newly-launched MSC Europa will sleep up to 6,700 passengers each night during the World Cup. REUTERS

The ship is four times larger than the Titanic and will cruise the Middle East once the games finish. AFP via Getty Images

Earlier this month – on a 1.1-square-mile site in the desert – Qatari authorities opened a sprawling camp filled with 6,000 “micro-cabins” crafted to resemble shipping containers. Set in a “fan village” near the nation’s primary international airport, the cabins are accessed via their own metro stop and are priced at roughly $270 per night. Each brightly-colored unit can sleep up to two people and includes essentials such as twin beds, air conditioning, a shower and toilet. They’re all connected by al fresco common areas where folks can gather and — what else — watch World Cup matches on oversized bean bags in front of massive television displays.

Thousands of brightly-colored “micro-cabins” await guests in the Qatari desert. AP

The cabins are part of a “fan village” that includes massive viewing zones complete with comfy couches. AP

A World Cup “village” has risen on Farkiah Beach about 35 miles north of Doha, housing about 1,000 upscale tents with room for 3,600 guests. Envisioned as a dose of desert-styled “glamping,” the tents — which are priced at $420 per night – allow folks to sleep under the stars in serious comfort. Amenities for the twin-bedded tents include air conditioning, en suite bathrooms, tv, hair-dryer and wifi. The tents will be organized around small communal gathering plazas complete with facilities for watching World Cup matches. For those with even deeper pockets, the newish Heenat Salma Farm outside of Doha is offering ultra-luxurious tents that begin at around $2,100 per night. An additional 1,800 tents will be available on Qetaifan Island, which is less than three miles from Lusail Stadium, where some of the most-anticipated World Cup matches will be played.

Inside one of over 1,000 luxury tents where soccer fans may sleep in Qatar. Supreme Committee for Delivery

The tents, which run $420 per night, are also part of a communal “fan village.” Supreme Committee for Delivery

Thousands of less-luxe tents are also available at a site just a few miles from the games. Supreme Committee for Delivery

Although Doha is over 400 miles away, the glitz-filled city of Dubai — the best-known emirate in the United Arab Emirates — is expected to welcome hundreds of thousands of tourists for the event. In fact, the Dubai Sports Council estimates that a full one million tourists could visit the city during the World Cup period. To accommodate the influx, Dubai is building a series of central “fanzones” in strategic locations city-wide with viewing and lounging options long into the night. The most notable includes the Budx Fifa FanFestival in Dubai Harbour , which is one of six official viewing zones across the globe sponsored by the FIFA, the World Cup’s governing body. Look for restaurants, concerts and plenty of big screens to take in the soccer action.

For folks watching from Dubai, the new Budx Fifa FanFestival site offers plenty of comforts. watson.ae

Larger, more cosmopolitan and with easier access to alcohol (which is heavily restricted in the mostly Muslim Gulf region), many travelers are expected to sleep in Dubai, but “commute” to Doha to watch soccer for the day. Local budget airline FlyDubai—in partnership with Qatar Airways—has launched a “shuttle” service between the two cities with up to 120 flights per day. Each flight is just over one hour long and passengers in Dubai can access free bus service to its newish Al Maktoum Airport, which is handling the shuttle service.