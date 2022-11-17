The team that could stand between UGA and repeating as National Champions

Action network college football writer Brett McMurphy joined Dukes & Bell to talk about who could be the final four in the college football playoff and the one team that could stand in the way of UGA repeating as national champions.

When asked who matches up with Georgia if the playoffs started today.

“I think Ohio State would, I think they have the athletes, I’m not going to say beat Georgia but it could matchup with them,” Murphy said. “I know a lot’s been made of Tennessee’s struggles playing in Athens and a lot of pre-snap penalties but people forget halftime it was, what 24-6, 21-6, should have been a touchdown instead of a field goal, Kirby kinda botched late first half time management. Basically the second half the weather wasn’t great, I think Georgia shut it down, it’s hard to beat a team twice is the old cliché.”

McMurphy went on to say UGA would still be a heavy favorite against anyone in CFB playoff.

“What’s funny is Michigan may beat Ohio State, but I think of those in the top five if you will I would say Ohio State. Georgia is clearly the favorite, Collin Wilson who I work with at the Action Network provided potential point spreads for all of the matchups of teams that could be in the playoff of the top five teams and Georgia is basically double digits against everyone else.”