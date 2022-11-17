ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

Report: Feds looking into purchases made by Mayor Cantrell's image consultant

Two area stores say they have been subpoenaed by a federal grand jury and interviewed by FBI agents about purchases made by a woman who acts as an image consultant for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, WWL-TV reports.

According to the TV station's investigation, the FBI is looking into purchases made by Tanya Blunt Haynes, including high-end clothing bought for the mayor.

Sources said a subpoena was issued to Ballin's boutique on Magazine Street, focusing on gowns and tops that Haynes bought for Cantrell to wear to events.  Laura Rodrigue, a lawyer for Ballin's said "We are cooperating with the federal investigation and, yes, employees have been interviewed."

Another subpoena was served to BC Kitchen and Bath in Metairie. The company gave a copy of it to WWL-TV. It involves a $17,000 kitchen remodel at Haynes' home.

