Auditor's Office warns of critical staffing and vehicle issues ahead of Denver's Pay as you Go Trash collection

A new Denver trash collection program may be foundering before it launches.

The pay as you throw program, approved by a split city council vote in June , faces an uphill battle as Denver's Solid Waste Management Division of the Department of Transportation & Infrastructure (DOTI) may not be able to meet the program's requirements according to Denver Auditor Timothy O'Brien.

A report by O'Brien warns of unreliable vehicles, high rates of job vacancy and a fee that is not sustainable long term. This also comes as the city struggles to keep up with waste removal.

“Given the city’s strained resources, the expansion of recycling and compost service next year will be a significant burden that might not come with the hoped-for environmental benefits," O’Brien said.

The most immediate concern highlighted by O'Brien is the aging and unreliable fleet of garbage trucks. Nearly half are within two years of reaching their estimated usable life, according to the report.

Trucks are expected to last eight years, but one of Denver's is 18 years old. O'Brien said the solid waste department has no long-term fleet management strategy or regular replacement schedule. Maintenance on vehicles has cost the city $10 million between 2019 and 2021. Meanwhile, new trucks cost $350,000 according to the report.

But compounding this issue is the vacancy rate among Denver's waste collection drivers.

"The city had a 21% vacancy rate among drivers as of June 2022," the report said. "That vacancy rate could nearly double in 2023 as more positions are needed for expanded recycling and compost service under volume-based pricing."

Factor's contributing to the vacancy rate include wages, which O'Brien said are often higher at private companies. This fuels the fire that is a competitive job market for those with a commercial drivers license.

Other vacancies can be attributed to lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The issue has also required current employees work overtime just to complete routes. Some have had to volunteer in their time off to clear illegal dumping sites as well, according to O'Brien.

"Overworking our drivers and inspectors will not lead to the best outcomes for them or for our residents because of missed routes and other errors," he said.

The pay-as-you-throw program sought to alleviate some financial challenges by charging between $9 and $21, depending on the size of a trash collection bin. However, O'Brien said this fee is "significantly lower" than other cities with similar programs.

Additionally, the enhanced services may cause the environmental goals of the plan to fail.

"Because of existing challenges and unresolved future issues, the new program may not be effective at achieving the city’s goal to increase Denver’s waste diversion rate," the report said. "The program will put increased demand on the city’s aging fleet and limited staff. And more trucks on the road will cause more pollution, which the city may not offset."

O'Brien recommends the city create a strategic plan, develop a lifecycle program for trucks and address staffing gaps for drivers, inspectors and other professionals.

“I think the solid waste team shares many of our concerns about its preparation for the upcoming expanded services in 2023,” Auditor O’Brien said.

The Denver Gazette reached out to The Department of Transport and Infrastructure but did not receive a response.