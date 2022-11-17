ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Eugene Street Crimes Unit officer recovers stolen E-bikes

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit officer recovered two e-bikes that were stolen near the end of July. On July 22, 2022, a home in Springfield was robbed, officials say that two expensive, distinctive, electric bikes were stolen. The EPD SCU officer began investigating the burglary and collaborated with Springfield Police detectives in order to recover the lost items, but after months the trail had gone cold.
EUGENE, OR
Law enforcement 'elves' sought for Roseburg's Shop with a Cop

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Police are seeking law enforcement volunteers to join them at the “Shop with a Cop” event for local children sponsored by local businesses and residents via Christmas for Kids of Douglas County and by Walmart on Saturday, Dec. 3, the City of Roseburg said in a news release.
ROSEBURG, OR
King Estate acquires Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards

EUGENE, Ore. — King Estate Winery acquired Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards after 30 years of partnership in the wine business. Pfeiffer, established in 1983, is located near Junction City and King Estate is in Eugene, but a history of collaboration and grape purchases led to the deal. It will...
EUGENE, OR
Rally in support of Iranian protestors held in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — Saturday morning, members of the local Persian community held a rally in support of protestors in Iran. Following the death of Mahsa Amini in mid-September, protests erupted across Iran, calling for an end to the current regime. In recent weeks, those protests have escalated as more...
EUGENE, OR
Ducks win on Senior Night, defeat No. 10 Utah, 20-17

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon football team bounced back after a tough loss last week against Washington to take down No. 10 Utah on Senior Night at Autzen Stadium. The big question all week leading into the game was whether Ducks quarterback Bo Nix would play after being injured during last week's game against Washington.
EUGENE, OR
Ducks men's basketball fall to #3 Houston

EUGENE, Ore. — Dana Altman and squad were not shying away from any competition at Matthew Knight Arena on Sunday night. In the first half, N'Faly Dante dominated on the glass. He gets the bucket and one to tie it up at 11 for Oregon. Then later in the...
HOUSTON, TX
Oregon football proves toughness in win over Utah

EUGENE, Ore. — There’s one word to describe Saturday’s game between Oregon and Utah: tough. Whether it’s Bo Nix being tough enough to step in after going down in last week's game, or Bennett Williams being tough enough to come back and get two interceptions after being under a lot of heat about the way last week’s game ended.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Oregon volleyball wins tenth straight match, defeats UCLA

The Oregon volleyball team rallied from a 2-1 deficit against UCLA to win a five-set battle 3-2 Friday night at Matthew Knight Arena. Brooke Nuneviller led the Ducks with 19 kills, while freshman Mimi Colyer had 17 kills. #12 Oregon has now won ten in a row, they’ll look to...
EUGENE, OR
Oregon men's basketball faces tough task Sunday vs. #3 Houston

Oregon men's basketball has a huge test this weekend when #3 Houston comes to Matthew Knight Arena Sunday night, Head coach Dana Altman says the Cougars are maybe the best team the Ducks will face all season. Oregon beat Houston in Eugene back in 2019, but the Cougars won by...
EUGENE, OR

