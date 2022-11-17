ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

City of El Paso continues to wait for $560K+ payment from Trump’s campaign

By Melissa Luna
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ghxQH_0jEwqMJC00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — According to a spokesperson for the City of El Paso, former President Donald Trump’s campaign has not paid their debt including late fees regarding the presidential campaign rally that took place in February of 2019 in the El Paso County Coliseum.

The former president has recently announced his 2024 presidential campaign, however KTSM 9 News has learned that the Trump Campaign has not submitted any payments for their debts when he visited El Paso in February of 2019. The original invoice which has been divided by the services of six city departments was due back in April of 2019. Due to the Trump Campaign not submitting any payments for the initial debts of the presidential rally, a 21% late fee invoice has also been added. In total, the Trump Campaign owes the City of El Paso over $560,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 22

Royce Cleveland
3d ago

Good luck...along with all the millions of people who Trump suckered the last 5 years...not going to happen!

Reply(1)
12
Texan Through & Through
3d ago

Better get in line and take a seat - it’s gonna be awhile, if ever.

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Abbott says he ran to keep ‘Texas, Texas’; Beto hints this may be farewell

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Unofficial election results show incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott with big lead over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke for Texas governor. Unofficial results show Abbott with over 55 percent of the vote and O’Rourke with over 42 percent. NBC News has projected that incumbent Greg Abbott is the winner for Texas Governor. […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

Juarez Police: Young woman found deceased, tied up in sewer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to Juarez poilce, two women were found dead Tuesday, Nov. 8. According to police, a youing woman was found tied up and wrapped in a blanket within a sewer. Another woman was shot and killed in a neighborhood located in South Juarez. The identity of the vicitms are unknown. […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

El Paso woman arrested after she allegedly stabbed a man during an argument

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 34-year-old El Paso woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she allegedly stabbed a man during an argument that escalated in East El Paso, police say. El Paso police responded to Sierra Providence East to investigate a stabbing early Sunday morning. Investigators […]
EL PASO, TX
The List

The 5 Words That Will Likely Define Donald Trump's 2024 Campaign

The evening of November 15, 2022, former President Donald Trump gave his highly anticipated announcement at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. There were many rumors swirling around Trump announcing a third presidential run, and those rumors have since been proven true. As expected, Trump has indeed announced his candidacy for 2024 (via C-SPAN.) The businessman now run for president twice, winning in 2016 and going on to lose against President Joe Biden in his 2020 run.
PALM BEACH, FL
CBS DFW

What some North Texans are saying about Trump's decision to run for president again

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — In what may be a surprise to no one, former President Donald Trump kicked off the 2024 Presidential race from his Mar-a-Lago estate one week after the 2022 election:"I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States. America's comeback starts right now."His speech came after he filed papers with the Federal Election Commission that he's an official candidate.Gina O'Briant hosted a watch party at her Dallas home and she and other Trump supporters say they don't hesitate at all to back him again. O'Briant said, "I think he's the best President we've ever had, and...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

How to watch Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign announcement on Tuesday

Donald Trump is expected to make a 2024 presidential campaign announcement on Tuesday. After repeatedly hinting that he would make a third bid for the presidency as he campaigned for Republican candidates — many of whom performed underwhelmingly on the midterms — Mr Trump confirmed on Thursday that he would be holding a “special announcement” at Mar-a-Lago.Jason Miller, a longtime adviser to Trump, said during an interview on Friday that more than 250 cameras have requested access to the event. The cable network C-SPAN, which televises high-profile proceedings of the federal government, has created an online streaming link for...
FLORIDA STATE
Ash Jurberg

Dallas billionaire is suing Beto for defamation

With the race for Texas Governor over, the next battle for Beto O'Rouke is court. Earlier this year, Kelcy Warren, the Dallas pipeline tycoon with a net worth of $5 billion, sued Beto over his criticism of Warren's company's profits after the 2021 winter storm. Soon after the storm, Warren made a $1 million donation to Greg Abbott. Beto called this a quid pro quo and referenced the donation several times during his run for Texas Governor. Beto also alleged that Abbott and Warren conspired to leave the Texas power grid vulnerable in order to profit from the event.
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City Streets

Now that election day is over in Texas with a few cities will conducting runoff elections, migrants are still a concern for the state. Recently, El Paso stated that they were not bussing any more migrants out of the city since President Joe Biden passed his new law preventing Venezuelans from entering the state.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy