City of El Paso continues to wait for $560K+ payment from Trump’s campaign

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — According to a spokesperson for the City of El Paso, former President Donald Trump’s campaign has not paid their debt including late fees regarding the presidential campaign rally that took place in February of 2019 in the El Paso County Coliseum.

The former president has recently announced his 2024 presidential campaign, however KTSM 9 News has learned that the Trump Campaign has not submitted any payments for their debts when he visited El Paso in February of 2019. The original invoice which has been divided by the services of six city departments was due back in April of 2019. Due to the Trump Campaign not submitting any payments for the initial debts of the presidential rally, a 21% late fee invoice has also been added. In total, the Trump Campaign owes the City of El Paso over $560,000.

