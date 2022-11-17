Read full article on original website
Businesses team up ahead of Thanksgiving for 5th annual turkey giveaway
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -For the 5th year in a row, several businesses have partnered for what has now become an annual Thanksgiving tradition in Brazos County. This year’s event hosted by the Reserve at Cottonwood Creek in Bryan was bigger than ever as 1,000 turkeys were given away to area families.
Blood drive planned for this week in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is teaming up with Physicians Premier ER as they work to help alleviate a national blood shortage. The Gulf Coast Donor Coach will be at Physicians Premier’s Bryan location Monday from 10 am-2 pm. Food will be provided to...
Impress your guests even more on Thanksgiving
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While you’re working to perfect your signature recipes for Thanksgiving, it’s also great to keep your holiday décor in mind. Holiday décor can add a pop to your home while being simple and affordable, according to Connie Appelt and Anne Lockett with Molly Watson Designs.
Purrr-fect: Tattoo fundraiser nets nearly $8400 for Six Kittens Rescue
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A unique fundraiser for an area cat rescue organization turned out to be a smashing success. Tats4Cats on Sunday helped raise nearly $8,400 for Six Kittens Rescue. The goal was to only raise $1,000. Here’s the way it worked: For $50 supporters could choose a cat-themed...
Tips to WOW your guests for the holidays
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - During the holidays, the conversations are always about the food, but what about making sure your home is ready to welcome guests?. Lifestyle Magazine Editor Jennifer Satterfield stopped by The Three to give you a few tips. Satterfield suggests you declutter and clean the common areas,...
New batting cages, event space opens in Hearne
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A new business in Hearne is hoping to knock it out of the park for its residents. Scraphouse Sports is a new batting cage area and training facility in downtown Hearne. Scraphouse co-owner Travis Lacox says that with all of the growth happening across the Brazos...
Lights On in Downtown Bryan kicks off the holiday season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Christmas spirit in Downtown Bryan is in full swing following the annual Lights On event Friday night. Abigail Noel with Destination Bryan said this is one thing they look forward to all year round. “It’s one of my favorite events we do every year. And...
Santa Claus stops at Post Oak Mall for holiday season
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Santa Claus has come to Aggieland. St. Nick has set up his workshop in Post Oak Mall to meet and greet families in College Station. Santa made his grand entrance on a four-wheeler and a big celebration took place with performances from the Lil Wranglers, A&M Consolidated Middle School Orchestra and the Pebble Creek Choir Cats.
Brazos Valley Youth Concerto Competition names winner
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Anna Kimber on winning the Brazos Valley Youth Concerto Competition!. The College Station High School senior will be featured as a soloist in the upcoming Children’s Concert with the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra on Jan. 23. The Friends Association of the Symphony Orchestra...
The Salvation Army wants to help your family for Christmas
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s never too early to begin talking about Christmas and how we can help one another. Soon, those red buckets will be all over town raising funds for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program. Lieutenant Andrea Israel with the Salvation Army says individuals and...
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Daddy Long Legs
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Daddy Long Legs is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for November 18. Daddy Long Legs is a staff favorite who they feel has been overlooked because he might be considered just another black cat. But he has plenty of personality and is an avid cuddler.
Bryan ISD offices, schools to close for Thanksgiving week
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD schools and administrative offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday and will not reopen until Monday, Nov. 28. Additionally, BISD schools had early dismissal Friday, Nov. 18 in preparation for the Thanksgiving holiday. Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram...
Student winners announced for competition aimed at stopping distracted driving
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Several Texas A&M student organizations participating in this year’s Songfest were awarded money for their philanthropies by Safe 2 Save, a rewards-based incentive app that works to end distracted driving. Safe 2 Save and its sponsor, HOTWORX, offered cash prizes to groups with the...
B/CS fitness center teams up with A&M students for women’s self-defense class
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Windy Sport & Fitness Center held a self-defense class Sunday afternoon with the hopes of empowering women following recent sexual assaults in Bryan. The fitness center held the class at the request of Texas A&M communication students as part of their end-of-semester project. Over a dozen...
Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez discusses his new role, city growth
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - New Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez joined First News at Four live at Downtown Bryan’s ‘Lights On!’ event. Gutierrez was officially sworn in at a Bryan city council meeting the night before. The local businessman and former councilmember said it was a “surreal feeling.”
Restaurant Report Card, November 17, 2022
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses. A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections. P/S or permit suspension happens after a...
:50 From the 50: Chase Lane
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Houston, Texas native Chase Lane has been making an impact in Aggieland on and off the field since 2019. The redshirt junior also serves as the President of The B.L.U.E.print - Black Leaders who Undertake Excellence - a student-athlete led organization to provide leadership opportunities and a sense of community while empowering Black individuals to use their voice. Lane says the organization creates a safe space for black student-athletes at a predominately white institution.
Animal rescue asking for help for injured and abused pup
DEANVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A Burleson County animal rescue organization is asking for help as it cares for an injured puppy that appears to have been abused. The dog was found on Friday near the Deanville community, according to Haven Animal Rescue of Texas. After taking x-rays and examining his...
Check Out This Texas Sized Christmas Experience! Santa’s Wonderland Is A Sight To See
Everyone is always looking for something new and exciting to take their families to each holiday season. Located between Austin and Houston in College Station you will find Santa's Wonderland. <a href="https://www.santas-wonderland.com/">Santa's Wonderland</a> opens November 12th and will remain through December 30th. There is something for the entire family at Santa's Wonderland.
Unemployment rate in Bryan-College Station MSA second lowest in state
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The local economy in the Bryan-College Station area continues to be healthy according to the latest economic indicators released by Texas A&M University’s Private Enterprise Research Center earlier this week. According to the report, the Bryan-College Station Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) unemployment rate for October...
