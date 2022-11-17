Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Non-Country Songs That Highlight Oklahoma's Modern Music SceneAimée GramblinTulsa, OK
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersBroken Arrow, OK
Oklahoma witness says glowing sphere UFO crossed over I-44Roger MarshCatoosa, OK
Nathan Edward Galloway – Totem Pole Park
Telling the History of Claremore…one story at a time. Born February 18, 1879, in Springfield, Missouri, Nathan Edward Galloway took up wood carving as a youngster. During the Spanish-American War he joined the U.S. Army and saw service in the Philippine campaign of 1899 1901. He left the army in 1904 to return to Springfield, where he married Villie Hooten in 1904 and later adopted a son, Paul. In 1914 the artist is said to have made a number of large, complicated wood carvings to enter in the 1915 Panama-Pacific Exposition, but virtually all were destroyed by a fire before being sent to California.
Mickey Perry – Remembering a Mayor
MICKEY PERRY – REMEMBERING A MAYOR. The son of Jackson Charles Perry and Lottie Marie (Roof) Bitsko was born July 9, 1947, in Collinsville. Mickey was the oldest child and had four sisters. He graduated from Foyil High School in 1965. Mickey earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Northeastern State University in 1975.
Remembering Joyce Carol (Brunson) Hinds
Joyce Carol (Brunson) Hinds, age 82, a resident of Claremore, Oklahoma, passed from this life on Monday November 14, 2022. Joyce was born in Inola, Oklahoma, April 1, 1940, to Odes and Ora (Hopkins) Brunson. As a young child she moved with the family to Deming, New Mexico, for a time. At age 9, she and the family returned to Inola where she attended Inola Schools through the 8th grade. She graduated 8th grade as salutatorian of her class receiving many Awards of Honor and Citizenship during her school years.
Local man remembers girlfriend who died in Jenks crash
JENKS, Okla. — The boyfriend of a Sapulpa woman who died after driving off the Creek Turnpike and crashing into Jenks home is paying tribute to her and said he doesn’t know how the crash happened. Drew Stanley had been dating 29 year old Mckenzie Gee for about...
Muskogee community mourns loss of first-grader, 16-year-old
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee community is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old and first-grader, according to a Facebook post made by Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman. "Reminders that as a family of community we should love hard now and even harder going into the future." "One day skipping...
Tulsa area law enforcement help pass out turkeys to families in need
TULSA, Okla. — Members of the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Ministerial Alliance to help give out over 600 turkeys on Friday. Deputies also helped pass out other food items to families for the Thanksgiving holiday. “Each year we partner with this organization to be a...
City Of Tulsa Offering Free Firewood
The City of Tulsa is giving away free firewood as temperatures continue to drop. The city's mulch site near N. 145th E. Ave. and Apache is offering an unlimited supply of wood chips and firewood to anyone who picks it up. It's on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is a...
Bartlesville Kids Start Neighborhood Newspaper
Some Bartlesville kids started a neighborhood newspaper, The Valleywood Voice, to draw attention to the things happening in their community. Evanjalyn Webster is only in the fifth grade, but she can already add "newspaper editor in chief" to her resume. She came up with the idea to start a newspaper...
37th Annual Affair Of The Heart Shopping Event In Tulsa
More than 60,000 people are expected to attend Tulsa’s "Affair of the Heart" shopping event at the fairgrounds. There are more than 300 small businesses at the event and you can find everything from food, clothing, and home decor. There are approximately 500 booths onsite for this popular bi-annual...
Scheels confirms Tulsa location coming in 2024
The company is bringing their first all sports store to Tulsa at Woodland Hills mall in Fall of 2024.
Remembering Kenneth Gene Bible
Kenneth Gene Bible passed away on November 11, 2022 he was 75 years old. Kenneth was born in Chelsea, Oklahoma to Loyd and Ruby Bible. He attended Waller Grade School and graduated from Chelsea High School with the class of 1964. Shortly after high school, he was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. he was stationed in Germany from 1966 to 1968. After his time serving his country he came home to Chelsea and begin working as an electrician for Russell Hester Electric, after that he worked in the coal industry for Peabody Coal and other companies over the years as a Drilling operator.
Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation, AAA warning those traveling to Norman for Bedlam
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This Saturday could be one of the final Bedlam games held in Norman. Soon, Oklahoma is heading to the SEC putting this historic rivalry's future in jeopardy. Thousands of fans will travel to the University of Oklahoma. NewsChannel 8 spoke with AAA and the Oklahoma...
Oklahoma woman’s cookies featured in Christmas movie
A Fairland, Oklahoma, woman's talent for creating artistic detailing on her cakes and cookies was recently showcased in a Christmas movie featuring her homemade cookies.
Hayden Industrial to locate new facility in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — California-based heat exchanger manufacturer Hayden Industrial, LLC, announced this week it will expand its operations to Tulsa. The Tulsa facility marks Hayden Industrial’s third location in addition to offices in San Bernardino, California, and Wuxi, China. The company recently developed a new system for immersion cooling that will be manufactured in Tulsa in addition to its standard product lines. The expansion will also house a dedicated research and development facility.
Family of local veteran relieved his grave will not be exhumed
The National Cemetery Association considered exhuming his grave at Fort Gibson National Cemetery nearly a month after his burial.
Neighbors push for barricade after tragic fire in Jenks
Neighbors in Jenks’ Southern Reserve neighborhood are furious after someone drove a truck into a house Thursday evening. This comes after neighbors claim they’ve been trying to get a barricade
Tulsa community mourns sudden loss of fire captain
TULSA, Okla. — Hundreds of people gathered inside a Tulsa church Friday morning to honor the life of a Tulsa firefighter. Captain Josh Rutledge died unexpectedly last week. A GoFundMe has been created to help his family. Captain Rutledge’s friends and family were joined by his fellow firefighters, Tulsa...
Latest search for Tulsa Race Massacre victims comes to end
The latest search for remains of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has ended with 32 additional caskets discovered and eight sets of remains exhumed, according to the city. The excavation and exhumations at Tulsa’s Oaklawn Cemetery that began Oct. 26 ended Friday and the remains were sent to...
Highway headaches north of Owasso
The northbound US-169 on-ramp from SH-20E/116th St. N. near Owasso will be closed from 9 a.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing pavement rehabilitation project. Meanwhile, US-169 narrows to one lane between 106th St. N. and SH-20W through early 2023 Northbound US-169 intermittently narrows to...
Broken Arrow Teacher Nominated For Oklahoma 'Teacher Of The Year' Award
This year, American Education Week runs from November 13 through November 19. It's a time to recognize people who work in public schools. Broken Arrow Public Schools teacher Kelsee Arnold said that educators have a major impact on the kids they teach or interact with daily. Arnold also understands that it takes a full community to give the best for students.
