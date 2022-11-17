Kenneth Gene Bible passed away on November 11, 2022 he was 75 years old. Kenneth was born in Chelsea, Oklahoma to Loyd and Ruby Bible. He attended Waller Grade School and graduated from Chelsea High School with the class of 1964. Shortly after high school, he was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. he was stationed in Germany from 1966 to 1968. After his time serving his country he came home to Chelsea and begin working as an electrician for Russell Hester Electric, after that he worked in the coal industry for Peabody Coal and other companies over the years as a Drilling operator.

CHELSEA, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO