Claremore, OK

Nathan Edward Galloway – Totem Pole Park

Telling the History of Claremore…one story at a time. Born February 18, 1879, in Springfield, Missouri, Nathan Edward Galloway took up wood carving as a youngster. During the Spanish-American War he joined the U.S. Army and saw service in the Philippine campaign of 1899 1901. He left the army in 1904 to return to Springfield, where he married Villie Hooten in 1904 and later adopted a son, Paul. In 1914 the artist is said to have made a number of large, complicated wood carvings to enter in the 1915 Panama-Pacific Exposition, but virtually all were destroyed by a fire before being sent to California.
Mickey Perry – Remembering a Mayor

MICKEY PERRY – REMEMBERING A MAYOR. The son of Jackson Charles Perry and Lottie Marie (Roof) Bitsko was born July 9, 1947, in Collinsville. Mickey was the oldest child and had four sisters. He graduated from Foyil High School in 1965. Mickey earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Northeastern State University in 1975.
Remembering Joyce Carol (Brunson) Hinds

Joyce Carol (Brunson) Hinds, age 82, a resident of Claremore, Oklahoma, passed from this life on Monday November 14, 2022. Joyce was born in Inola, Oklahoma, April 1, 1940, to Odes and Ora (Hopkins) Brunson. As a young child she moved with the family to Deming, New Mexico, for a time. At age 9, she and the family returned to Inola where she attended Inola Schools through the 8th grade. She graduated 8th grade as salutatorian of her class receiving many Awards of Honor and Citizenship during her school years.
Local man remembers girlfriend who died in Jenks crash

JENKS, Okla. — The boyfriend of a Sapulpa woman who died after driving off the Creek Turnpike and crashing into Jenks home is paying tribute to her and said he doesn’t know how the crash happened. Drew Stanley had been dating 29 year old Mckenzie Gee for about...
Muskogee community mourns loss of first-grader, 16-year-old

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee community is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old and first-grader, according to a Facebook post made by Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman. "Reminders that as a family of community we should love hard now and even harder going into the future." "One day skipping...
City Of Tulsa Offering Free Firewood

The City of Tulsa is giving away free firewood as temperatures continue to drop. The city's mulch site near N. 145th E. Ave. and Apache is offering an unlimited supply of wood chips and firewood to anyone who picks it up. It's on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is a...
37th Annual Affair Of The Heart Shopping Event In Tulsa

More than 60,000 people are expected to attend Tulsa’s "Affair of the Heart" shopping event at the fairgrounds. There are more than 300 small businesses at the event and you can find everything from food, clothing, and home decor. There are approximately 500 booths onsite for this popular bi-annual...
Remembering Kenneth Gene Bible

Kenneth Gene Bible passed away on November 11, 2022 he was 75 years old. Kenneth was born in Chelsea, Oklahoma to Loyd and Ruby Bible. He attended Waller Grade School and graduated from Chelsea High School with the class of 1964. Shortly after high school, he was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. he was stationed in Germany from 1966 to 1968. After his time serving his country he came home to Chelsea and begin working as an electrician for Russell Hester Electric, after that he worked in the coal industry for Peabody Coal and other companies over the years as a Drilling operator.
Hayden Industrial to locate new facility in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — California-based heat exchanger manufacturer Hayden Industrial, LLC, announced this week it will expand its operations to Tulsa. The Tulsa facility marks Hayden Industrial’s third location in addition to offices in San Bernardino, California, and Wuxi, China. The company recently developed a new system for immersion cooling that will be manufactured in Tulsa in addition to its standard product lines. The expansion will also house a dedicated research and development facility.
Tulsa community mourns sudden loss of fire captain

TULSA, Okla. — Hundreds of people gathered inside a Tulsa church Friday morning to honor the life of a Tulsa firefighter. Captain Josh Rutledge died unexpectedly last week. A GoFundMe has been created to help his family. Captain Rutledge’s friends and family were joined by his fellow firefighters, Tulsa...
Highway headaches north of Owasso

The northbound US-169 on-ramp from SH-20E/116th St. N. near Owasso will be closed from 9 a.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing pavement rehabilitation project. Meanwhile, US-169 narrows to one lane between 106th St. N. and SH-20W through early 2023 Northbound US-169 intermittently narrows to...
Broken Arrow Teacher Nominated For Oklahoma 'Teacher Of The Year' Award

This year, American Education Week runs from November 13 through November 19. It's a time to recognize people who work in public schools. Broken Arrow Public Schools teacher Kelsee Arnold said that educators have a major impact on the kids they teach or interact with daily. Arnold also understands that it takes a full community to give the best for students.
