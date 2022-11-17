ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMT

Man arrested in fatal shooting of Kalamazoo father

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man has been arrested in relation to the shooting death of a 34-year-old Kalamazoo father, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The person of interest, Michael Tolliver, needs to be extradited before his arraignment, police said. The department confirmed that he was arrested a few weeks ago.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Lansing man faces murder charge in fatal shooting near WMU campus

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 29-year-old Lansing man is in custody in the shooting death of a 21-year-old Kalamazoo resident in a strip mall parking lot near the Western Michigan University campus Nov. 11, 2022. Damien Lang, 29, faces six felony weapons charges and an open murder charge in the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Four suspects arrested after Kalamazoo burglary

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Four suspects were arrested Saturday around 2 a.m. after breaking into a business near South Burdick Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. A K-9 track was conducted which led officers to a home near the business, officers said. Officers surrounded the home where...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Woman charged with driving recklessly in fatal Kalamazoo County crash

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Criminal charges have been authorized for a deadly crash in Kalamazoo County from 13 months ago. Dangerous roads: 20-vehicle crash closes southbound US-131 in Kalamazoo. Tiyena Williams allegedly killed Demarrious Bishop while driving recklessly through Richland in 2021, according to investigators. Williams was intentionally swerving...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Michigan State Police reopen two 1973 cold cases

Michigan State Police are reopening a pair of cold cases from 1973 involving two local women. Police say Niles resident Janis Kay Sanders and South Bend resident Janeice Langs went missing in November that year. Investigators say both women had dated Gerald Libertowski at different times. They went missing shortly...
NILES, MI
WWMT

Milk tanker slides off road in Zeeland Township, deputies say

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A milk tanker slid off the road into a ditch at the 55-mile marker of eastbound I-196 Saturday, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The tanker slid off in the construction zone and blocked the only open lane of the roadway, deputies said.
ZEELAND, MI
WWMT

Portage sirens heard yet again by mistake

PORTAGE, Mich. — Did you hear the sirens again?. The city of Portage and surroundings areas heard tornado sirens go off by mistake again on Sunday. News Channel 3 reported mulitple phone calls and e-mails around 6 a.m. The sirens also went off by mistake Nov. 17, because of...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Outfront Kalamazoo honors lives lost on Transgender Day of Remembrance

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Colorado shooting that killed five people and injured 25 others happened on Transgender Day of Remembrance, an annual observance to memorialize people killed in anti-transgender violence. The deadly Colorado nightclub shooting casts even more darkness for Kalamazoo's transgender and non-binary community. On Sunday, members of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

West Michiganders dig out from lake effect snow

KALAMAZOO, MICH. — Kalamazoo area residents continued to dig out from more lake effect snow that blanketed West Michigan Friday. The whiteout conditions led to dozens of slide offs, crashes and injuries across Kalamazoo County. A 20-plus vehicle pileup resulted in several injuries which closed U.S. 131 southbound on...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

City of Kalamazoo pauses leaf collection due to weather

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After a three-day winter storm, the City of Kalamazoo was forced to temporarily pause its leaf collection, according to city officials. What's the weather? View the News Channel 3 weather page for the latest forecast. Snow accumulated in Kalamazoo, with reports of over a foot in...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

A.G. Nessel urges DEA to extend telehealth for opioid use disorder treatment

LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a multi-state effort urging the Drug Enforcement Administration and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to permanently extend telehealth flexibilities for prescribing buprenorphine, an opioid use disorder treatment, according to the Attorney General's Office. This comes as 75,000 Americans overdosed...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

More snow, gusty wind prompts third Weather Alert Day

A blast of unseasonably cold air brings more lake effect snow to West Michigan Saturday prompting the Weather Alert Team to declare another Weather Alert Day. Strong wind, gusting as high as 45 miles per hour, will cause blowing and drifting snow, likely making driving conditions hazardous. Forecast models suggest...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Western Michigan women's basketball home game canceled

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Western Michigan women's basketball home game against Detroit Mercy was cancelled Saturday, according to Adam Bodnar, director of strategic communications at WMU. The game was cancelled due to travel issues caused by the weather, Bodnar said. Weather: More snow, gusty wind prompts third Weather Alert...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Gerald R. Ford International Airport expecting 75,000 travelers for Thanksgiving week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is preparing for a record-breaking number of travelers, starting Tuesday. “We will have a busy Thanksgiving holiday travel season here, we're expecting around 75,000 people coming through the airport,” said Alex Peric, chief operating officer for the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy