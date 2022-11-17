Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
$1M Grant for Indian King Tavern, Wallace House Historic SitesMorristown MinuteSomerset County, NJ
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
Man Uploads a Video on TikTok to Help an Elderly NJ Woman Retire From Working at Walmart & Raises Over $100K in 24 hrsZack LoveHackettstown, NJ
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
WWMT
Man arrested in fatal shooting of Kalamazoo father
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man has been arrested in relation to the shooting death of a 34-year-old Kalamazoo father, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The person of interest, Michael Tolliver, needs to be extradited before his arraignment, police said. The department confirmed that he was arrested a few weeks ago.
WWMT
Woman scales Ottawa County gas station crates to avoid arrest for car theft
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — It was an arrest made about 15 feet in the air. A woman was arrested in Ottawa County early Monday morning after allegedly stealing a car, a purse, and credit cards from a Holland Township mobile home, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. South...
WWMT
Lansing man faces murder charge in fatal shooting near WMU campus
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 29-year-old Lansing man is in custody in the shooting death of a 21-year-old Kalamazoo resident in a strip mall parking lot near the Western Michigan University campus Nov. 11, 2022. Damien Lang, 29, faces six felony weapons charges and an open murder charge in the...
WWMT
Kalamazoo man charged after investigators seize 4 kilograms of drugs, 4 rifles
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man was charged after a criminal complaint was filed against him for various federal drug and gun crimes, according to U.S. Attorney's Office Western District of Michigan Monday. Tyrone Henderson, 50, of Kalamazoo, was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and...
WWMT
Four suspects arrested after Kalamazoo burglary
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Four suspects were arrested Saturday around 2 a.m. after breaking into a business near South Burdick Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. A K-9 track was conducted which led officers to a home near the business, officers said. Officers surrounded the home where...
WWMT
Woman charged with driving recklessly in fatal Kalamazoo County crash
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Criminal charges have been authorized for a deadly crash in Kalamazoo County from 13 months ago. Dangerous roads: 20-vehicle crash closes southbound US-131 in Kalamazoo. Tiyena Williams allegedly killed Demarrious Bishop while driving recklessly through Richland in 2021, according to investigators. Williams was intentionally swerving...
WWMT
Michigan State Police reopen two 1973 cold cases
Michigan State Police are reopening a pair of cold cases from 1973 involving two local women. Police say Niles resident Janis Kay Sanders and South Bend resident Janeice Langs went missing in November that year. Investigators say both women had dated Gerald Libertowski at different times. They went missing shortly...
WWMT
Kalamazoo armed drug dealer sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For the third time in four years, a 23-year-old has been convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Friday. Treshawn Kalian Bible, known to law enforcement as a member of the "Belmont Gangsters," in Kalamazoo, was sentenced to...
WWMT
Milk tanker slides off road in Zeeland Township, deputies say
ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A milk tanker slid off the road into a ditch at the 55-mile marker of eastbound I-196 Saturday, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The tanker slid off in the construction zone and blocked the only open lane of the roadway, deputies said.
WWMT
Portage sirens heard yet again by mistake
PORTAGE, Mich. — Did you hear the sirens again?. The city of Portage and surroundings areas heard tornado sirens go off by mistake again on Sunday. News Channel 3 reported mulitple phone calls and e-mails around 6 a.m. The sirens also went off by mistake Nov. 17, because of...
WWMT
Outfront Kalamazoo honors lives lost on Transgender Day of Remembrance
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Colorado shooting that killed five people and injured 25 others happened on Transgender Day of Remembrance, an annual observance to memorialize people killed in anti-transgender violence. The deadly Colorado nightclub shooting casts even more darkness for Kalamazoo's transgender and non-binary community. On Sunday, members of...
WWMT
West Michiganders dig out from lake effect snow
KALAMAZOO, MICH. — Kalamazoo area residents continued to dig out from more lake effect snow that blanketed West Michigan Friday. The whiteout conditions led to dozens of slide offs, crashes and injuries across Kalamazoo County. A 20-plus vehicle pileup resulted in several injuries which closed U.S. 131 southbound on...
WWMT
City of Kalamazoo pauses leaf collection due to weather
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After a three-day winter storm, the City of Kalamazoo was forced to temporarily pause its leaf collection, according to city officials. What's the weather? View the News Channel 3 weather page for the latest forecast. Snow accumulated in Kalamazoo, with reports of over a foot in...
WWMT
A.G. Nessel urges DEA to extend telehealth for opioid use disorder treatment
LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a multi-state effort urging the Drug Enforcement Administration and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to permanently extend telehealth flexibilities for prescribing buprenorphine, an opioid use disorder treatment, according to the Attorney General's Office. This comes as 75,000 Americans overdosed...
WWMT
John Ball Zoo closes due to weather, prepares for last zoo visit of the season
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo was closed Saturday due to weather conditions, according to a John Ball Zoo spokesperson. Sunday is the last scheduled day to visit the zoo for general guests, a spokesperson said. Gallery: Maple Hill Holiday Parade. The zoo is scheduled to reopen March...
WWMT
More snow, gusty wind prompts third Weather Alert Day
A blast of unseasonably cold air brings more lake effect snow to West Michigan Saturday prompting the Weather Alert Team to declare another Weather Alert Day. Strong wind, gusting as high as 45 miles per hour, will cause blowing and drifting snow, likely making driving conditions hazardous. Forecast models suggest...
WWMT
Western Michigan women's basketball home game canceled
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Western Michigan women's basketball home game against Detroit Mercy was cancelled Saturday, according to Adam Bodnar, director of strategic communications at WMU. The game was cancelled due to travel issues caused by the weather, Bodnar said. Weather: More snow, gusty wind prompts third Weather Alert...
WWMT
Gerald R. Ford International Airport to host Operation Handshake, welcome veterans
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Active military members and veterans will get a warm welcome to West Michigan Wednesday. Gerald R. Ford International Airport is scheduled to host Operation Handshake, an event that gives active military members and veterans a patriotic welcome to the area, according to officials. Veterans Day:...
WWMT
Gerald R. Ford International Airport expecting 75,000 travelers for Thanksgiving week
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is preparing for a record-breaking number of travelers, starting Tuesday. “We will have a busy Thanksgiving holiday travel season here, we're expecting around 75,000 people coming through the airport,” said Alex Peric, chief operating officer for the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority.
WWMT
Michigan Democrats use midterm momentum to push for top 2024 primary spot
LANSING, Mich. — Following the party's success in the 2022 midterm election, Michigan Democrats continue to advocate for the state to become one of the first in the nation to weigh in on the Democratic nominee for president in 2024. The Michigan Democratic Party is pushing to put the...
