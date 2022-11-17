Read full article on original website
Impress your guests even more on Thanksgiving
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While you’re working to perfect your signature recipes for Thanksgiving, it’s also great to keep your holiday décor in mind. Holiday décor can add a pop to your home while being simple and affordable, according to Connie Appelt and Anne Lockett with Molly Watson Designs.
New batting cages, event space opens in Hearne
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A new business in Hearne is hoping to knock it out of the park for its residents. Scraphouse Sports is a new batting cage area and training facility in downtown Hearne. Scraphouse co-owner Travis Lacox says that with all of the growth happening across the Brazos...
Purrr-fect: Tattoo fundraiser nets nearly $8400 for Six Kittens Rescue
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A unique fundraiser for an area cat rescue organization turned out to be a smashing success. Tats4Cats on Sunday helped raise nearly $8,400 for Six Kittens Rescue. The goal was to only raise $1,000. Here’s the way it worked: For $50 supporters could choose a cat-themed...
Lights On in Downtown Bryan kicks off the holiday season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Christmas spirit in Downtown Bryan is in full swing following the annual Lights On event Friday night. Abigail Noel with Destination Bryan said this is one thing they look forward to all year round. “It’s one of my favorite events we do every year. And...
Free Music Friday: Michael Rugh
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Michael Rugh joined First News at Four for a special edition of Free Music Friday on Nov. 18 from Downtown Bryan. Rugh highlighted his upcoming performance at Destination Bryan’s Lights On celebration. “I’ll be playing out on Bryan Avenue until about 9 o’clock and then...
Santa Claus stops at Post Oak Mall for holiday season
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Santa Claus has come to Aggieland. St. Nick has set up his workshop in Post Oak Mall to meet and greet families in College Station. Santa made his grand entrance on a four-wheeler and a big celebration took place with performances from the Lil Wranglers, A&M Consolidated Middle School Orchestra and the Pebble Creek Choir Cats.
Businesses team up ahead of Thanksgiving for 5th annual turkey giveaway
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -For the 5th year in a row, several businesses have partnered for what has now become an annual Thanksgiving tradition in Brazos County. This year’s event hosted by the Reserve at Cottonwood Creek in Bryan was bigger than ever as 1,000 turkeys were given away to area families.
Blood drive planned for this week in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is teaming up with Physicians Premier ER as they work to help alleviate a national blood shortage. The Gulf Coast Donor Coach will be at Physicians Premier’s Bryan location Monday from 10 am-2 pm. Food will be provided to...
B/CS fitness center teams up with A&M students for women’s self-defense class
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Windy Sport & Fitness Center held a self-defense class Sunday afternoon with the hopes of empowering women following recent sexual assaults in Bryan. The fitness center held the class at the request of Texas A&M communication students as part of their end-of-semester project. Over a dozen...
The Salvation Army wants to help your family for Christmas
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s never too early to begin talking about Christmas and how we can help one another. Soon, those red buckets will be all over town raising funds for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program. Lieutenant Andrea Israel with the Salvation Army says individuals and...
Driver pulled from burning bus identified as high school coach in Bryan
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The family of a high school coach in Bryan is thanking officers from the College Station Police Department for saving his life following a fiery crash Sunday morning on Highway 6. Calvin Hill, a coach at Rudder High School, was driving a Santa’s Wonderland shuttle...
Police: SUV slams into Santa’s Wonderland bus, resulting in fiery crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is investigating a fiery crash that killed one person and seriously injured two others. The collision happened just after midnight in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 north of Harvey Mitchell Parkway. Highway 6 northbound between Rock Prairie Road and...
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday over 20 Caldwell ISD teachers were presented with a grant from the Caldwell Education and Leadership Foundation (CELF).
The organization started at Caldwell Elementary and concluded at Caldwell High School while they were accompanied by the Caldwell High School band, honeybees and cheerleaders who marched throughout the schools. In total, the foundation presented $51,315.18 in grant money to Caldwell ISD teachers. Marsha Kocurek, president of the CELF, said...
:50 From the 50: Chase Lane
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Houston, Texas native Chase Lane has been making an impact in Aggieland on and off the field since 2019. The redshirt junior also serves as the President of The B.L.U.E.print - Black Leaders who Undertake Excellence - a student-athlete led organization to provide leadership opportunities and a sense of community while empowering Black individuals to use their voice. Lane says the organization creates a safe space for black student-athletes at a predominately white institution.
Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez discusses his new role, city growth
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - New Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez joined First News at Four live at Downtown Bryan’s ‘Lights On!’ event. Gutierrez was officially sworn in at a Bryan city council meeting the night before. The local businessman and former councilmember said it was a “surreal feeling.”
Unemployment rate in Bryan-College Station MSA second lowest in state
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The local economy in the Bryan-College Station area continues to be healthy according to the latest economic indicators released by Texas A&M University’s Private Enterprise Research Center earlier this week. According to the report, the Bryan-College Station Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) unemployment rate for October...
Aggies Wrap Day Two of Competition at Texas Diving Invite
AUSTIN, Texas -- The Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams completed the second day of competition at the Texas Diving Invitational at the Jamail Texas Swim Center with three Aggies advancing to finals. Joslyn Oakley wrapped up springboard competition on the women’s side with a seventh-place score...
Animal rescue asking for help for injured and abused pup
DEANVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A Burleson County animal rescue organization is asking for help as it cares for an injured puppy that appears to have been abused. The dog was found on Friday near the Deanville community, according to Haven Animal Rescue of Texas. After taking x-rays and examining his...
Dr. Al Wagner retiring from Aggie Rodeo after nearly 3 decades of service
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas A&M Rodeo team has been around since 1919. It started as a student run organization and is now a competitive team. The man leading the team has done so for nearly 30 years, and he’s getting ready to hang it up. Out at Mancuso...
Brenham moves on after 31-10 win over Belton
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brenham Cubs scored 21 second half points and pulled away to beat Belton 31-10 Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium during the Area Round Playoffs of the Class 5A Division II Playoffs. Brenham (8-4) will take on Port Neches Groves (10-2) in the 5A Region III...
