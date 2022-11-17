ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, IL

Rockford’s Nicholas Conservatory is set to glow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Nicholas Conservatory will be glowing before residents know it. “All Aglow” was named by an online blog as one of the 16 best places to view Christmas lights around Chicago. It includes 300,000 lights and 50 handmade candy canes throughout the gardens. The event, which starts Saturday, is free to […]
23 Winnebago County children get their adoptions finalized

November is "Adoption Awareness Month," and Saturday marked the 18th Annual "National Adoption Day Celebration." 23 Winnebago County children get their adoptions …. November is "Adoption Awareness Month," and Saturday marked the 18th Annual "National Adoption Day Celebration." Fred VanVleet makes sure Rockford families have a …. A local NBA...
Rockford's Candy Cloud launches franchise program

A local business that started as a cotton candy stand just three years ago is now looking for franchisees. Rockford’s Candy Cloud launches franchise program. A local business that started as a cotton candy stand just three years ago is now looking for franchisees. Fred VanVleet makes sure Rockford...
Fight Breaks Out Between Two Residents At Illinois Nursing Home

Things got ugly at a nursing home in Illinois when two residents started brawling. My father passed away a few years ago and my mom is in her late seventies. Since I am an only child, I have done a lot of bonding with her. Along the way, I think I have learned a lot about senior citizens. At the same time, my wife and I have raised a daughter. That sure has taught me a lot about children too.
Rockford Scanner: Couple Of Power Outages in Winnebago County

Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Sources are reporting a couple of. Lines down/power outages in Winnebago County.
Rockford store doings its part to eliminate waste

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline store is doing its part to reduce and eliminate single use plastic. “Earth,” a zero-waste store located of Rockford’s Jefferson Street, had its grand opening on Saturday. Everything they sell is natural, eco-friendly, compostable or biodegradable. The owner said that it is part of a movement. “The more I […]
Cold case: Who killed Rockford resident Lauretta Lyons in 1966?

When a 43-year-old man was arrested for kidnapping a woman from Colonial Village Mall in 1966, police believed they had the man who also killed a downtown business owner a few weeks earlier. Cold case: Who killed Rockford resident Lauretta …. When a 43-year-old man was arrested for kidnapping a...
Rockford group holds community Thanksgiving dinner

It is the season of giving, and one local organization wants to provide a holiday meal to members of the community. Rockford group holds community Thanksgiving dinner. It is the season of giving, and one local organization wants to provide a holiday meal to members of the community. Fred VanVleet...
Retired Rockford men hold annual Christmas tree sale

Residents looking for a Christmas tree can pick one up while giving back. Retired Rockford men hold annual Christmas tree sale. Residents looking for a Christmas tree can pick one up while giving back. Rockford’s Candy Cloud launches franchise program. A local business that started as a cotton candy...
Mrs. Fisher’s Potato Chips’ Hot Bag Sale Is This Week In Illinois

"Shopping local" is a frequent phrase you'll hear throughout your city but there may be occasions when you're not sure what your looking for is considered "local." When it comes to food there are usually plenty of options, but what if you're looking for chips? This is a no-brainer if you're in or near northern Illinois. Mrs. Fisher's should be top of mind.
Shots fired call lead to drug bust, according to Winnebago Co. deputies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 32-year-old Rockford man was arrested Friday after Winnebago Co. deputies found drugs during a shooting investigation. The call came in around 10 Friday night about shots fired in the 6700 block of Harrison Avenue in Rockford. On scene, deputies discovered a residence had been struck by gunfire, but no one was injured.
Darrell Brooks sentenced to life in prison for Waukesha parade attack

Darrell Brooks has been sentenced to life in prison for his attack on the Waukesha Christmas parade. Darrell Brooks sentenced to life in prison for Waukesha …. Darrell Brooks has been sentenced to life in prison for his attack on the Waukesha Christmas parade. No Rockford hospital receives ‘A’ grade...
Belvidere helps feed the needy with food drive

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Some local first responders were at Aldi on Saturday for their annual food drive. The “Feed the Need” drive is put on by the Belvidere Police Department and volunteers in police service. They are collecting non-perishable items, canned goods and cash donations. The money will be used to shop for turkeys […]
