Oregon, IL kindergarten classes canceled due to teachers being sicks at Nine
Oregon, IL kindergarten classes canceled due to teachers being sicks at Nine

A local school district is being hit hard with illness.
Rockford’s Nicholas Conservatory is set to glow
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Nicholas Conservatory will be glowing before residents know it. “All Aglow” was named by an online blog as one of the 16 best places to view Christmas lights around Chicago. It includes 300,000 lights and 50 handmade candy canes throughout the gardens. The event, which starts Saturday, is free to […]
23 Winnebago County children get their adoptions finalized
23 Winnebago County children get their adoptions finalized

November is "Adoption Awareness Month," and Saturday marked the 18th Annual "National Adoption Day Celebration."
Rockford's Candy Cloud launches franchise program
Rockford's Candy Cloud launches franchise program

A local business that started as a cotton candy stand just three years ago is now looking for franchisees.
Fight Breaks Out Between Two Residents At Illinois Nursing Home
Things got ugly at a nursing home in Illinois when two residents started brawling. My father passed away a few years ago and my mom is in her late seventies. Since I am an only child, I have done a lot of bonding with her. Along the way, I think I have learned a lot about senior citizens. At the same time, my wife and I have raised a daughter. That sure has taught me a lot about children too.
Rockford Scanner: Couple Of Power Outages in Winnebago County
Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Sources are reporting a couple of. Lines down/power outages in Winnebago County.
Rockford store doings its part to eliminate waste
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline store is doing its part to reduce and eliminate single use plastic. “Earth,” a zero-waste store located of Rockford’s Jefferson Street, had its grand opening on Saturday. Everything they sell is natural, eco-friendly, compostable or biodegradable. The owner said that it is part of a movement. “The more I […]
Cold case: Who killed Rockford resident Lauretta Lyons in 1966?
Cold case: Who killed Rockford resident Lauretta Lyons in 1966?

When a 43-year-old man was arrested for kidnapping a woman from Colonial Village Mall in 1966, police believed they had the man who also killed a downtown business owner a few weeks earlier.
Rockford group holds community Thanksgiving dinner
Rockford group holds community Thanksgiving dinner

It is the season of giving, and one local organization wants to provide a holiday meal to members of the community.
Retired Rockford men hold annual Christmas tree sale
Retired Rockford men hold annual Christmas tree sale

Residents looking for a Christmas tree can pick one up while giving back.
Mrs. Fisher’s Potato Chips’ Hot Bag Sale Is This Week In Illinois
"Shopping local" is a frequent phrase you'll hear throughout your city but there may be occasions when you're not sure what your looking for is considered "local." When it comes to food there are usually plenty of options, but what if you're looking for chips? This is a no-brainer if you're in or near northern Illinois. Mrs. Fisher's should be top of mind.
Kitchen fire leaves three DeKalb residents without a home
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A cooking accident is being blamed for a house fire in DeKalb Saturday night. Firefighters responded to an apartment on W. Taylor Street around 6:15 p.m. Crews found heavy smoke inside the unit and a fire in the kitchen. While they were able to put the blaze out quickly, the apartment […]
Machesney Park school board member recognized by the state
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A local woman has been recognized for her work in education. The Illinois State Board of Education presented Evelyn Meeks with the “Thomas Lay Burroughs Award” for her work as an outstanding school board member. She has been on the Harlem District 122 School Board for more than a decade. […]
No Rockford hospital receives ‘A’ grade on Illinois safety rankings
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The non-profit watchdog, the Leapfrog Group, released its analysis of 3,000 hospitals in the U.S. this week, and none of the three Rockford hospitals managed to score an ‘A’ grade. In Illinois, 113 hospitals were rated. Of those, 30 hospitals received an ‘A’ grade; 25 scored a ‘B’; 50 received a […]
Shots fired call lead to drug bust, according to Winnebago Co. deputies
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 32-year-old Rockford man was arrested Friday after Winnebago Co. deputies found drugs during a shooting investigation. The call came in around 10 Friday night about shots fired in the 6700 block of Harrison Avenue in Rockford. On scene, deputies discovered a residence had been struck by gunfire, but no one was injured.
Can my gas be shut off during winter in Illinois?
(WTVO) — It is getting colder out in Illinois, and people are probably relying on their service providers to keep them warm during the winter months. However, what if a resident cannot make their payment on time? Will their heat be shut off in the dead of winter? Residents can rest easy, however, as it […]
Darrell Brooks sentenced to life in prison for Waukesha parade attack
Darrell Brooks sentenced to life in prison for Waukesha parade attack

Darrell Brooks has been sentenced to life in prison for his attack on the Waukesha Christmas parade.
Drunk Illinois Woman Calls 911 Several Times From Walmart Parking Lot
A highly intoxicated Illinois woman called 911 several times from a Wisconsin Walmart parking lot...for no reason. Kenosha News. When I start reading a story the originates from a Walmart parking lot, I know this should be good. Karen A. Kline was arrested for a BUNCH of charges...and she basically...
Belvidere helps feed the needy with food drive
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Some local first responders were at Aldi on Saturday for their annual food drive. The “Feed the Need” drive is put on by the Belvidere Police Department and volunteers in police service. They are collecting non-perishable items, canned goods and cash donations. The money will be used to shop for turkeys […]
Is Rockford’s Public Works prepared to handle this winter’s snowfall?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford is gearing up for the winter season, and says it has been planning all year to keep roads clear for drivers. Residents of Rockford worry about travel on snowy roads in the winter, but city officials, like Mitch Leatherby, the Streets Transportation Superintendent, and Kyle Saunders, the […]
