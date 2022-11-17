ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Badgers grieve loss of ex-teammate as they prep for Huskers

By The Associated Press
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G3730_0jEwotDD00

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard said Thursday his players are still grieving the loss of former Badgers receiver Devin Chandler and believes it might keep some from being focused enough to play Saturday at Nebraska.

Chandler and Virginia teammates Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were returning from a class trip Sunday night when a uthorities say they were killed by a fellow student and former football player. Chandler played for Wisconsin from 2020-21 before transferring to Virginia.

Leonhard said his players took the news hard, particularly those who were closest to Chandler.

‘This is your chance’: Legendary Packers Super Bowl ring up for auction

“They got close because of football, right?” Leonhard said. “So every time they’re around football, it becomes fresh again, whether that’s sitting in a meeting and having thoughts about something that happened or hitting that field and bringing up a different memory.”

Leonhard says he doesn’t expect any players not to make the trip to Nebraska because they’re still mourning, but he wondered whether some would be emotionally ready to play in a game.

“You see a number of guys who are getting that energy back and kind of being able to focus a little bit more, and then you see another handful that still are really struggling,” Leonhard said. “We need to support them in every way we can and try to find out what the best role for them on gameday is going to be and how to continue to support them every day going forward.”

Leonhard said the coaching staff has the task of “trying to find out who’s going to give us the best chance to win if the focus can’t be there, if they can’t kind of handle the emotions either of the day or kind of the moment.”

Shiocton football finishes Cinderella run with silver ball

“It’s tough because I want our guys to understand those emotions are real and I’m not trying to make them eat them and move on,” Leonhard said. “We’d never ask them to do that. But at the same time, we have to prepare for a game, and we have to find a way to win on Saturday. I give them a lot of credit. They’ve been through a ton.”

Wisconsin’s players already dealt with the loss of former running backs coach Gary Brown earlier this year. Brown, who coached Wisconsin’s running backs last season, died April 10 at the age of 52 after stepping down from coaching for health-related reasons.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFRV Local 5

Guerendo, Allen lead Wisconsin to 23-10 win over Maryland

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s players are making a strong argument that interim head coach Jim Leonhard deserves to have the job for keeps. Isaac Guerendo ran for an 89-yard touchdown and combined with Braelon Allen for 233 yards rushing as Wisconsin defeated Maryland 23-10 on Saturday. Wisconsin (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) improved to 3-1 under […]
MADISON, WI
WFRV Local 5

Southern Door’s Mark Jonas talks playoffs and undefeated season

(WFRV) – The Southern Door football team has had an incredible undefeated season this year. Their latest win came in level two of the WIAA playoffs against Chilton, 34-7. In level three, the Eagles will face off against Kewaunee on Friday, November 4 at 7:00 p.m. Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin sat down with […]
EAGLE, WI
WFRV Local 5

Waukesha Christmas parade trial goes to jury

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV)-Darrell Brooks’ fate is in the hands of 12 jurors. The group, which is sequestered, deliberated for about two hours on Tuesday evening and will resume deliberations early on Wednesday morning. Brooks faces 76 charges related to the Waukesha Christmas parade massacre where he’s accused of plowing through the parade crowd in […]
WAUKESHA, WI
WFRV Local 5

WFRV Local 5

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

"Community news, weather, Wisconsin sports, Positively Wisconsin stories, Green Bay Wis, Fox Cities, Lakeshore and communities throughout Northeast Wisconsin. https://www.wearegreenbay.com/"

 https://www.wearegreenbay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy