Baton Rouge, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

brproud.com

EBRPHA approved $45M for new housing community

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — New housing is coming to the North Baton Rouge area. The Louisiana Housing Corporation approves the East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority (EBRPHA) for $45 million to build a new living community. This is a part of the “Choice Neighborhood Initiative” which has four...
Groups seek sock donations for those in need

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Library has partnered with Baton Rouge Parents Magazine to take sock donations for those in need. The organizations are holding their 18th Annual Sock It to Me Drive between Tuesday, Nov. 1, and Friday, Dec. 16. Socks are...
Police chase from White Castle, Ascension Parish ends in Baton Rouge

Louisiana State Police and area law enforcement pursued a truck through multiple parishes the afternoon of Nov. 18. A witness in Donaldsonville said the truck nearly caused a wreck at the intersection of W. 10th St. and Hwy. 1 South. Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office vehicles were seen joining the chase as the truck headed through the city toward the Sunshine Bridge. The truck was seen speeding down Hwy. 1 from the White Castle area of Iberville Parish.
SU Law Center to host expungement intake event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Law Center is planning to host an expungement intake event. The event is planned for Tuesday, January 10, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center located at 950 E. Washington Street in Baton Rouge. The...
Popular Baton Rouge brunch restaurant catches fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a restaurant on Perkins Road Friday night. Firefighters arrived at Sou Lou Restaurant at 9:30 p.m. and saw light smoke coming from a wall by the patio area. When firefighters cut into the wall, they found a patio heater that was too close to the wall.
DOTD worker killed in Sunday afternoon attack was a retired Baton Rouge Police officer, authorities say

PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – According to police, a double-homicide occurred in West Baton Rouge Parish Sunday afternoon when a man allegedly attacked a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) employee. The West Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office confirmed that two people were killed in the incident and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) identified the victim […]
Men and women graduate from BRPD 89th Basic Training Academy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several men and women graduated from the Baton Rouge Police Department’s 89th Basic Training Academy on Monday, Nov. 21. According to police, 18 new officers and one reserve officer are joining the ranks of BRPD. The graduation took place at the Louisiana State Police...
Perkins Rowe apartments sold for $41.8 million

The 226-unit Terraces at Perkins Rowe apartment complex has been sold for $41.8 million to a New York investment firm. Perkins Rowe Owner LLC, which has the same mailing address as Avid Realty Partners, bought the complex in a deal that was filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was Crawfish LLC, which was set up by Fort Worth, Texas-based Trademark Property Co.
Saturday marks final day to register to vote online for Dec. 10 election

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People in Louisiana are running out of time to register to vote for the election on Saturday, Dec. 10. The deadline to register online is Saturday, Nov. 19, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office. The public is urged to visit the website geauxvote.com to register or make changes to your registration.
Coroner’s office investigating homicide in Baker, officials say

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred in Baker, officials say. Baker police were reportedly called out on Friday, Nov. 18, after getting a call about a person dead. This happened on Jefferson Street near Charleston Oaks Apartments. This...
Day of Hope for families and victims of gun violence

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Families and victims impacted by gun violence in East Baton Rouge Parish had an opportunity to come together today for hope and encouragement. The “Table is Spread” event was hosted at Southern University and was put on by the mayor’s office and Cathy Toliver, the grandmother of 3-year-old Devin Page Jr. who was shot in his sleep by a stray bullet. Music and prayer brought everyone together to remember all those that were lost.
Alleged credit card theft leads to fight at Chuck E. Cheese on Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a fight at Chuck E. Cheese on Siegen Lane after two parties got in an argument and one person said they were going to get a gun. According to sources, the fight started when one person stole another person's credit card. One of the parties told the other they were going to come back with a gun.
Baton Rouge to make first appearance in the 2023 Rose Parade this January

Baton Rouge to make first appearance in the 2023 Rose Parade this January. Capital City rider and walker showcase advances in medical district. BATON ROUGE, La. – Baton Rouge will join forces with the Louisiana Office of Tourism and four Louisiana destinations to present a dynamic float in the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, CA on January 2, 2023. This will be the first time in history that Baton Rouge has participated in the parade.
East Baton Rouge Coroner reports shocking number of accidental overdose deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Coroner is reporting an alarming number of accidental overdose deaths as of November 16. According to a report from Dr. William “Beau” Clark, so far this year, 243 people in the parish lost their lives to accidental overdose-related deaths, and Dr. Clark adds that even more toxicology results are pending.
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

