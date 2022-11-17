The 2022 Olde Fashioned Holiday Craft Bazaar will be held the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 25 and 26. The Grand Arts Council is hosting the event, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 25 and from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. on Nov. 26. Shoppers can visit the bazaar in the Historic Grand Lake Community House, located at 1025 Grand Ave. in Grand Lake. This is the 32nd year of the Craft Bazaar.

