Granby, CO

OutThere Colorado

Man gets stuck in waist-deep mud in Colorado

Crews from West Metro Fire were deployed to Bear Creek Lake in Lakewood on Tuesday, after a man got stuck in waist-deep mud. According to officials, the man fell into the mud pit while trying to find his friend's lost cellphone. "Freshly fallen snow disguised the thick, sticky mud and...
LAKEWOOD, CO
skyhinews.com

Olde Fashioned Holiday Craft Bazaar returns to Grand Lake

The 2022 Olde Fashioned Holiday Craft Bazaar will be held the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 25 and 26. The Grand Arts Council is hosting the event, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 25 and from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. on Nov. 26. Shoppers can visit the bazaar in the Historic Grand Lake Community House, located at 1025 Grand Ave. in Grand Lake. This is the 32nd year of the Craft Bazaar.
GRAND LAKE, CO
skyhinews.com

Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Nov. 13-19

Real estate transactions totaled $17,241,291 across 23 sales for the week of Nov. 13 to 19. 3,960-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land. Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company. Buyer: Kimberly W. Eck Revocable Trust. Price: $2,066,953. 7 Aspen View, Fraser. 4,720-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4.75-bath, single-family residence on...
GRAND COUNTY, CO
94kix.com

Can Drivers Turn Left at a Red Light in Colorado?

In most states, drivers are legally allowed to turn right at a red traffic light, however, some intersections will have obvious signage if this action is prohibited at a particular location. Regardless, those behind the wheel still have to come to a complete stop when the light turns red and also yield to pedestrians who may be crossing the street.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Denver firefighters respond to fire at Brown Palace

DENVER — Crews from Denver Fire Department (DFD) responded to a report of a call for an active fire alarm at the Brown Palace Thursday night. The hotel is located at 17th Street and Tremont Place in downtown Denver. At about 11:36 p.m., crews arrived and found an active...
DENVER, CO
94kix.com

Massive Elk Sends Estes Park Man Into Orbit

Elk are big, elk are fast and they can be flat out nasty creatures with no fear of humans whatsoever so it's best if you stay on their good side and better yet, stay the heck away from them as much as possible. Those words of advice have never been...
ESTES PARK, CO
The Denver Gazette

Bicyclist injured in car crash on Sheridan Boulevard

A crash at west Arizona Avenue and South Sheridan Boulevard caused Denver Police to close northbound Sheridan between Louisiana Avenue and Arizona Avenue. The crash involved a vehicle and a bicyclist. Police reported serious injuries at the scene via a twitter post. As of 11:30 a.m., roads remain closed and...
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

This week in Longmont: Holiday lighting moves to new location

Most City facilities will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday. Thursday’s trash, recycling and compost will be collected on Friday. Some recreation facilities and the Museum will reopen on Friday and will remain open throughout the weekend. Find schedules at LongmontColorado.gov/Holidays.
LONGMONT, CO
skyhinews.com

Hot Sulphur Springs man arrested for assault

Grand County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Hot Sulphur Springs resident Justin Opinker, 39, for a Class 6 felony charge of assault on an at-risk adult Oct. 16. Opinker allegedly assaulted his 76-year-old father, according to a warrantless arrest probable cause statement. Opinker’s father had a bruise on his shin and...
HOT SULPHUR SPRINGS, CO

