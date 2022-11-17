Read full article on original website
Man gets stuck in waist-deep mud in Colorado
Crews from West Metro Fire were deployed to Bear Creek Lake in Lakewood on Tuesday, after a man got stuck in waist-deep mud. According to officials, the man fell into the mud pit while trying to find his friend's lost cellphone. "Freshly fallen snow disguised the thick, sticky mud and...
skyhinews.com
Olde Fashioned Holiday Craft Bazaar returns to Grand Lake
The 2022 Olde Fashioned Holiday Craft Bazaar will be held the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 25 and 26. The Grand Arts Council is hosting the event, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 25 and from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. on Nov. 26. Shoppers can visit the bazaar in the Historic Grand Lake Community House, located at 1025 Grand Ave. in Grand Lake. This is the 32nd year of the Craft Bazaar.
1037theriver.com
Colorado’s St. Vrain Christmas Walk Is Awesome And It’s Back. Ever Been?
Firestone, Colorado is the home to one of the coolest community-run light displays in the entire state, and it's back again for 2022. Here's all you need to know about the St. Vrain Christmas Walk. What Is The St. Vrain Christmas Walk?. Sometimes the things you find by accident are...
skyhinews.com
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Nov. 13-19
Real estate transactions totaled $17,241,291 across 23 sales for the week of Nov. 13 to 19. 3,960-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land. Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company. Buyer: Kimberly W. Eck Revocable Trust. Price: $2,066,953. 7 Aspen View, Fraser. 4,720-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4.75-bath, single-family residence on...
Why some homeless people choose to shiver instead of shelter
(Denver, Colo.) When snow and cold began to bear down on the Front Range Wednesday afternoon, the chorus began: Why won’t some homeless people go to a shelter to escape the weather?
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Commerce City crash
One person was killed and another was seriously injured after a crash in Commerce City.
94kix.com
Can Drivers Turn Left at a Red Light in Colorado?
In most states, drivers are legally allowed to turn right at a red traffic light, however, some intersections will have obvious signage if this action is prohibited at a particular location. Regardless, those behind the wheel still have to come to a complete stop when the light turns red and also yield to pedestrians who may be crossing the street.
Denver firefighters respond to fire at Brown Palace
DENVER — Crews from Denver Fire Department (DFD) responded to a report of a call for an active fire alarm at the Brown Palace Thursday night. The hotel is located at 17th Street and Tremont Place in downtown Denver. At about 11:36 p.m., crews arrived and found an active...
Armed woman arrested after barricade situation in Fort Collins
Fort Collins police safely arrested an armed woman who barricaded herself in a car for several hours Saturday.
94kix.com
Massive Elk Sends Estes Park Man Into Orbit
Elk are big, elk are fast and they can be flat out nasty creatures with no fear of humans whatsoever so it's best if you stay on their good side and better yet, stay the heck away from them as much as possible. Those words of advice have never been...
Bicyclist injured in car crash on Sheridan Boulevard
A crash at west Arizona Avenue and South Sheridan Boulevard caused Denver Police to close northbound Sheridan between Louisiana Avenue and Arizona Avenue. The crash involved a vehicle and a bicyclist. Police reported serious injuries at the scene via a twitter post. As of 11:30 a.m., roads remain closed and...
skyhinews.com
‘Unprecedented’ partnership with CDOT could solve two big issues in Steamboat
The Yampa Valley may have a long-awaited plan to build a child care facility in Steamboat Springs through a partnership with the Colorado Department of Transportation that would also net the agency employee housing for snowplow drivers. In a joint meeting between City Council and county commissioners on Tuesday, Nov....
'It's normal to have cancer': Some Colorado communities disproportionally impacted by pollution
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Coloradans disproportionately affected by pollution say they're fighting for their lives. People living next to some of the biggest polluters say they're dealing with cancer, asthma, migraines and diabetes. The new Environmental Justice Act is trying to address these environmental health disparities. A statewide task...
Thieves caught on camera ransacking car in Cherry Creek
Video captured by a Cherry Creek resident shows thieves getting into the car and then callously taking what they please.
New Sand Creek Massacre exhibit highlights deadliest day in Colorado’s history
On Saturday, a commemorative ceremony was held to open the newest exhibit that highlights the deadliest day in the state's history, called "The Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal that Changed Cheyenne and Arapaho People Forever."
This week in Longmont: Holiday lighting moves to new location
Most City facilities will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday. Thursday’s trash, recycling and compost will be collected on Friday. Some recreation facilities and the Museum will reopen on Friday and will remain open throughout the weekend. Find schedules at LongmontColorado.gov/Holidays.
Thornton tattoo shop struggling after vehicle collides into store
The tattoo shop that started a fundraiser for the families of those killed in the 2021 Denver-Lakewood mass shooting is now in need of help after a vehicle collided into the store.
[VIDEO] Mansion built on the edge of a cliff in Colorado to sell for $4.1 million
A $4.1 million dollar mansion that recently hit the market in Colorado brings a whole new meaning to "living life on the edge". The massive 8,398 square-foot home is nestled right on the edge of a cliff in Evergreen, according to realtor.com. The home features seven bedrooms, eight and a...
Armed man shot, killed by deputies during traffic stop
A traffic stop in Berthoud turned deadly after a man armed with a rifle was shot and killed by deputies.
skyhinews.com
Hot Sulphur Springs man arrested for assault
Grand County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Hot Sulphur Springs resident Justin Opinker, 39, for a Class 6 felony charge of assault on an at-risk adult Oct. 16. Opinker allegedly assaulted his 76-year-old father, according to a warrantless arrest probable cause statement. Opinker’s father had a bruise on his shin and...
