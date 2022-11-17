Read full article on original website
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Upcoming school closings for this week
(WIVB) — School closings are beginning to come in for the upcoming days due to the snowstorm. For more closings in the area, click here. The following school districts have announced closures for this week: Akron Central School District: Closed Monday Alden Central School District: Closed Monday Amherst Central School District: Closed Monday Buffalo Public […]
Buffalo Public Schools cancel classes for Monday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools announced on Sunday that schools will be closed on Monday. In a Facebook post Sunday morning, the district said that its main concern is safety. All students and staff will remain at home. No virtual classes will be held. The City of Buffalo...
New York State Schools Could Lose Funding Over Mascots
The New York State Department of Education has issued an order to schools all across the state over the use of Native American Mascots. The state department of Education sent out a memo to all school districts in the state on November 17th outlining the usage of Native American mascots.
Kids Are Weak According to Some in Western New York
Why some in Western New York think kids today are delicate "snowflakes" and "sissies." First of all, we aren't saying this. Some in Buffalo and Western New York are saying it. To be fair, many all across the nation also think this for various reasons. Some believe we are raising...
wutv29.com
Travel bans remain in effect for parts of Erie County, schools closing for Monday
Travel bans remain in effect for portions of Erie County as of Sunday evening. Bans are in place for South Buffalo, Hamburg, Orchard Park, and Evans. The rest of the county is under a travel advisory. Route 400 reopened to traffic in both directions on Sunday afternoon. On Saturday night,...
Money Coming To Small Businesses Hit By Storm in Buffalo
It was approved! Money could be coming to business owners and plowers in Western New York! The White House announced that President Biden is approved the emergency aid to Buffalo, New York. After another historic snowfall in Buffalo, New York, federal help is coming as of Monday morning. There was 80" of snow in some parts of Western New York and some are still under a State of Emergency.
Florida Meteorologist Takes A Dig At Snowed-In WNY In Funny Facebook Post
Thanks for rubbing it in funny guy! While Western New York and Buffalo are still trying to climb out of massive amounts of snow that hit us during the lake effect snowstorm, this guy is practicing his comedy routine...at our expense. OK, I'm just being dramatic. It's a funny shot..that is until the next hurricane hits Florida. 👀
New York State Is One Of The Best Places To Fall in Love?
Dating and falling in love isn't easy. But if you're looking to do that, according to a new study, New York State is a good place to be. If you've dated in the last couple of years, you know how hard it can be. Meeting people is hard. Trusting people you met on an app is weird. And a lot of people say that it's gotten even harder since the pandemic. According to Porch.com, "nearly one-third of those who have stopped dating recently cite COVID-related concerns."
Buffalo, NY Just Received a Jaw-Dropping Amount of Snow: See How Much
A snowstorm has dumped more than 80 inches of snow in the Buffalo area and is expected to taper off on Sunday and Monday. Since Thursday, areas near lakes Erie and Ontario have experienced snowfall rates of up to 3 inches per hour, Fox Weather reports. This has caused some roads in the Buffalo metro area to become impassable. Many vehicles have gotten stuck as a result.
Garbage Pickup Canceled On Monday In Buffalo
The snow has piled up and has caused some delays in the City of Buffalo. As of Sunday morning, the City of Buffalo has announced that all garbage and recycling pickup will be suspended on Monday due to the winter snowstorm. The City of Buffalo got over 10 inches of...
Local snowplow company shares how Buffalo snowstorm paused services
But this storm is the worst they’ve seen in years, making projects that would take between five and ten minutes go on for over an hour.
wnypapers.com
Hochul updates New Yorkers on state response to historic winter storm that brought more than 6 feet of snow
State agency emergency response assets continue to assist localities with cleanup and restoration efforts; more than 100 National Guard members deployed to Erie County to assist residents and local storm response. √ New York State Thruway now open to all traffic; all commercial vehicle travel restrictions have been lifted; Exit...
Help Fight Hunger in WNY This Holiday Season, Buy a ‘Little Brown Bag’
You can help make sure your neighbors here in Western New York don't go hungry this holiday season by donating to the 'Food 2 Families' donation drive. Join 2 On Your Side, Tops Friendly Markets, and Townsquare Media for the Food 2 Families Food Drive. Between now and December 24, 2022, you can buy a 'Little Brown Bag of Hope' from your neighborhood Tops Friendly Market. The bags will be donated to FeedMore WNY to ensure that all families in WNY have enough to eat.
Lack of snow plowing concerns rise in East Buffalo
Community concerns arise in East Buffalo as snow plows haven't reached their streets just yet. Officials say the streets that have not been touched just yet are not going unseen.
Florida Meteorologist Roasts Upstate New York With Hilarious Facebook Post
It was a low blow... but at least we can all laugh it off. A majority of Upstate New York, specifically Buffalo and Watertown, got buried in snow this past week thanks to the first major snow storm of the season. With the non-stop coverage of all the snow in Western New York, one Meteorologist in Florida decided to bring some attention back to his own state.
Awful Weather Forecasted for Thanksgiving Weekend in New York
Western New York and Central New York (off Lake Ontario) had one of the worst weather weekends in history. 80 inches of snow fell in Orchard Park; 66 inches in a 24-hour period, which is a record in New York State. Anywhere from 3-6 feet of snow fell in the hardest hit regions of Western New York and while the lake effect snowstorm ended before Monday, cleanup is still taking place as many are left indoors.
Road Closures And Travel Bans Update In Western New York
If you’re headed to work this morning, you may be wondering if you are able to take the 219, and the answer is a bit complicated. On Monday morning, the Erie County Commissioner of Emergency Services, Dan Neaverth Jr., held a press conference, clarifying the current travel bans and travel advisories as we head into the work week.
wutv29.com
Gov. Hochul requests federal emergency declaration as "historic storm" continues
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is submitting a request to President Biden for a federal Emergency Declaration for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming Counties, as snow continues to fall at an average of two to three inches per hour, with some locations seeing peaks as high as six inches per hour.
4 Things To Do When Snowed In With The Kids
Living in Western New York is synonymous with living with cold and snowy weather, and from time to time that cold and snow will result in us being stuck in the house with our little ones. But what exactly do you do with them to keep from going crazy?. Buffalo...
wnypapers.com
Poloncarz provides update on Erie County travel
Update No. III: On Sunday afternoon, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted the following:. •“Due to the continued cleanup from the snow storm, @ErieCountyNY offices will be closed tomorrow. Essential employees are to report as directed. All others should follow the county's ‘Work from Home’ protocol.”. •“All...
