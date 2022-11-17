ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Upcoming school closings for this week

(WIVB) — School closings are beginning to come in for the upcoming days due to the snowstorm. For more closings in the area, click here. The following school districts have announced closures for this week: Akron Central School District: Closed Monday Alden Central School District: Closed Monday Amherst Central School District: Closed Monday Buffalo Public […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Public Schools cancel classes for Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools announced on Sunday that schools will be closed on Monday. In a Facebook post Sunday morning, the district said that its main concern is safety. All students and staff will remain at home. No virtual classes will be held. The City of Buffalo...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Schools Could Lose Funding Over Mascots

The New York State Department of Education has issued an order to schools all across the state over the use of Native American Mascots. The state department of Education sent out a memo to all school districts in the state on November 17th outlining the usage of Native American mascots.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Money Coming To Small Businesses Hit By Storm in Buffalo

It was approved! Money could be coming to business owners and plowers in Western New York! The White House announced that President Biden is approved the emergency aid to Buffalo, New York. After another historic snowfall in Buffalo, New York, federal help is coming as of Monday morning. There was 80" of snow in some parts of Western New York and some are still under a State of Emergency.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Is One Of The Best Places To Fall in Love?

Dating and falling in love isn't easy. But if you're looking to do that, according to a new study, New York State is a good place to be. If you've dated in the last couple of years, you know how hard it can be. Meeting people is hard. Trusting people you met on an app is weird. And a lot of people say that it's gotten even harder since the pandemic. According to Porch.com, "nearly one-third of those who have stopped dating recently cite COVID-related concerns."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Buffalo, NY Just Received a Jaw-Dropping Amount of Snow: See How Much

A snowstorm has dumped more than 80 inches of snow in the Buffalo area and is expected to taper off on Sunday and Monday. Since Thursday, areas near lakes Erie and Ontario have experienced snowfall rates of up to 3 inches per hour, Fox Weather reports. This has caused some roads in the Buffalo metro area to become impassable. Many vehicles have gotten stuck as a result.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Garbage Pickup Canceled On Monday In Buffalo

The snow has piled up and has caused some delays in the City of Buffalo. As of Sunday morning, the City of Buffalo has announced that all garbage and recycling pickup will be suspended on Monday due to the winter snowstorm. The City of Buffalo got over 10 inches of...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Help Fight Hunger in WNY This Holiday Season, Buy a ‘Little Brown Bag’

You can help make sure your neighbors here in Western New York don't go hungry this holiday season by donating to the 'Food 2 Families' donation drive. Join 2 On Your Side, Tops Friendly Markets, and Townsquare Media for the Food 2 Families Food Drive. Between now and December 24, 2022, you can buy a 'Little Brown Bag of Hope' from your neighborhood Tops Friendly Market. The bags will be donated to FeedMore WNY to ensure that all families in WNY have enough to eat.
NEW YORK STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Awful Weather Forecasted for Thanksgiving Weekend in New York

Western New York and Central New York (off Lake Ontario) had one of the worst weather weekends in history. 80 inches of snow fell in Orchard Park; 66 inches in a 24-hour period, which is a record in New York State. Anywhere from 3-6 feet of snow fell in the hardest hit regions of Western New York and while the lake effect snowstorm ended before Monday, cleanup is still taking place as many are left indoors.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Road Closures And Travel Bans Update In Western New York

If you’re headed to work this morning, you may be wondering if you are able to take the 219, and the answer is a bit complicated. On Monday morning, the Erie County Commissioner of Emergency Services, Dan Neaverth Jr., held a press conference, clarifying the current travel bans and travel advisories as we head into the work week.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wutv29.com

Gov. Hochul requests federal emergency declaration as "historic storm" continues

NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is submitting a request to President Biden for a federal Emergency Declaration for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming Counties, as snow continues to fall at an average of two to three inches per hour, with some locations seeing peaks as high as six inches per hour.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

4 Things To Do When Snowed In With The Kids

Living in Western New York is synonymous with living with cold and snowy weather, and from time to time that cold and snow will result in us being stuck in the house with our little ones. But what exactly do you do with them to keep from going crazy?. Buffalo...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Poloncarz provides update on Erie County travel

Update No. III: On Sunday afternoon, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted the following:. •“Due to the continued cleanup from the snow storm, @ErieCountyNY offices will be closed tomorrow. Essential employees are to report as directed. All others should follow the county's ‘Work from Home’ protocol.”. •“All...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

