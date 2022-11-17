Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Atascocita home completely destroyed after catching on fire twice in two days in northeast Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
Parents Charged After Son's Body Found In Washing MachineStill UnsolvedSpring, TX
Houston-born lyricist Tobe Nwigwe receives Grammy nomination for Best New ArtistJalyn SmootHouston, TX
5 of the best places to watch the World Cup in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
Click2Houston.com
All Things Merry and Bright
HOUSTON – The holiday season is here and a family favorite is checking out all of the holiday lights across the city. This year Reliant has two events they want you to see. Think Instagram worthy photos with all the twinkling lights and music your merry heart desires. Houston Life’s Melanie Camp headeddown I-45 South to the Houston Botanic Garden and Space Center Houston to check things out.
Click2Houston.com
Parade float preview: See the floats coming to the Houston Thanksgiving Day Parade🦃
HOUSTON – The 73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place on Thursday, Nov. 24th in downtown Houston. The parade will include a special performance by local rapper Bun B, Theatre Under the Stars and Apache Belles. Spectators can expect to see 20 balloons, 14 floats, marching bands,...
Click2Houston.com
Trains Over Texas: Takeaways from a mom of 2 on a visit to the Houston Museum of Natural Science’s annual holiday season event
HOUSTON – I’m not going to lie to you because I know how that feels. I know what it’s like to trek a crazy distance with two toddlers in tow to an event or gathering or fall spectacular that was so not worth my money, time or effort. I’m not naming names about those -- yet.
Click2Houston.com
🔒What are you thankful for, Insiders?
HOUSTON – All this month, KPRC 2 investigator Amy Davis has shared what she’s thankful for, ahead of Thanksgiving. We’ve loved watching her posts on her social media channels. Like her page if you don’t already!. Now, it’s your turn, Insiders. Share what you’re most...
Click2Houston.com
National Dog Show Presented by Purina
Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, catch the National Dog Show presented by Purina. Houston Life is celebrating Thanksgiving with our friends and family. Instead, KPRC 2 is proud to broadcast, the National Dog show!. Do you remember earlier this year when the Dog Show was in Houston? Here...
Click2Houston.com
Astroworld Tragedy: New agreement details NRG Park mass event planning after deadly festival
HOUSTON – The fallout of the Astroworld Festival garnishes a new potential agreement between Harris County and the City of Houston over their responsibilities at NRG Park. The consensus comes a little more than a year after 10 people lost their lives because of a crowd crush at the Astroworld Festival on Nov. 5, 2021.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Super Feast: Organizers facing ‘drastic decreases,’ asks for donations, volunteers for upcoming Thanksgiving event
HOUSTON – Houston’s annual Super Feast is facing several challenges this year, and it’s not just the high prices. Known as “the largest feeding in the nation,” Super Feast will be held on Thanksgiving Day at the George R. Brown Convention Center. However, this year,...
Click2Houston.com
🔒This year in odd news: The weirdest headlines from the Houston area in 2022
HOUSTON – It’s been a weird, wild year, y’all!. From an HOA dust-up over ducks to a big break in a 40-year cold case, the Houston area did not disappoint in the weird news department this year. Without further ado, here are some of the Houston-area headlines...
Click2Houston.com
A rainy, cold day is ahead of us
After a one day break, the rain is back. Like Saturday, today will be a cold washout. Temperatures will be in the 40s all day. There will be some gaps on the radar later this afternoon, but the rain will fall off and on through the overnight hours. Tuesday &...
Click2Houston.com
Seen at 7: United Way 211 Helpline
HOUSTON – The United Way of Greater Houston operates a free confidential helpline that is available 24 hours a day. Watch the video above to learn more about this resource.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Chef Pedro Garcia with El Meson Restaurant shares menu highlights
HOUSTON – Chef Pedro Garcia of El Meson appeared on KPRC to share some of the restaurant’s delectable dishes. The Spanish eatery has operated in Houston since 1981. It’s located in Rice Village at 2425 University Boulevard. View the full menu here.
Click2Houston.com
Watch live: HPD Chief Troy Finner, Houston-area retailers asks shoppers to be safe during holiday shopping season
HOUSTON – Houston Police and several area retailers are sending out a reminder to all Houstonians as the holiday shopping season approaches. The news conference, and a demonstration to prevent theft will begin at 9 a.m. You can watch the news conference in the video player above.
Click2Houston.com
Catching up with Kim Cruse - Houston-area contestant on ‘The Voice’
Kim Cruse is now in the top 13 on ‘The Voice’. This week, The Houston-area contestant performed Aretha Franklin’s “I Never Loved A Man”. Then on the results show, she was saved by John Legend. Cruse is from Woodville, Texas - near Livingston. She grew...
Click2Houston.com
The Movement Driving a Brighter Future for Houston Neighbors
HOUSTON – It is a movement driving a brighter future for Houston neighbors. “Not only are we building community, we’re painting community,” said artist GONZO247 who along with a team of volunteers from the community and Comcast Texas is building a sign of hope, brush by brush, in Midtown on what was once a pretty plain wall of the Career and Recovery Resources, or CRR Building, on San Jacinto Street.
Click2Houston.com
‘Let people talk’: The streets seem cold, but Houston police chief says he is confident there will be an arrest in Takeoff’s murder
HOUSTON – Fans around the country are expressing frustration that the investigation into the murder of beloved Migos rapper “Takeoff” appears to have gone cold, but Houston Police Chief Troy Finner told KPRC 2 Monday morning that is definitely not the truth. According to police, Takeoff, whose...
Click2Houston.com
Salvation Army NW burglarized; Suspects take offs with $45,000 worth of items, staff says
The Salvation Army Houston Northwest is hoping to give 1,700 kids Christmas presents this year, but staff says a real life grinch broke through the glass door and burglarized the place. Now, the organization that’s built on the gift of giving is in dire need of help itself. “I...
Click2Houston.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash closes Southwest Freeway at Gessner Road
HOUSTON – The main lanes of the Southwest Freeway northbound are closed at Gessner Road following a major crash. The accident involved two vehicles. No injuries have been reported. You can use the map below to track the latest traffic conditions and plan your route. For more details, go...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot in head while sitting in vehicle in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A man has been transported to the hospital after being shot in the head in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Rushcreek Drive around midnight and found a man shot in the side of the head.
Click2Houston.com
'He’s a really nice soul': Search for missing 26-year-old man has lasted nearly a week, family says
The Houston Police Department is searching for a missing man last seen leaving McIntyre’s, a popular Heights area bar. Family and friends said the bars cameras captured Delano Burkes, 26, leaving the bar at about 1:13 a.m. “We have video of him coming out the back of the bar....
Click2Houston.com
Man charged after hurling objects at cars on Westheimer, causing damaging and injuring child
HOUSTON – A busy rush hour drive turned frightening for several drivers on their way home Thursday evening along Westheimer Road in the Upper Kirby area. At least seven drivers reported damage to their cars after being hit by rocks, several of them with children in the backseat, near the 2200 block of Westheimer Road, according to court documents.
Comments / 0