Houston, TX

All Things Merry and Bright

HOUSTON – The holiday season is here and a family favorite is checking out all of the holiday lights across the city. This year Reliant has two events they want you to see. Think Instagram worthy photos with all the twinkling lights and music your merry heart desires. Houston Life’s Melanie Camp headeddown I-45 South to the Houston Botanic Garden and Space Center Houston to check things out.
🔒What are you thankful for, Insiders?

HOUSTON – All this month, KPRC 2 investigator Amy Davis has shared what she’s thankful for, ahead of Thanksgiving. We’ve loved watching her posts on her social media channels. Like her page if you don’t already!. Now, it’s your turn, Insiders. Share what you’re most...
National Dog Show Presented by Purina

Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, catch the National Dog Show presented by Purina. Houston Life is celebrating Thanksgiving with our friends and family. Instead, KPRC 2 is proud to broadcast, the National Dog show!. Do you remember earlier this year when the Dog Show was in Houston? Here...
A rainy, cold day is ahead of us

After a one day break, the rain is back. Like Saturday, today will be a cold washout. Temperatures will be in the 40s all day. There will be some gaps on the radar later this afternoon, but the rain will fall off and on through the overnight hours. Tuesday &...
Seen at 7: United Way 211 Helpline

HOUSTON – The United Way of Greater Houston operates a free confidential helpline that is available 24 hours a day. Watch the video above to learn more about this resource.
The Movement Driving a Brighter Future for Houston Neighbors

HOUSTON – It is a movement driving a brighter future for Houston neighbors. “Not only are we building community, we’re painting community,” said artist GONZO247 who along with a team of volunteers from the community and Comcast Texas is building a sign of hope, brush by brush, in Midtown on what was once a pretty plain wall of the Career and Recovery Resources, or CRR Building, on San Jacinto Street.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash closes Southwest Freeway at Gessner Road

HOUSTON – The main lanes of the Southwest Freeway northbound are closed at Gessner Road following a major crash. The accident involved two vehicles. No injuries have been reported. You can use the map below to track the latest traffic conditions and plan your route. For more details, go...
Man shot in head while sitting in vehicle in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man has been transported to the hospital after being shot in the head in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Rushcreek Drive around midnight and found a man shot in the side of the head.
