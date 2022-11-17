ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 8

clover
3d ago

The average citizen is NOT responsible for helping to pay for health benefits PERIOD. We already do that with our taxes. I hope the business goes bust.

Reply
4
J
3d ago

so the restaurant will still profit from the fee even if employees dont want/or still can't afford the insurance. If employees are working for tips they will be writing the business a check to cover their half of the benefits. Why not just pay them a living wage instead and let them choose health insurance if they see fit. Many people are now using concierge health care, med share programs or paying cash for services as cash pay is often cheaper than insurance billing rates. It seems unfair to those who dont or cant get the insurance to be working just as hard for that 3% as those who do utilize the benefits.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Look and feel great with LightRx MedSpa

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – At LightRx MedSpa their goal is to show clients that you can achieve your personal image goals without the use of surgery, leaving with the confidence you desire. LightRx MedSpa is showing East Tennessee that you can achieve your personal image goals without invasive and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Mobile Meals: Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving week

Mobile Meals, the Knox County affiliate of Meals on Wheels, is needing volunteers to deliver meals to home-bound senior citizens this Thanksgiving holiday. WATE Midday News. Mobile Meals: Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving …. Mobile Meals, the Knox County affiliate of Meals on Wheels, is needing volunteers to deliver meals to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Tennova Home Health helps families of patients with cognitive decline

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Caring for a loved one who is living with memory loss can be challenging and overwhelming. There are options available to help lift some of the burden and bring a sense of normalcy. Tennova Healthcare Home Health is one of those options when caring for a loved one with dementia or other cognitive declines.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Family care that supports seniors with disabilities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Those that may be in need of in home care services can vary from expectant mothers to those recovering from surgery. However, the majority in need are those typically over the age of 65. The CDC states that 2 in 5 of those over the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Don’t want to cook for Thanksgiving? Here are some alternatives

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many people across the country are finding alternative ways to celebrate Thanksgiving at an affordable price. Chloe Bash, a shopper in Knoxville, said some people can’t afford a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, so having alternative options helps. “I think it’s amazing that they’re doing that, and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Starbucks workers go on strike

Thursday Starbucks workers from more than 100 different locations across the country, including here in East Tennessee went on strike for Red Cup Day. Thursday Starbucks workers from more than 100 different locations across the country, including here in East Tennessee went on strike for Red Cup Day. Inflation impacting...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Affordable, Safe & Dependable Transport

East Tennessee Human Resource Agency has been serving the community in various ways, one of which is ETHRA Transit. East Tennessee Human Resource Agency has been serving the community in various ways, one of which is ETHRA Transit. Send Seniors Christmas Love. TBI School Violence Study. The School Crimes Study...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Jewish Day School packs mobile meals

The kids at Stanford Eisenberg Knoxville Jewish Day School went on a special field trip today. The kids at Stanford Eisenberg Knoxville Jewish Day School went on a special field trip today. Send Seniors Christmas Love. TBI School Violence Study. The School Crimes Study found that from 2019 to 2021,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Drug overdoses are skyrocketing; what are possible solutions?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Drug overdoses have skyrocketed in Tennessee in recent years, hitting a record high in 2020. Now, East Tennessee leaders are calling for changes at the state and federal levels to help. “This problem has been exacerbated since the pandemic,” Karen Pershing, Executive Director of the Metro...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

New data reveals more than a dozen food deserts in Knoxville

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — "Food Desert" is a term used to describe areas where access to healthy and affordable food is limited. Rural and minority communities are disproportionately impacted by food deserts, and according to United Way, that’s certainly the case in Knox County. More than 50,000 people...
KNOXVILLE, TN
livability.com

Blount County, TN, Means Business

Blount County's top employers demonstrate a positive workplace culture. For today’s young job seekers, a paycheck isn’t the only goal. It’s also a search for the right fit — for a company culture that is welcoming and supportive. From employee support programs to committing to a...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WATE

6 Storm Team Starwatch: Mars and several bright stars visible this week

6 Storm Team Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere presents this week's Starwatch. WATE 11 p.m. News. 6 Storm Team Starwatch: Mars and several bright stars …. 6 Storm Team Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere presents this week's Starwatch. WATE 11 p.m. News. Mobile Meals: Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving …. Mobile...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy