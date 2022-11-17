ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

Twitter reacts to Derrick Lewis’ UFC Vegas 65 hospitalization: ‘These are dark days’

Fight fans were thrown a curveball earlier today (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) when an unexpected hospital visit knocked Derrick Lewis out of his main event clash with Serghei Spivac at UFC Vegas 65 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC officials announced the cancelation during the “Prelims” broadcast, citing a non-COVID illness for “Black Beast.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
MiddleEasy

Ben Askren Thinks Israel Adesanya Only Gets A Rematch If Dana White Likes Him

Ben Askren is giving his thought on the UFC middleweight title picture. UFC 281 saw a new champion be crowned. Alex Pereira fought and defeated Israel Adesanya in the fifth round of their UFC 281 main event in New York City. Immediately following the win by Pereira, he began to receive callouts. It seemed that Adesanya wanted to take some time to heal up and rest when he spoke post-fight but is now calling for the rematch himself. It is unclear which way the UFC will go with Pereira.
MMAmania.com

Alistair Overeem tests positive for banned substance following Glory Collision 4 fight

Alistair Overeem has tested positive for a banned substance following his win over Badr Hari at Glory Collision 4, a kickboxing event that went down inside GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands, on Oct. 8, 2022. Overeem defeated Hari via unanimous decision with 29-26, 28-27, 28-27, 28-27, 28-27 scores (yes, Glory uses...
bodyslam.net

Jade Cargill Is Willing To Whoop Bow Wow’s Ass

If Tony Khan allows it, Jade Cargill will whoop Bow Wow’s ass. Rap star Bow Wow and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill have been going back and forth on social media for some time. It all started with Bow Wow wanting to take Jade out on a date, but after she denied, the two began to throw jabs back and forth. Now, Jade wouldn’t mind a match with him. Recently, Cargill sat down with The Breakfast Club on 105.1 FM where Jade discussed her back and forth with Bow Wow and stated that him saying he wanted to take her out to dinner was disrespectful.
BoxingNews24.com

Errol Spence must fight Thurman to keep his WBC title

By Adam Baskin: Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr has a dilemma with Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman. It’s either Errol defends against former WBA/WBC 147-lb champion Thurman or gets stripped of his WBC title and loses out on the opportunity to face WBO champ Terence Crawford for the undisputed next year.
Fightful

Derrick Lewis Pulled From UFC Vegas 65 Main Event Just Moments Before Main Card

UFC Vegas 65 has lost its main event just minutes before the event's main card was scheduled to go on the air. During the ESPN+ broadcast of UFC Vegas 65's prelims, it was announced that Derrick Lewis has came down with a non-Covid, non-weight cutting illness, which has caused tonight's main event bout between he and fellow top-15 heavyweight contender, Serghei Spivac to be called off.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Khabib Nurmagomedov predicts Islam Makhachev 'gonna finish this guy' Alex Volkanovski at UFC 284

TORONTO – Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks Alexander Volkanovski will present a threat to Islam Makhachev at UFC 284, but it won’t be enough. Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC), the UFC featherweight titleholder, will move up a weight class when he challenges UFC Hall of Famer Nurmagomedov’s star pupil Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) for lightweight gold in the Feb. 11 headliner at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The event airs on pay-per-view following prelims expected on ESPN and ESPN+.
realcombatmedia.com

UFC Vegas 65 Weigh-in Video

See full UFC Vegas 65 weigh-in results below. Main Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET) Derrick Lewis (263) vs. Serghei Spivac (254) Kennedy Nzechukwu (205) vs. Ion Cutelaba (206) Chase Sherman (256) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (259) Andre Fialho (170.5) vs. Muslim Salikhov (170) Jack Della Maddalena (170) vs. Danny Roberts...
Fightful

Bellator 288 Results: Vadim Nemkov Retains, Usman Nurmagomedov Becomes New Champion!

A pair of new champions were crowned at Bellator 288. In the event's main event, Vadim Nemkov defeated Corey Anderson to retain his Bellator Light Heavyweight Championship. The pair first fought at Bellator 277, this past April and after Anderson thoroughly dominated the champion for the majority of the fight's first three rounds, the bout was called off with just five-seconds remaining in the third round following a clash of heads, which caused a massive gash on the champion's forehead.
MMA Fighting

UFC reveals full UFC 282 lineup, including Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira championship rematch

The UFC’s final pay-per-view event of 2022 is set with 15 fights — including a main event rematch of one of the frontrunners for Fight of the Year. During Saturday’s UFC Vegas 65 broadcast, the promotion revealed the main card and full lineup for UFC 282, which takes place Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In the main event, Jiri Prochazka puts his light heavyweight title on the line against the man he defeated to win the championship in an unforgettable classic at UFC 275, Glover Teixeira.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

FanSided

296K+
Followers
571K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy