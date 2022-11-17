Read full article on original website
Twitter reacts to Derrick Lewis’ UFC Vegas 65 hospitalization: ‘These are dark days’
Fight fans were thrown a curveball earlier today (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) when an unexpected hospital visit knocked Derrick Lewis out of his main event clash with Serghei Spivac at UFC Vegas 65 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC officials announced the cancelation during the “Prelims” broadcast, citing a non-COVID illness for “Black Beast.”
Watch: Ex-UFC Star Greg Hardy Floors Hasim Rahman Jr., Secures Decision Win At MF & DAZN: X Series 003
Greg Hardy scored a knockdown and beat Hasim Rahman Jr. in their boxing match. “Prince of War” improved his unbeaten record in pro boxing, while Rahman Jr. has now lost two fights in a row. Former UFC heavyweight contender Greg Hardy has been enjoying his time in boxing. Just...
25-year-old UFC fighter scores incredible 3rd-round knockout with a spinning back kick to her opponent's jaw
Natalia Silva scored the knockout of the night when she beat Tereza Bleda with a spinning back kick to the face.
Ben Askren Thinks Israel Adesanya Only Gets A Rematch If Dana White Likes Him
Ben Askren is giving his thought on the UFC middleweight title picture. UFC 281 saw a new champion be crowned. Alex Pereira fought and defeated Israel Adesanya in the fifth round of their UFC 281 main event in New York City. Immediately following the win by Pereira, he began to receive callouts. It seemed that Adesanya wanted to take some time to heal up and rest when he spoke post-fight but is now calling for the rematch himself. It is unclear which way the UFC will go with Pereira.
Alistair Overeem tests positive for banned substance following Glory Collision 4 fight
Alistair Overeem has tested positive for a banned substance following his win over Badr Hari at Glory Collision 4, a kickboxing event that went down inside GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands, on Oct. 8, 2022. Overeem defeated Hari via unanimous decision with 29-26, 28-27, 28-27, 28-27, 28-27 scores (yes, Glory uses...
Jade Cargill Is Willing To Whoop Bow Wow’s Ass
If Tony Khan allows it, Jade Cargill will whoop Bow Wow’s ass. Rap star Bow Wow and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill have been going back and forth on social media for some time. It all started with Bow Wow wanting to take Jade out on a date, but after she denied, the two began to throw jabs back and forth. Now, Jade wouldn’t mind a match with him. Recently, Cargill sat down with The Breakfast Club on 105.1 FM where Jade discussed her back and forth with Bow Wow and stated that him saying he wanted to take her out to dinner was disrespectful.
Gervonta Davis next fight: Rising star to face Hector Luis Garcia in tune-up bout ahead of Ryan Garcia
After Thursday's news that a fight between Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Ryan Garcia was a "done deal" for the first half of 2023 and that Davis would first take a fight on Jan. 7, we now know the name of Davis' "tune-up" opponent. Davis will battle Hector Luis Garcia at Capitol One Arena in Washington D.C., Davis announced on social media on Friday.
Errol Spence must fight Thurman to keep his WBC title
By Adam Baskin: Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr has a dilemma with Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman. It’s either Errol defends against former WBA/WBC 147-lb champion Thurman or gets stripped of his WBC title and loses out on the opportunity to face WBO champ Terence Crawford for the undisputed next year.
Derrick Lewis Pulled From UFC Vegas 65 Main Event Just Moments Before Main Card
UFC Vegas 65 has lost its main event just minutes before the event's main card was scheduled to go on the air. During the ESPN+ broadcast of UFC Vegas 65's prelims, it was announced that Derrick Lewis has came down with a non-Covid, non-weight cutting illness, which has caused tonight's main event bout between he and fellow top-15 heavyweight contender, Serghei Spivac to be called off.
Khabib Nurmagomedov predicts Islam Makhachev 'gonna finish this guy' Alex Volkanovski at UFC 284
TORONTO – Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks Alexander Volkanovski will present a threat to Islam Makhachev at UFC 284, but it won’t be enough. Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC), the UFC featherweight titleholder, will move up a weight class when he challenges UFC Hall of Famer Nurmagomedov’s star pupil Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) for lightweight gold in the Feb. 11 headliner at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The event airs on pay-per-view following prelims expected on ESPN and ESPN+.
Dustin Poirier uninterested in ‘respectful’ Beneil Dariush, wants big fights after completing ‘violence triangle’
At UFC 281, Dustin Poirier picked up another big win, submitting Michael Chandler after a bloody, back-and-forth war. The battle earned Poirier his eighth “Fight of the Night” bonus, tying the category’s record, and it solidified the former interim champion as one of the most exciting fighters of his generation.
Hawaii’s Christian Lee earns double champ status at ONE on Prime Video 4
Mililani's Christian Lee won the oNE welterweight title on Friday evening.
UFC Vegas 65 Weigh-in Video
See full UFC Vegas 65 weigh-in results below. Main Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET) Derrick Lewis (263) vs. Serghei Spivac (254) Kennedy Nzechukwu (205) vs. Ion Cutelaba (206) Chase Sherman (256) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (259) Andre Fialho (170.5) vs. Muslim Salikhov (170) Jack Della Maddalena (170) vs. Danny Roberts...
Derrick Lewis receives clean bill of health after being pulled from UFC Vegas 65 main event
Fans worried about Derrick Lewis’ health can breathe easier. Lewis was scheduled to collide with Serghei Spivac in the main event of UFC Vegas 65 this past Saturday. On the day of the event, news broke that Lewis vs. Spivac was scrapped after “The Black Beast” was forced to pull out due to a non-COVID-related illness.
Video: Rapper Twista’s bodyguard Daniel James prepares for Bellator 288 with help from D.U.S.T. Commander Dale Brown
Daniel James has tapped into many different resources it seems ahead of his Bellator 288 fight with Tyrell Fortune. James and Fortune will compete in a heavyweight main card bout on Friday’s Bellator event at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. In a promotional video received by MMA Fighting, James...
Bellator 288 Results: Vadim Nemkov Retains, Usman Nurmagomedov Becomes New Champion!
A pair of new champions were crowned at Bellator 288. In the event's main event, Vadim Nemkov defeated Corey Anderson to retain his Bellator Light Heavyweight Championship. The pair first fought at Bellator 277, this past April and after Anderson thoroughly dominated the champion for the majority of the fight's first three rounds, the bout was called off with just five-seconds remaining in the third round following a clash of heads, which caused a massive gash on the champion's forehead.
UFC Vegas 65: Main event cancelled due to undisclosed Derrick Lewis illness
Heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Sergey Spivak were set to battle at UFC Vegas 65 on Saturday at the APEX center. Instead, cageside announcer Brendan Fitzgerald interrupted the prelims to announce that the main event was cancelled due to a "non-COVID, non-weight cutting illness on the Derrick Lewis side." The light...
UFC reveals full UFC 282 lineup, including Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira championship rematch
The UFC’s final pay-per-view event of 2022 is set with 15 fights — including a main event rematch of one of the frontrunners for Fight of the Year. During Saturday’s UFC Vegas 65 broadcast, the promotion revealed the main card and full lineup for UFC 282, which takes place Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In the main event, Jiri Prochazka puts his light heavyweight title on the line against the man he defeated to win the championship in an unforgettable classic at UFC 275, Glover Teixeira.
Keith Thurman Wanted $10 Million To Fight Jaron Ennis, Says Boots' Father, Trainer Bozy
Keith Thurman wanted a pretty penny to face blue-chip prospect Jaron Ennis. Ennis’ father and trainer Bozy recently revealed that “One Time” wanted an eight-figure payday to face off against “Boots”. “Thurman wanted $10 million to fight Boots. Come on, man. You don’t make $10...
