LISTEN: Tampa Bay Airports Prepare for Thanksgiving Rush

TAMPA -- Tampa Bay's airports are in Thanksgiving rush mode. St Petersburg-Clearwater Airport (PIE) is seeing record traffic and Public Relations Director Michele Routh (mouth) says they don't have enough parking spaces to handle Thanksgiving crowds. She says long-term parking could get spoken for as soon as Monday, with other lots filling up by Wednesday. Routh recommends getting dropped off.
