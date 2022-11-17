TAMPA -- Tampa Bay's airports are in Thanksgiving rush mode. St Petersburg-Clearwater Airport (PIE) is seeing record traffic and Public Relations Director Michele Routh (mouth) says they don't have enough parking spaces to handle Thanksgiving crowds. She says long-term parking could get spoken for as soon as Monday, with other lots filling up by Wednesday. Routh recommends getting dropped off.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO