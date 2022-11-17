Related
Louisiana State Treasurer Announces State Bond Commission Actions to Provide Funding for Ferry Service and Bridge Work in the State
Despite Medicaid expansion, Louisiana rural health providers struggle with staffing, other issues
Louisiana’s Most Commonly Asked Medical Marijuana Questions
Louisiana breaks lowest unemployment rate record, again
Louisiana law allows Hispanic surname tradition to thrive again
How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?
“Blood Sport” Louisiana Man Sentenced In Dog Fighting Ventures
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Drivers reminded about ‘Move Over’ law ahead of Thanksgiving
Louisiana Woman Sentenced for FEMA Fraud and Ordered to Pay More than $22k in Restitution
La. to take national stage during 2023 Rose Parade
Saturday marks final day to register to vote online for Dec. 10 election
Contest being held to design specialty La. license plate; sales will support the arts
Damaging pest on the rise in Louisiana pines
Help feed families in need this holiday season by buying a Coca-Cola Red Bag
Environmental groups sue Louisiana over permitting of $13.2B LNG plant, fear of flooding
Former first Gentleman of Louisiana passes at the age of 87
Raymond Blanco, former coach, dean of students, husband of Gov. Kathleen Blanco, dies at 87
Louisiana’s Juvenile Justice System in Crisis
Wallace Foster, top-15 CB, commits to SEC program
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 1