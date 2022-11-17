ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 1

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana State Treasurer Announces State Bond Commission Actions to Provide Funding for Ferry Service and Bridge Work in the State

Louisiana State Treasurer Announces State Bond Commission Actions to Provide Funding for Ferry Service and Bridge Work in the State. Louisiana – On November 18, 2022, Louisiana State Treasurer announced that a new ferry service in Cameron Parish and work on 11 structurally‐deficient bridges in six parishes across the state will soon commence thanks to the issuance of debt by the State Bond Commission (SBC).
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Louisiana law allows Hispanic surname tradition to thrive again

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - About a decade ago, Cuban-born Fidel Casanova-Casasus met what would eventually be his wife, Honduran-born Sayra Hernandez-Rapalo, at a mutual friend’s party. The two quickly fell in love and sought out the typical American working-class lifestyle, with a home, stable jobs and children: 5-year-old Milan...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?

If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KNOE TV8

Drivers reminded about ‘Move Over’ law ahead of Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Experts are reminding Louisiana drivers about the state’s “Move Over” law ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Millions of people will drive to their holiday destination, but AAA said nearly 25% of drivers don’t know about the law. According to experts, Louisiana...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Sentenced for FEMA Fraud and Ordered to Pay More than $22k in Restitution

Louisiana Woman Sentenced for FEMA Fraud and Ordered to Pay More than $22k in Restitution. Louisiana – On November 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Schshinetia Anderson, age 44, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, was sentenced on November 17, 2022, for FEMA fraud. The defendant was sentenced by the Honorable Mary Ann Vial Lemmon to 5 years of probation and ordered to pay $22,104 in restitution to FEMA.
SLIDELL, LA
WAFB

La. to take national stage during 2023 Rose Parade

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana spirit will be on display for the country to see during the upcoming 2023 Rose Parade on New Year’s Day. According to the Louisiana Office of Tourism, the Louisiana float in this year’s parade will feature a riverboat or paddlewheel steamboat decorated with flowers, leaves, and seeds. Float riders will include a former patient of the Shriners Hospital in Shreveport as well as 20 Louisiana queens from across the state.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Saturday marks final day to register to vote online for Dec. 10 election

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People in Louisiana are running out of time to register to vote for the election on Saturday, Dec. 10. The deadline to register online is Saturday, Nov. 19, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office. The public is urged to visit the website geauxvote.com to register or make changes to your registration.
BATON ROUGE, LA
lsuagcenter.com

Damaging pest on the rise in Louisiana pines

(11/18/22) BATON ROUGE, La. — Stress for trees can be a lot like stress in humans — too much is never a good thing. Pines, the main tree species in Louisiana forests, are susceptible to several biotic and abiotic stresses, said Raj Singh, LSU AgCenter plant doctor. Singh...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Help feed families in need this holiday season by buying a Coca-Cola Red Bag

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One in seven people are waking up today facing hunger in Louisiana. According to Feeding America, one in five are children facing hunger right now. It’s a sad reality we have here at home -- but it’s why Coca-Cola United, Associated Grocers, and WAFB are helping the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank feed families in need this holiday season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Former first Gentleman of Louisiana passes at the age of 87

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards announces the passing of former First Gentleman Raymond Blanco at the age of 87. Raymond “Coach” Blanco was the husband of former Louisiana Governor, Kathleen Blanco. Coach was the first Gentleman of Louisiana and also worked as an administrator and football coach.
LOUISIANA STATE
bigeasymagazine.com

Louisiana’s Juvenile Justice System in Crisis

Louisiana’s Juvenile Justice system has been at the center of local and national media headlines for weeks, and one thing is clear – the system is currently in crisis. Issues from overcrowding to investigations into violence and neglect have made Louisiana’s troubled children the center of attention. Here is a rundown of the issues plaguing Louisiana’s Office of Juvenile Justice:
LOUISIANA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Wallace Foster, top-15 CB, commits to SEC program

Wallace Foster committed to LSU Saturday night during the first quarter of the Tigers game against UAB. Foster, from New Orleans, is the nation’s No. 15 overall ranked cornerback and the state of Louisiana’s No. 4 overall ranked prospect for the class of 2024, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings. Nationally, the cornerback is ranked as the No. 212 prospect.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

30K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy