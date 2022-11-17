Pool Maintenance Every Homeowner Should Know

Unlike popular belief, pool maintenance is a cinch. Although it might take some discipline to do daily tasks, you should get used to it if you are willing.

To get you to keep up with your pools now, you should bear in mind their value.

Privilege is More Than Having a Pool

A pool is an excellent addition to your home. Not only will it provide fun, but it will also increase the worth of your property in case you ever want to sell it.

Some say only rich people can afford one of these in their backyard. They’re right, but because pools are becoming more popular, maintaining them will help you keep them as an asset.

No one can say that one of these won’t help you and your family in many ways. But this can be a significant investment, so you should learn how to care for your property. If you already have an existing pool you can also remodel it with a more high end pool with fiberglass pool resurfacing and many more.

Caring Is Purity: How to Handle Your Pool Properly

A sparkling clean pool in your backyard is a must if you’ve recently installed a new one. The good news, it is not tricky as some pool owners imagine.

Regular professional maintenance is essential to the pool’s health, but there are possible things to keep it in top condition between visits.

Clean Debris from Pool and Basket Tool

Skimming the surface of your pool with a net is one of the quickest and easiest ways to keep your pool clean.

Tip: To get rid of any leaves, bugs, or other undesirable debris that has accumulated over time, you can employ the use of a net that has a long handle.

This method also improves the performance of the pool’s circulation system and reduces the amount of Chlorine that you will need to add to your pool.

It is essential to clean the strainer baskets at least once a week to improve circulation and reduce the amount of Chlorine your pool needs.

Tip: Shake out the strainer basket and spray it with a hose to remove unwanted items.

Pool Vacuum

Did you know your pool needs vacuuming too?

Vacuuming is not only for carpets but even underwater! However, there are distinctions between land vacuums and underwater vacuums.

Pool vacuums clear the water and reduce chemical use. It is made for deep ends of pools and can reach up to eight feet deep.

Tip: For better results, brush the tile and walls to remove calcium and algae after vacuuming.

Filter Care Following Manufacturer Instructions

Now at this stage, you don’t want to overdo it. Remember that you should be careful and do your maintenance the way your pool manufacturers recommend.

A little dirt in your filter is okay since this will help to trap larger particles and clean the water. Washing the filter too often will prevent it from performing at its optimal level of cleanliness.

Remember: Clean the filter when the pressure gauge-flow meter differential is 10 to 15 pounds per square inch.

Check Your Pool Flow System

Your pool’s circulation system helps the chemicals work well and ensures clean water.

Remember: To filter water and keep everything clean, run your pump for an hour. For every 10 degrees, the temperature changes daily.

Water Level Checking and Maintenance

Due to evaporation and activities like swimming, splashing, and exiting the pool, the water level in your pool will decrease.

Check the water level weekly when you clean your strainer baskets and take out the trash. Professionals can help you figure out the water level when you can’t do it on your own. But a bucket test can find leaks in a pool.

Mark the line where the water stops in a plastic bucket that is 3/4 full of water.

Put the bucket in the pool and mark it outside at the waterline. Take off any handles to make the boat more stable while floating.

Give it two or three days to float. If there is water loss from both sides of the bucket, it is because of evaporation. If the water level in your pool falls below the bucket, it will start to leak.

And keeping it at the right level is doing the following:

Never drop the level below the skimmer, or the pump will break.

If your pool needs total drainage for maintenance, leave it empty for a short time, or it could pop out.

Refill it to a safe level using a garden hose.

Maintain Proper Pool Chemical Concentrations

You should routinely test pool water to ensure its cleanliness and safety.

Alkaline Level

First, determine total alkalinity (TA) to balance pool chemicals. TA indicates water alkalinity. Alkaline substances in water affect pH because they stabilize it.

Pool water’s Total Alkalinity should be 80–120 ppm.

pH Level

The pH level measures how acidic or basic a substance is. The range of pH levels is from 0 to 14, where 0 to 7 is acidic, and 7 to 14 is basic.

Keeping the pH level in check is essential to keep the pool safe.

The pH level of pool water should be between 7.4 and 7.6.

To raise the pH, add a pH booster like sodium carbonate (soda ash)—6 oz. of soda ash raises the pH of a 10,000-gallon pool by 0.2.

If your pH goes up and down, your Total Alkalinity may be too low. In that case, add baking soda to make the water more alkaline and keep the pH stable.

Calcium Hardness

Calcium-rich pool water may form a white line (scale) near the water line. Scale buildup makes your pool dirty and damages its materials and equipment.

Calcium Hardness should be 200–400 ppm.

Calcium chloride increases pool calcium hardness.

To lower Calcium Hardness, drain and refill your pool. Flocculants and pool vacuums remove excess calcium.

Chlorine

With sanitizer, your pool will stay clean and free of bacteria. The most common disinfectant used in pools is Chlorine, which comes in:

Liquid Chlorine

Granular Chlorine

Tablets of Chlorine

Salt chlorine generators

The fastest way to clean and refresh your pool water is to shock it.

When figuring out how much Chlorine is in your pool water, look at the following:

Free Chlorine: the amount of Chlorine that is not used and is still in the water.

Total Chlorine: the amount of Chlorine in the water as a whole.

Take the difference between the Total Chlorine and the Free Chlorine to find out Chlorine usage.

Take note: The right amount of Chlorine for a pool is three ppm.

Final Swipe

The complete details above should equip you with the basics. Online searches simplify finding the resources and dependable individuals you need.

With the assistance of your reliable, professional pool maintenance company, many of these specialized matters will become clear. They will show you that it’s not as hard as it sounds.