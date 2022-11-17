ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, IL

Illinois firefighters say drivers still don’t move over, despite Scott’s Law

By Nikelle Delgado
 3 days ago

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Boone County Fire Chief Brian Kunce has been a firefighter for over 40 years. Even now, he says, many drivers don’t move over when they see or hear fire trucks coming.

Kunce says it slows down their response time, for what could be a life-saving effort.

“Nobody knows what kind of emergency we are going to,” Kunce said. “It could be a child, not breathing; someone in cardiac arrest. The quicker that we can get there, the safer we can get there, the quicker we can deal with the patient.”

Scott’s Law, known as the Move Over Law, was passed into law in Illinois after the death of Lt. Scott Gillen, a Chicago firefighter who was struck and killed while assisting a motorist on the Dan Ryan Expressway in 2000.

When drivers approach any police, fire, or ambulance stopped along a roadway, the law requires them to reduce speed and change lanes, if possible.

Boone County Fire Deputy Chief Dennis Dovenmuehle said first responders are always looking over their shoulders.

“We have to be in the middle of the road, basically walking into trouble,” he said. “If you’re not paying attention, you’re going to hit somebody. State Troopers get run into constantly. There is always fire trucks getting smashed into.”

Kunce said his department will park their trucks at an angle to block roadways while they are at an emergency scene.

“I would rather replace a piece of equipment than have someone getting hurt,” he said. “That’s why we have some of our larger vehicles out there, blocking lanes, so our people are safe.”

This week is National Crash Responder Safety Week.

Craig Hearn
3d ago

When I was in Driver’s Ed in the early 80’s we were all taught to move over for any and all vehicles on the shoulder. Now as a professional driver with over a million and a half miles behind me and the last 3 years rarely leaving Illinois and traveling around 300+ miles a day up and down 55 and 57 I can say it’s not uncommon to watch people that could easily move over outright refuse to do so unless it’s a cop. Most people are not remotely the drivers they think they are and far too many assume level of ability and a belief of superiority once behind the wheel. I don’t hesitate to block others from speeding by people on the shoulder. If you find that a problem, there is an easy solution. Driving should be treated as a team sport and most accidents are caused by ego borne arrogance and ignorance.

