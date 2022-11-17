ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana Daily Student

Difference-maker Ryan Wittenbrink gives Indiana Sweet 16 spot, serious chance for ninth star

For long stretches of Sunday’s second round NCAA Tournament match, Indiana men’s soccer’s possession against Saint Louis University felt pointless. The Billikens completely shut down most of the Hoosiers’ attempts at moving the ball forward, resulting in audible frustration shared by head coach Todd Yeagley and the bundled-up fans seated around a bitterly cold Bill Armstrong Stadium. Not many signs pointed toward a shift in the scoreless deadlock.
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana football wins double overtime thriller at Michigan State 39-31

Indiana football took home its fourth win of the season on the road in a face-off against Michigan State in a snow flurry-filled double overtime affair. After falling behind by 17 points in the first half, the Hoosiers chipped away at the Spartans’ lead to tie the game late in the second half. In sophomore quarterback Dexter Williams II’s first start of the year, a run-heavy gameplan helped the Hoosiers get the win 39-31.
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Indiana vs. Miami (Ohio) game day essentials

No. 12 Indiana (3-0) vs. Miami (Ohio) (1-3) Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (20,000), Indianapolis, Indiana. Television/Stream: BTN (Matt Schumacker, Stephen Bardo) KenPom Projected Score: No. 8 Indiana 88, No. 289 Miami (OH) 61. Series: Indiana leads 21-3. IU won last meeting 92-77 on Dec. 10, 1994. IU back in Indianapolis. Although...
FanSided

Watch No. 12 Indiana basketball face off against Miami (OH) on Sunday

Indiana basketball faces off against Miami (OH) in the Hoosier Tip-Off Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Sunday. The Hoosiers have played Miami (OH) eight times since 1980 and are 7-1 (.875) all-time in the series. The last time Indiana basketball lost to Miami (OH) dates back to November 1983, when the Redhawks won 63-57.
hammerandrails.com

Bucket Game Time Announced

The B1G Network announced Saturday evening that the rivalry matchup between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Indiana Hoosiers will slide into the 3:30pm timeslot. The Boilers will look to make it back to back 8 win regular seasons for the first time since Joe Tiller’s first two seasons in West Lafayette in 1997 and 1998.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana outlasts Xavier in gritty 81-79 win, first nonconference true road victory since 2011

Facing its first test of the early season, No. 12 Indiana men’s basketball traveled to Xavier University on Friday and snuck out with an 81-79 victory. In the winding seconds of the game, Indiana’s defense was stoic, forcing a missed layup with just two seconds left on the clock and coming down with the rebound. Senior guard Xavier Johnson, who was fouled after grabbing the board, made his second free throw and helped close out the game when the ensuing inbounds pass was deflected to him.
Indiana Daily Student

Jackson-Davis, Johnson’s clutch performance lift No. 12 Indiana men’s basketball over Xavier

When No. 12 Indiana men’s basketball needed a hero, senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and graduate guard Xavier Johnson answered the call. In a raucous environment at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, for the Hoosiers’ first true road game of the season, the veterans met the daunting task of taking on a hungry Big East opponent in their Gavitt Games matchup. Jackson-Davis and Johnson combined for 53 points and 13 rebounds in the nail-biting 81-79 win over Xavier University Friday night, and the pair sealed the victory with a slew of crucial late-game plays.
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE

