Indiana Daily Student
Difference-maker Ryan Wittenbrink gives Indiana Sweet 16 spot, serious chance for ninth star
For long stretches of Sunday’s second round NCAA Tournament match, Indiana men’s soccer’s possession against Saint Louis University felt pointless. The Billikens completely shut down most of the Hoosiers’ attempts at moving the ball forward, resulting in audible frustration shared by head coach Todd Yeagley and the bundled-up fans seated around a bitterly cold Bill Armstrong Stadium. Not many signs pointed toward a shift in the scoreless deadlock.
Indiana Daily Student
Jackson-Davis, bench help Indiana men’s basketball overcome slow start, beat Miami 86-56
Just 48 hours after a gritty road win, No. 12 Indiana men’s basketball came out slow against Miami University on Sunday. In front of a friendly crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana turned out a hard-nosed performance and used a late first half run to pull away for an 86-56 victory.
Coach TV: Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson Miami Ohio postgame
INDIANAPOLIS — Watch what Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson said after IU's win over Miami Ohio at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Indiana men’s basketball wasn’t overlooking anyone, certainly not Miami
INDIANAPOLIS — Less than 48 hours after its hard-fought 81-79 road victory against Xavier University, Indiana men’s basketball easily could have sleepwalked into its matchup against Miami University. For about five minutes, that appeared to be the case. As you might have guessed, the following 35 minutes of...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana football wins double overtime thriller at Michigan State 39-31
Indiana football took home its fourth win of the season on the road in a face-off against Michigan State in a snow flurry-filled double overtime affair. After falling behind by 17 points in the first half, the Hoosiers chipped away at the Spartans’ lead to tie the game late in the second half. In sophomore quarterback Dexter Williams II’s first start of the year, a run-heavy gameplan helped the Hoosiers get the win 39-31.
Indiana Daily Student
The quest for nine continues: Indiana men’s soccer fends off Billikens, advances to Sweet 16
As Indiana men’s soccer fought for 74 scoreless minutes Sunday against Saint Louis University in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Hoosier fans grew rapidly impatient with the hosts’ lack of urgency. For a while, head coach Todd Yeagley’s squad appeared content to slowly build out of the back and let the Billikens come to them.
What Quarterback Dexter Williams II Said After Indiana Football Defeated Michigan State
Indiana quarterback Dexter Williams II spoke at the postgame press conference after the Hoosiers' 39-31 overtime win over Michigan State to claim the Old Brass Spittoon. The full transcript is included below, and the video is attached.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Indiana vs. Miami (Ohio) game day essentials
No. 12 Indiana (3-0) vs. Miami (Ohio) (1-3) Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (20,000), Indianapolis, Indiana. Television/Stream: BTN (Matt Schumacker, Stephen Bardo) KenPom Projected Score: No. 8 Indiana 88, No. 289 Miami (OH) 61. Series: Indiana leads 21-3. IU won last meeting 92-77 on Dec. 10, 1994. IU back in Indianapolis. Although...
Bloomington South's Jonathan Holmes, Jordan Hulls Now Coaching Miami of Ohio, Indiana
Jonathan Holmes and Jordan Hulls were two of Indiana's top high school basketball players at Bloomington South, and they'll be on opposing sidelines as coaches when Miami of Ohio and No. 12 Indiana play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. on Sunday.
Watch No. 12 Indiana basketball face off against Miami (OH) on Sunday
Indiana basketball faces off against Miami (OH) in the Hoosier Tip-Off Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Sunday. The Hoosiers have played Miami (OH) eight times since 1980 and are 7-1 (.875) all-time in the series. The last time Indiana basketball lost to Miami (OH) dates back to November 1983, when the Redhawks won 63-57.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana football, Michigan State invited to Old Brass Spittoon’s centennial birthday party
The Old Brass Spittoon is on the line this Saturday at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan. This season, Indiana football will attempt to take home the trophy for the first time since the 2020 season in the trophy’s centennial anniversary on the road against Michigan State. With bowl...
Indiana Daily Student
Historic programs No. 13-seed Indiana men’s soccer, Saint Louis meet in NCAA second round
By securing the No. 13 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament — pushing its streak with a seed to nine seasons in a row — Indiana men’s soccer earned the privilege of playing a home match in the second round. The Hoosiers’ RPI, which fluctuated throughout the...
hammerandrails.com
Bucket Game Time Announced
The B1G Network announced Saturday evening that the rivalry matchup between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Indiana Hoosiers will slide into the 3:30pm timeslot. The Boilers will look to make it back to back 8 win regular seasons for the first time since Joe Tiller’s first two seasons in West Lafayette in 1997 and 1998.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana volleyball to play Northwestern at home, face Ohio State on road this weekend
Indiana volleyball will return home to face Northwestern in one of its final home games of the season. To finish off the upcoming weekend of matches, the Hoosiers will then depart to face No. 5 Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio. The last time Indiana faced an unranked opponent was against...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana outlasts Xavier in gritty 81-79 win, first nonconference true road victory since 2011
Facing its first test of the early season, No. 12 Indiana men’s basketball traveled to Xavier University on Friday and snuck out with an 81-79 victory. In the winding seconds of the game, Indiana’s defense was stoic, forcing a missed layup with just two seconds left on the clock and coming down with the rebound. Senior guard Xavier Johnson, who was fouled after grabbing the board, made his second free throw and helped close out the game when the ensuing inbounds pass was deflected to him.
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Indiana men’s basketball is deeply flawed, but it does have Trayce Jackson-Davis
CINCINNATI — Warning: in-depth college basketball analysis incoming. Casual fans, you may want to sit this one out. All gone? Good. Here we go. This Trayce Jackson-Davis guy is pretty good at basketball, huh?. Indiana men’s basketball’s star senior forward logged 30 points and six rebounds in an 81-79...
CBS Sports
Indiana vs. Miami (Ohio): How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The #12 Indiana Hoosiers will take on the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. IU will be strutting in after a win while Miami (Ohio) will be stumbling in from a defeat. It was a close one, but on Friday the Hoosiers sidestepped the...
Indiana Daily Student
Jackson-Davis, Johnson’s clutch performance lift No. 12 Indiana men’s basketball over Xavier
When No. 12 Indiana men’s basketball needed a hero, senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and graduate guard Xavier Johnson answered the call. In a raucous environment at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, for the Hoosiers’ first true road game of the season, the veterans met the daunting task of taking on a hungry Big East opponent in their Gavitt Games matchup. Jackson-Davis and Johnson combined for 53 points and 13 rebounds in the nail-biting 81-79 win over Xavier University Friday night, and the pair sealed the victory with a slew of crucial late-game plays.
5 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
Rival Reaction: Watch what Xavier coach Sean Miller says about Indiana, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Xavier Johnson
CINCINNATI — Watch what Xavier coach Sean Miller says about Indiana, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson after No. 12 Indiana's 81-79 road win at Xavier.
