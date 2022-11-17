ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

6 Storm Team Starwatch: Mars and several bright stars visible this week

6 Storm Team Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere presents this week's Starwatch. WATE 11 p.m. News. 6 Storm Team Starwatch: Mars and several bright stars …. 6 Storm Team Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere presents this week's Starwatch. WATE 11 p.m. News. Mobile Meals: Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving …. Mobile...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, event in Knoxville

Saturday marked National Survivors of Suicide Loss Day and many who’ve lost a loved one in a tragic way united at Parkwest Medical Center for a time of fellowship. Saturday marked National Survivors of Suicide Loss Day and many who’ve lost a loved one in a tragic way united at Parkwest Medical Center for a time of fellowship.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Mobile Meals: Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving week

Mobile Meals, the Knox County affiliate of Meals on Wheels, is needing volunteers to deliver meals to home-bound senior citizens this Thanksgiving holiday. WATE Midday News. Mobile Meals: Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving …. Mobile Meals, the Knox County affiliate of Meals on Wheels, is needing volunteers to deliver meals to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Look and feel great with LightRx MedSpa

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – At LightRx MedSpa their goal is to show clients that you can achieve your personal image goals without the use of surgery, leaving with the confidence you desire. LightRx MedSpa is showing East Tennessee that you can achieve your personal image goals without invasive and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Affordable, Safe & Dependable Transport

East Tennessee Human Resource Agency has been serving the community in various ways, one of which is ETHRA Transit. East Tennessee Human Resource Agency has been serving the community in various ways, one of which is ETHRA Transit. Send Seniors Christmas Love. TBI School Violence Study. The School Crimes Study...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

New data reveals more than a dozen food deserts in Knoxville

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — "Food Desert" is a term used to describe areas where access to healthy and affordable food is limited. Rural and minority communities are disproportionately impacted by food deserts, and according to United Way, that’s certainly the case in Knox County. More than 50,000 people...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Alabama Running Back Commits To Tennessee

Three-star Alabama running back Khalifa Keith committed to Tennessee Sunday afternoon on his Twitter account. Keith’s commitment comes less than a week after Tennessee’s previous lone running back commit — Will Stallings Jr. — de-committed. Keith is coming off a de-commitment himself, backing off his pledge...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

6 free things to do in East Tennessee Nov. 18-20

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There are some free things to do around East Tennessee. With the temperature changing and the sightings of snow and ice, the fall is a great way for people to enjoy free activities. Women’s Spectacular!. Join WATE 6 and more than 100 vendors this...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to Tennessee’s historically disastrous night

Tennessee recovered nicely from its loss to Georgia with a win over Missouri headed into Saturday’s game against South Carolina ranked No. 5. But while the Volunteers entered with realistic hopes of making the College Football Playoff, those hopes were thoroughly squashed by the Gamecocks. The night was a pure disaster for Tennessee. South Carolina’s Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Tennessee’s historically disastrous night appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville eye doctor fighting vision loss

A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction …. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction Trades Competition. Innocence Project pushes for DNA testing in 23-year-old …
KNOXVILLE, TN
livability.com

Mountain Magic: The Arts are Alive in Blount County

Enjoy the best of Appalachian culture, cuisine and the arts in Blount County, Tennessee. Looking for a cold craft brew and an evening of lively Americana music? Prefer a quiet farm-to-table dinner with a mountain view? Bluegrass? Ballet?. However your tastes run, you’ll enjoy Blount County’s take on the pleasures...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Buckner Makes History at HCSO

Becomes First Female Motor Traffic Deputy in Department. Sheriff Austin Garrett and the men and women of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office are proud to announce Traffic Homicide Investigator Ashley Buckner has successfully completed Law Enforcement Motor School in Knox County, Tennessee, officially making her the first female in our agency’s 200-year history to be certified as a Motor Deputy.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WATE

3 charged following road rage situation

Three people were charged after a road rage incident on Strawberry Plains Pike, according to Knoxville Police Department. Three people were charged after a road rage incident on Strawberry Plains Pike, according to Knoxville Police Department. Inflation impacting holidays. With Thanksgiving less than a week away, NewsNation shows consumers how...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy