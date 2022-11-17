Read full article on original website
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
6 Storm Team Starwatch: Mars and several bright stars visible this week
Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, event in Knoxville
Saturday marked National Survivors of Suicide Loss Day and many who’ve lost a loved one in a tragic way united at Parkwest Medical Center for a time of fellowship. Saturday marked National Survivors of Suicide Loss Day and many who’ve lost a loved one in a tragic way united at Parkwest Medical Center for a time of fellowship.
Population growth paves the way for Knox County road work
Knoxville and Knox County are growing with no signs of slowing down. With the increase, officials are looking into pedestrian and traffic safety.
Mobile Meals: Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving week
Mobile Meals, the Knox County affiliate of Meals on Wheels, is needing volunteers to deliver meals to home-bound senior citizens this Thanksgiving holiday. WATE Midday News. Mobile Meals: Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving …. Mobile Meals, the Knox County affiliate of Meals on Wheels, is needing volunteers to deliver meals to...
Survivors of suicide loss find comfort through company in Knoxville
Class of 2023 applies for Tennessee Promise in record numbers as college enrollment drops
A record-breaking number of students applied for the Tennessee Promise program in 2022 according to the Tennessee Higher Education Commission.
Look and feel great with LightRx MedSpa
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – At LightRx MedSpa their goal is to show clients that you can achieve your personal image goals without the use of surgery, leaving with the confidence you desire. LightRx MedSpa is showing East Tennessee that you can achieve your personal image goals without invasive and...
Affordable, Safe & Dependable Transport
East Tennessee Human Resource Agency has been serving the community in various ways, one of which is ETHRA Transit. East Tennessee Human Resource Agency has been serving the community in various ways, one of which is ETHRA Transit. Send Seniors Christmas Love. TBI School Violence Study. The School Crimes Study...
UT senior documents last home game on TikTok; videos receive millions of views
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the regular season for Tennessee football is wrapping up, many celebrated Senior Day at last week’s game against Missouri. Those on and off the field took their final moments at Neyland Stadium, including one senior who has gotten a lot of attention on TikTok, and decided to document his last home […]
New data reveals more than a dozen food deserts in Knoxville
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — "Food Desert" is a term used to describe areas where access to healthy and affordable food is limited. Rural and minority communities are disproportionately impacted by food deserts, and according to United Way, that’s certainly the case in Knox County. More than 50,000 people...
Weekend roundup: Big stories from Nov. 12-18
Here are all the major stories that happened during the week.
Alabama Running Back Commits To Tennessee
Three-star Alabama running back Khalifa Keith committed to Tennessee Sunday afternoon on his Twitter account. Keith’s commitment comes less than a week after Tennessee’s previous lone running back commit — Will Stallings Jr. — de-committed. Keith is coming off a de-commitment himself, backing off his pledge...
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Nov. 18-20
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There are some free things to do around East Tennessee. With the temperature changing and the sightings of snow and ice, the fall is a great way for people to enjoy free activities. Women’s Spectacular!. Join WATE 6 and more than 100 vendors this...
Frost flowers form in Tennessee park as temperatures drop
Tennessee State Park Ranger Stephanie Mueller captured a unique sighting of frost flowers during her hike at Seven Islands State Birding Park.
Knoxville groups unite for affordable and workforce housing summit
The Knoxville Association of Realtors reports home sales dropped more than 15% last month which is the lowest October home sales figure since 2017.
CFB world reacts to Tennessee’s historically disastrous night
Tennessee recovered nicely from its loss to Georgia with a win over Missouri headed into Saturday’s game against South Carolina ranked No. 5. But while the Volunteers entered with realistic hopes of making the College Football Playoff, those hopes were thoroughly squashed by the Gamecocks. The night was a pure disaster for Tennessee. South Carolina’s Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Tennessee’s historically disastrous night appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Knoxville eye doctor fighting vision loss
A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction …. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction Trades Competition. Innocence Project pushes for DNA testing in 23-year-old …
Mountain Magic: The Arts are Alive in Blount County
Enjoy the best of Appalachian culture, cuisine and the arts in Blount County, Tennessee. Looking for a cold craft brew and an evening of lively Americana music? Prefer a quiet farm-to-table dinner with a mountain view? Bluegrass? Ballet?. However your tastes run, you’ll enjoy Blount County’s take on the pleasures...
Buckner Makes History at HCSO
Becomes First Female Motor Traffic Deputy in Department. Sheriff Austin Garrett and the men and women of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office are proud to announce Traffic Homicide Investigator Ashley Buckner has successfully completed Law Enforcement Motor School in Knox County, Tennessee, officially making her the first female in our agency’s 200-year history to be certified as a Motor Deputy.
3 charged following road rage situation
Three people were charged after a road rage incident on Strawberry Plains Pike, according to Knoxville Police Department. Three people were charged after a road rage incident on Strawberry Plains Pike, according to Knoxville Police Department. Inflation impacting holidays. With Thanksgiving less than a week away, NewsNation shows consumers how...
