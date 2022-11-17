Read full article on original website
WCJB
Three suspected burglars found inside UF fraternity house
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Police Department officers are investigating after three suspected burglars were found inside a fraternity house at UF. Officers say on Sunday around 3 a.m., a man entered an on-campus fraternity house and found three unknown men inside the home. The suspected burglars then ran away.
WCJB
Man stabbed off West University Avenue
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in stable condition after he was stabbed in a Gainesville parking garage off of University Avenue. Gainesville Police officers say the assault happened near the 100 block of West University Avenue. Officers say there are no arrests at this time. The victim’s injuries...
WCJB
Man stabbed in downtown Gainesville after bar argument
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is expected to recover after an argument at a bar in downtown Gainesville ended in a stabbing. Gainesville Police officers say two people got into an argument at a bar on West University Avenue. They took the argument outside to a private garage in downtown Gainesville.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Pedestrian dies crossing West University
Another pedestrian has died while trying to cross West University Avenue in Gainesville. The incident occurred at 10:48 p.m. Friday night in the 400 block of West University. According to the Gainesville Police Department (GPD), the initial investigation found a pedestrian was trying to cross the roadway from the south to the north when a car traveling east struck him.
alachuachronicle.com
St. Augustine man arrested for Gainesville carjacking
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Edward Dwayne Harris, 31, of St. Augustine, was arrested today and charged with carjacking with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The victim told a Gainesville Police Department Officer that she was driving in the 3300 block of NE 12th Street...
WCJB
Man arrested for stealing from a Walmart, he claims he owns.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in jail after stealing from a multi-billion dollar company that he claims he owns. According to Gainesville police department reports, that no, not Sam Walton, but 51-year old Steven Francis was caught stealing clothes from the Walmart behind Butler Plaza. Officers contacted Francis...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville LGBTQ community mourns transgender lives lost
Sofia Clementina Noriega. Matthew Angelo Spampinato. Za’niyah Williams. Ke’Yahonna Stone. Those were just four of the chosen names in a list of more than 340 murdered transgender women named during a Gainesville event meant to commemorate Transgender Day of Rememberance, a vigil for those who have been impacted by transgender violence.
WCJB
Levy County deputies arrest barricaded man threatening to shoot family member
MORRISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of threatening to shoot a family member at a home in Morriston after hours of negotiating on Friday. Deputies responded to a home on Southeast 197 Court after a report of gunfire. Deputies say Ross Marple, 30,...
News4Jax.com
Pedestrian struck, killed in downtown Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A man was struck and killed late Friday night while crossing a road in downtown Gainesville, the Gainesville Police Department said. According to GPD, the man, identified as John Coffey, was crossing West University Avenue near NW 3rd Street when he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling east. GPD said after life-saving efforts, he died at the scene.
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The swearing-in ceremony for new Lake City city council members Ricky Jernigan and Chevella Young is set for Monday. Jernigan fills the District 14 seat left vacant when Chris Greene resigned in September of 2021. On Tuesday, a thanksgiving truth table will be set up by...
WCJB
International Survivors of Suicide Day vigil held
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Crisis Center held its annual vigil to honor International Survivors of Suicide Day. The event took place in Judy Broward Survivors of Suicide Loss Memory Garden at Cafrin Park in Gainesville. At the event, speakers spoke about their experiences with loss and shared...
WCJB
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) -Marion County Sheriff’s deputies reported that the students involved in violating another boy, attend Williston Middle-High school but the incident actually happened in Marion county. According to several parents, two eighth graders sodomized a sixth-grade boy with a pipe, recorded it, and posted the video on...
WCJB
10th annual ‘Thanksgiving in the park’
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -CLF Church leaders invited the community to celebrate the event however, with the unexpected weather change, the event was moved inside. Guests arrived at CLF church in Newberry for a Sunday service and a hot home-cooked Thanksgiving meal. “We just wanted to give a gift to our...
WCJB
High Springs house fire
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A house fire in Alachua left nobody injured but 2 pets are believed to be dead. The blaze was reported by a neighbor off of NW 132nd Lane in Alachua County. When crews arrived around 1:45 pm, nearly half of the home was on fire.
News4Jax.com
2 people found dead in Fort White area, deputies say
Deputies on Thursday found two people dead in the Fort White area, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after midnight, deputies said, they responded to a residence in the Fort White area. That’s where deputies said they found two people dead. Investigators said they learned that...
WCJB
Marihelen Wheeler faces another lawsuit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Commissioner Marihelen Wheeler won re-election on November 8th but faces a new legal challenge. Eugene Garvin, who is a democratic party voter, filed suit against Wheeler after she won the august primary, claiming she does not live in the second district. Judge Monica Brasington...
villages-news.com
Villager with history of bizarre behavior arrested after defacing military memorabilia
A Villager with a history of bizarre behavior has been arrested after allegedly defacing military memorabilia. Brian Keith Kissinger, 53, of the Ashleigh Villas was being held without bond at the Marion County Jail. He was arrested Tuesday on a warrant charging him with trespassing as well as a new...
mycbs4.com
Gainesville woman accused of locking teen with down-syndrome in room for hours
Gainesville — A 19-year-old with Down syndrome told police she was kicked out of her home and punched in the face twice, for drinking her caregiver's drink, according to an arrest report. Police learned this after finding the teen walking alone on US Highway 441, the night before Halloween,...
WCJB
Weekend Planner: 11/18
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Friday everyone! The Holiday season is upon us and if you’d like to do some things to feel festive this is the weekend for you. Main Street Lights Community Christmas tree lighting is taking place in Newberry this Friday evening beginning at 6 pm. The event will feature the Victorian singers leading caroling and holiday music performed by Newberry school choirs. The traditional countdown to light the town will commence downtown on West Newberry Road.
WCJB
