ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Three suspected burglars found inside UF fraternity house

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Police Department officers are investigating after three suspected burglars were found inside a fraternity house at UF. Officers say on Sunday around 3 a.m., a man entered an on-campus fraternity house and found three unknown men inside the home. The suspected burglars then ran away.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Man stabbed off West University Avenue

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in stable condition after he was stabbed in a Gainesville parking garage off of University Avenue. Gainesville Police officers say the assault happened near the 100 block of West University Avenue. Officers say there are no arrests at this time. The victim’s injuries...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Man stabbed in downtown Gainesville after bar argument

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is expected to recover after an argument at a bar in downtown Gainesville ended in a stabbing. Gainesville Police officers say two people got into an argument at a bar on West University Avenue. They took the argument outside to a private garage in downtown Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Pedestrian dies crossing West University

Another pedestrian has died while trying to cross West University Avenue in Gainesville. The incident occurred at 10:48 p.m. Friday night in the 400 block of West University. According to the Gainesville Police Department (GPD), the initial investigation found a pedestrian was trying to cross the roadway from the south to the north when a car traveling east struck him.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

St. Augustine man arrested for Gainesville carjacking

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Edward Dwayne Harris, 31, of St. Augustine, was arrested today and charged with carjacking with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The victim told a Gainesville Police Department Officer that she was driving in the 3300 block of NE 12th Street...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Man arrested for stealing from a Walmart, he claims he owns.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in jail after stealing from a multi-billion dollar company that he claims he owns. According to Gainesville police department reports, that no, not Sam Walton, but 51-year old Steven Francis was caught stealing clothes from the Walmart behind Butler Plaza. Officers contacted Francis...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville LGBTQ community mourns transgender lives lost

Sofia Clementina Noriega. Matthew Angelo Spampinato. Za’niyah Williams. Ke’Yahonna Stone. Those were just four of the chosen names in a list of more than 340 murdered transgender women named during a Gainesville event meant to commemorate Transgender Day of Rememberance, a vigil for those who have been impacted by transgender violence.
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Pedestrian struck, killed in downtown Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A man was struck and killed late Friday night while crossing a road in downtown Gainesville, the Gainesville Police Department said. According to GPD, the man, identified as John Coffey, was crossing West University Avenue near NW 3rd Street when he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling east. GPD said after life-saving efforts, he died at the scene.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The swearing-in ceremony for new Lake City city council members Ricky Jernigan and Chevella Young is set for Monday. Jernigan fills the District 14 seat left vacant when Chris Greene resigned in September of 2021. On Tuesday, a thanksgiving truth table will be set up by...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

International Survivors of Suicide Day vigil held

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Crisis Center held its annual vigil to honor International Survivors of Suicide Day. The event took place in Judy Broward Survivors of Suicide Loss Memory Garden at Cafrin Park in Gainesville. At the event, speakers spoke about their experiences with loss and shared...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

10th annual ‘Thanksgiving in the park’

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -CLF Church leaders invited the community to celebrate the event however, with the unexpected weather change, the event was moved inside. Guests arrived at CLF church in Newberry for a Sunday service and a hot home-cooked Thanksgiving meal. “We just wanted to give a gift to our...
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

High Springs house fire

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A house fire in Alachua left nobody injured but 2 pets are believed to be dead. The blaze was reported by a neighbor off of NW 132nd Lane in Alachua County. When crews arrived around 1:45 pm, nearly half of the home was on fire.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
News4Jax.com

2 people found dead in Fort White area, deputies say

Deputies on Thursday found two people dead in the Fort White area, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after midnight, deputies said, they responded to a residence in the Fort White area. That’s where deputies said they found two people dead. Investigators said they learned that...
FORT WHITE, FL
WCJB

Marihelen Wheeler faces another lawsuit

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Commissioner Marihelen Wheeler won re-election on November 8th but faces a new legal challenge. Eugene Garvin, who is a democratic party voter, filed suit against Wheeler after she won the august primary, claiming she does not live in the second district. Judge Monica Brasington...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Weekend Planner: 11/18

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Friday everyone! The Holiday season is upon us and if you’d like to do some things to feel festive this is the weekend for you. Main Street Lights Community Christmas tree lighting is taking place in Newberry this Friday evening beginning at 6 pm. The event will feature the Victorian singers leading caroling and holiday music performed by Newberry school choirs. The traditional countdown to light the town will commence downtown on West Newberry Road.
NEWBERRY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy