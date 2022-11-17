ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loretta Lynn's Beautiful Nashville Estate Is Back On The Market

Loretta Lynn's beautiful home just outside of Nashville is back on the market after a deal with a prospective buyer fell through. The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Kingston Springs, Tennessee, hit the market earlier this year after the Country Music Hall of Famer moved back to her ranch in Hurricane Mills, where she died on October 4. The Kingston Springs home was under contract, but fell through when they buyer didn't end up selling their house, according to Taste of Country.
Honoring Hometown Country Music Legend John Anderson (View Video Here)

The City of Smithville and Chamber of Commerce held a dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting Saturday morning for the John Anderson Alley, formerly known as Walnut Alley. The alley was recently renamed in honor of the Country Music Icon, who has made Smithville his home for more than 40 years. At one time John and his wife Jamie owned a downtown building attached to the alley.
Chattanooga Native to Perform at Opry on Sunday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga native and country music singer Conner Smith has a big show at the Opry this weekend. He’s joining other up and coming artists at the historic venue Sunday night to represent the Opry’s NextStage Class of 2022. Smith still calls himself a...
This Tennessee City Named One Of The Best Big Cities In America

Another Tennessee city is getting praise for being one of the best big cities in America, and given its reputation as an "It City," the shout-out comes as no surprise. Condé Nast Traveler recently released its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards list for the best big cities around the country, and one popular destination in Tennessee managed to snag a spot on the list. According to the site, "enthusiasm for travel has never been higher," with nearly 250,000 readers responded to the survey to choose their choices for best small and big cities.
Can you take home a dead bear found in Tennessee?

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee has relatively lax laws when it comes to collecting large animals that are found dead on the side of the road – except for bears. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) states on its website that “all big game found dead should be left where found and need not […]
Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats

Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Man accused of throwing nails on road arrested. Man accused of throwing nails on...
Tennessee might ban public drag shows. Here’s how we got here.

A bill that would criminalize drag shows in public areas was introduced in the Tennessee state senate on Nov. 9. State Sen. Jack Johnson’s , R-Brentwood, bill would expand the definition of “adult cabaret performances” to include drag and would outlaw such performances on public property. While...
