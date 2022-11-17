Read full article on original website
Look What You Made Me Do: Ticketmaster cancels general public sale of Taylor Swift tickets due to ‘insufficient’ supply
The general public sale of Taylor Swift Eras Tour tickets was canceled one day before it was supposed to take place.
iheart.com
Loretta Lynn's Beautiful Nashville Estate Is Back On The Market
Loretta Lynn's beautiful home just outside of Nashville is back on the market after a deal with a prospective buyer fell through. The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Kingston Springs, Tennessee, hit the market earlier this year after the Country Music Hall of Famer moved back to her ranch in Hurricane Mills, where she died on October 4. The Kingston Springs home was under contract, but fell through when they buyer didn't end up selling their house, according to Taste of Country.
wjle.com
Honoring Hometown Country Music Legend John Anderson (View Video Here)
The City of Smithville and Chamber of Commerce held a dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting Saturday morning for the John Anderson Alley, formerly known as Walnut Alley. The alley was recently renamed in honor of the Country Music Icon, who has made Smithville his home for more than 40 years. At one time John and his wife Jamie owned a downtown building attached to the alley.
WDEF
Chattanooga Native to Perform at Opry on Sunday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga native and country music singer Conner Smith has a big show at the Opry this weekend. He’s joining other up and coming artists at the historic venue Sunday night to represent the Opry’s NextStage Class of 2022. Smith still calls himself a...
Reese Witherspoon Sells Stunning $7.35 Million Nashville Manor Home — See Inside! [Pictures]
Reese Witherspoon has sold her spectacular estate in Nashville, and pictures show a historic showplace that's been renovated to include all of the latest amenities without losing its classic appeal. Witherspoon and her husband, talent agent Jim Toth, sold their 6-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 8,399-square-foot Southern manor home in a historic and...
Tennessee Says May 3, 2023, is the Deadline to Get a REAL ID - In Order to Fly (Without a Passport)
The Tennessee REAL ID website says that May 3, 2023, is the deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license:. "Beginning May 3, 2023, all persons must have a REAL ID license for accessing certain Federal buildings, entering nuclear facilities, and boarding commercial flights within the United States."
Davidson County tree chosen for Christmas display at state capitol
For the first time in four years, the official Tennessee State Capitol Christmas Tree has been chosen from Davidson County.
iheart.com
This Tennessee City Named One Of The Best Big Cities In America
Another Tennessee city is getting praise for being one of the best big cities in America, and given its reputation as an "It City," the shout-out comes as no surprise. Condé Nast Traveler recently released its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards list for the best big cities around the country, and one popular destination in Tennessee managed to snag a spot on the list. According to the site, "enthusiasm for travel has never been higher," with nearly 250,000 readers responded to the survey to choose their choices for best small and big cities.
Can you take home a dead bear found in Tennessee?
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee has relatively lax laws when it comes to collecting large animals that are found dead on the side of the road – except for bears. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) states on its website that “all big game found dead should be left where found and need not […]
wgnsradio.com
Gas Prices This Week = Rutherford County Prices are Some of the Lowest in Tennessee
It appears that gas prices are falling as the temperatures fall, when comparing November prices at the pump to the humid summer month of July. On Monday morning, the average price of fuel across the U.S. was ringing in at $3.65 per gallon. This past summer on July 11th, nationwide prices at the pump averaged $4.66 per gallon.
15th Annual Christmas Toy & Clothing Drive in Franklin kicks off
It's a simple way to make Christmas merry and bright for someone in need. Right now, you can donate to the Franklin Firefighters' 15th Annual Christmas Toy and Clothing drive!
Snap benefit scam leaves Nashville dad with less than $1 dollar on his EBT card
A man shopping for the things he need for Thanksgiving learned his EBT card declined and it's because of a scam.
Ford's New Tennessee Plant Is Rubbing Retirees The Wrong Way
Ford has officially started to break ground on its all-new production facility near Stranton, Tennessee, which will be called BlueOval City. According to Bloomberg, the construction has resulted in a financial boom for the small southern town, but some people don't necessarily see this as a good thing. Stranton is...
WKRN
Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats
Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Man accused of throwing nails on road arrested. Man accused of throwing nails on...
Sidelines
Tennessee might ban public drag shows. Here’s how we got here.
A bill that would criminalize drag shows in public areas was introduced in the Tennessee state senate on Nov. 9. State Sen. Jack Johnson’s , R-Brentwood, bill would expand the definition of “adult cabaret performances” to include drag and would outlaw such performances on public property. While...
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this Tennessee town should be put on your list immediately.
Tennessee Skybridge Lighting Up In The Most Beautiful Way For Christmas
WHERE IS AMERICA'S LONGEST SUSPENDED WALKING BRIDGE?. Gatlinburg's SkyLift Park is where you will find the SkyBridge. The bridge is 680 feet in length and allows guests to walk across it all throughout the year. Here's the amazing description from Gatlinburg's SkyLift Park FB;. Located in the heart of downtown...
Watches stolen from Opry Mills Mall jewelry store
Metro police are investigating after items were stolen from a Nashville jewelry store Friday evening.
‘When one LGBT person hurts, we all hurt’: Middle Tennessee LGBT community reacts to Colorado club shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — LGBTQ activists and bar owners around Middle Tennessee see Saturday night’s shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado — which left five dead and 25 injured — as an attack on the whole community. “When one LGBT person hurts, we all hurt, and so for us, there’s a need to honor […]
Over 20 shoplifters still on run after storming Tennessee Walmart
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for over 20 shoplifters who stormed a Whitehaven Walmart on Sunday. MPD says approximately 22 suspects went inside the Walmart on Elvis Presley and grabbed multiple items. Police said they fled the scene in 20 vehicles. No arrests have been made at this time.
