LAKE MARY, Fla. — Police in Lake Mary are asking for help identifying a man who was killed when a car hit him early Saturday morning. According to the Lake Mary Police Department, the crash occurred around 1:35 Saturday morning in the area of West Lake Mary Boulevard and Primera Boulevard. The crash involved a vehicle and the unidentified pedestrian. He died at the scene and had no identification on him.

LAKE MARY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO