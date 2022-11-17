Read full article on original website
Eric Wright
3d ago
that's crazy, 38 years old. you should know better. free bruh.that 38 year old bought from someone else before he bought from him. they didn't tell you that part.
palmcoastobserver.com
CRIME REPORT: Bunnell man arrested after search warrant on his home
Bunnell man arrested after search warrant on his home. A Bunnell man was arrested Nov. 16 for drug possession after the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant for his home. The warrant on the home, located in the 2600 block of Redwood Street in Bunnell, was based...
WESH
Flagler sheriff: Bar patrons tackle gunman who held firearm to woman's head, shot at various people
PALM COAST, Fla. — A man has been arrested after officials in Flagler County say he went on a rampage inside a Palm Coast bar. According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, it happened on Sunday at Smiles Nite Club. Witnesses told deputies the suspect, Connor Anderson, had been...
WESH
'Cold and calculated': 18-year-old shot to death in Sanford, police say
SANFORD, Fla. — An 18-year-old was killed Sunday in a shooting in Sanford, police say. According to officials, officers were called to the Hatteras Sound Apartments around 1:30 p.m. Responding officers found a vehicle in the parking lot with obvious damage from gunfire. Inside the vehicle, they found 18-year-old...
WESH
Arson suspect shot, injured after leading Polk County deputies on pursuit
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Polk County shooting that occurred on Sunday is being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said an arson suspect fled from deputies Sunday morning. Traffic was delayed on Interstate 4 as a pursuit of the suspect, identified...
fox13news.com
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman sentenced to jail time for 2021 drunk driving charge
A Leesburg woman has been sentenced to 15 days in the Lake County Jail for a drunk driving charge after her probation was revoked for non-compliance. Samantha Marie Lacey, 30, failed to complete an alcohol evaluation and did not show up for court ordered community service. She also neglected to pay fines and court costs.
WESH
Dirtbike rider dies in collision with Jeep in Volusia County
DELTONA, Fla. — A dirtbike rider was killed over the weekend in Volusia County. According to the sheriff's office, 50-year-old Otis White died in a collision with a Jeep on Saturday around 2 p.m. The driver of the Jeep told deputies he was driving west on Winterville Street in...
Man found shot in Brevard County backyard dies at hospital, police say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that killed a man in Titusville. Officers responded to a shooting at a residence on Coronada Boulevard around 2 a.m. When police arrived, they found an adult male in the backyard of the residence with an apparent gunshot...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Man stopped for speeding arrested after arguing with police about speed
7:43 p.m. — Intersection of South Atlantic Avenue and Vining Court, Ormond Beach. Resist an officer without violence. An officer was conducting traffic enforcement when he spotted a blue SUV traveling down South Atlantic Boulevard at a high rate of speed — 48 mph in a 35 mph hour zone, the officer soon confirmed.
VIDEO: Florida deputies find gun under shooting suspect’s seat during arrest
Deputies in Volusia County took two 18-year-olds into custody Friday as suspects in recent shootings in the city of DeLand.
WESH
Two teen suspects arrested in connection with shootings in DeLand
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of two 18-year-olds today, both in connection to recent shootings around DeLand. Damarion "Taz" Mims and Elijah "Lala" Bruten were arrested by VCSO detectives and are now being held without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail, the sheriff's office announced Saturday.
WESH
WCJB
Man arrested for stealing from a Walmart, he claims he owns.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in jail after stealing from a multi-billion dollar company that he claims he owns. According to Gainesville police department reports, that no, not Sam Walton, but 51-year old Steven Francis was caught stealing clothes from the Walmart behind Butler Plaza. Officers contacted Francis...
WESH
WESH
I-95 northbound closed in Volusia County
OAK HILL, Fla. — An early morning crash created major backups for those in Volusia County. Interstate 95 was shut down for drivers heading north through Volusia County, with the crash being in the area of mile marker 239. Around 8 a.m., one lane was opened so drivers could...
fox35orlando.com
Charges dropped against officers accused in beating of Florida inmate
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Charges have been dropped against three Florida correctional officers and their captain in connection to the alleged beating of an inmate at a state prison in 2019. Capt. Milton Gass and officers Ian Gretka, Hunter Lingo, and Joshua Petersilge were terminated from their positions at the...
73-year-old man dies, another man injured after Lake County crash, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A 73-year-old man has died following a crash on State Road 44, Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the crash happened around 2 p.m. Saturday in Lake County. According to a news release, a Honda was traveling southbound on State Road 44, north of Rory...
WESH
Kissimmee police: Teen suspect and 16-year-old stabbed to death were 'estranged friends'
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A 17-year-old was arrested for the murder of a 16-year-old girl in Kissimmee, police said. Police said Paola Pagan was leaving home to go to school when she was stabbed by Anas Muhammed. They said she was able to make it back to her home at...
Lakeland man shot by deputies had AR-15, threw ‘molotovs’ at a home, tried to ignite Tampa nightclub in ‘rampage’: PCSO
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that caused traffic delays on I-4 Sunday morning.
Pedestrian killed in early morning crash, police need public’s help to identify victim
LAKE MARY, Fla. — The Lake Mary Police Department needs help identifying a pedestrian that was hit in Lake Mary early Saturday morning. The crash happened on West Lake Mary Boulevard and Primera Boulevard. Officers said the pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene with no ID on them. They...
