Springfield, MO

KYTV

C.A.R.E. Rescue Adoption Trailer stolen

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet & back near normal early this week. Meteorologist Nick Kelly has quiet weather allowing temperatures to finally return to the 50s to start this week out. However, we still have a storm system to keep an eye on by Thanksgiving and perhaps into Black Friday. Springfield...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Several agencies respond to fire at C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar

BOLIVAR, MO
KYTV

Springfield health leaders encourage precautions to prevent respiratory illness as Thanksgiving nears

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As Thanksgiving approaches, Springfield-Greene County Health, CoxHealth, Mercy Springfield, and Jordan Valley Community Health Center are coming together to encourage families to take steps to prevent RSV, Influenza, and COVID-19. CoxHealth hospitals continue to see unusually high rates of children admitted due to respiratory illnesses, particularly RSV. Moreover, respiratory illnesses, including RSV, are a top diagnosis at their urgent care clinics.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield warming shelters still need volunteers; at risk of closing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Warming centers in Springfield still need your help volunteering, especially with more cold weather coming to the region. Grace United Methodist Church at 600 South Jefferson Avenue is now the permanent meal site, pick-up, and drop-off point, seven days a week. The meal starts at 5:30...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Four States Home Page

A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri

MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. […]
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Holiday travel comes with concerns of disruptions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After a flood of complaints, the U.S. Government has drawn a line in the sand with airlines. Even with airfares up 40%, millions of Americans still plan to travel for the holidays. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says he’s already working on setting expectations with airlines for what flyers should experience.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

MoDOT to close lanes on U.S. 65 between Ozark and Branson this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Travelers can expect traffic delays when traveling on U.S. Highway 65 between Ozark and Branson this week. Lane closures will start on Monday, November 21, and end on Wednesday, November 23. According to MoDOT, crews will be installing rumble strips, guardrails, and high friction surface treatment...
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Greene County hospitals experiencing surge in patients with respiratory illnesses

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management is reporting that hospitals in Greene County are experiencing a surge in patients seeking treatment for respiratory illnesses. According to a Facebook post, the surge is mostly among pediatric patients, many of which have Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). The...
KOLR10 News

Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
MISSOURI STATE
KTTS

Branson Camp Operators Sued Over Abuse Settlement

A Tennessee man is suing Kanakuk Camps in Branson, Missouri, claiming the organization and its leaders lied to him and his parents when they signed a settlement of sex abuse claims against a camp counselor. Logan Yandell, of Hendersonville, Tennessee, and his parents filed a lawsuit Friday in Missouri. The...
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Springfield couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield natives Doyle and Ruth Lindsey just celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary on Sunday. It all came full circle when family and friends, including four generations of Lindseys, gathered where the couple first met, Doling Park, to celebrate 80 years of marriage. Duane Lindsey, grandson of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Prosecutors Charge 2 in Springfield Car Theft

Two men are now facing charges after allegedly stealing a car from a student near the Missouri State University campus in early November. According to police, Marshfield native Jordan Dickerson and Antonio Benford of Bernie approached the victim on November 6 near a home on Cherry Street near the Sigma Kappa sorority house.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

LIST: Christmas parades around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christmas is right around the corner, and towns across the Ozarks are preparing to host Christmas parades. This article is a list of Christmas parades happening around our region organized by chronological date. If you would like your town’s parade added, please email digitalnews@ky3.com and we will include it in our list.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Community Policy