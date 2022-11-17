Read full article on original website
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
Dangerous Springfield, MO NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSpringfield, MO
The Wilson's Creek National Battlefield commemorates the 'first major American Civil War battle west of the Mississippi'CJ CoombsRepublic, MO
Ozark Historic River District Seeks to Preserve and Capitalize on Community's Rich HistoryEvan CrosbyOzark, MO
Safest Springfield, MO NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSpringfield, MO
KYTV
C.A.R.E. Rescue Adoption Trailer stolen
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet & back near normal early this week. Meteorologist Nick Kelly has quiet weather allowing temperatures to finally return to the 50s to start this week out. However, we still have a storm system to keep an eye on by Thanksgiving and perhaps into Black Friday. Springfield...
KYTV
Thanksgiving prep and clean up: how to keep your home and family safe
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Thanksgiving is this week and soon, lots of us will be gathered around the table, ready to enjoy a meal. You’ll want to make sure you are properly prepping this year’s meal to prevent anyone from getting sick. Fixing the turkey can be a bit...
KYTV
Neighbors near shooting at Dollar General in Springfield say this is the new normal
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With yet another violent crime in north Springfield, those living there say it’s just a part of life. Police responded to a robbery that resulted in one man being shot twice in the upper torso near a retail store off Division Street on Saturday, November 19.
KYTV
Several agencies respond to fire at C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar
KYTV
Springfield health leaders encourage precautions to prevent respiratory illness as Thanksgiving nears
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As Thanksgiving approaches, Springfield-Greene County Health, CoxHealth, Mercy Springfield, and Jordan Valley Community Health Center are coming together to encourage families to take steps to prevent RSV, Influenza, and COVID-19. CoxHealth hospitals continue to see unusually high rates of children admitted due to respiratory illnesses, particularly RSV. Moreover, respiratory illnesses, including RSV, are a top diagnosis at their urgent care clinics.
KYTV
Springfield Police Department asks for help in Lone Pine homicide investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - What started as a well-being check has since turned into a bloody homicide investigation. Police are now asking for help to help get to the bottom of who killed 42-year-old Timothy Williamson. Now, more than two weeks later, the now empty and locked house stands as...
Two people dead in Branson shooting, Taney Co. Sheriff investigating
The Taney County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two people who were found in a home Friday.
KYTV
Families in the Ozarks receive free Thanksgiving meals and more from area churches
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Families around Springfield were able to get free Thanksgiving meals Saturday from James River Church and Embassy of Hope Springfield. At James River, more than 800 volunteers, across the four James River campuses, gave out 1,900 baskets, equating to around 19,000 meals. James River Church Executive...
KYTV
Springfield warming shelters still need volunteers; at risk of closing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Warming centers in Springfield still need your help volunteering, especially with more cold weather coming to the region. Grace United Methodist Church at 600 South Jefferson Avenue is now the permanent meal site, pick-up, and drop-off point, seven days a week. The meal starts at 5:30...
A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. […]
Lamar business owners charged with stealing from customers
A married couple who operate a Lamar business are now both charged for allegedly stealing from customers.
KYTV
Holiday travel comes with concerns of disruptions
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After a flood of complaints, the U.S. Government has drawn a line in the sand with airlines. Even with airfares up 40%, millions of Americans still plan to travel for the holidays. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says he’s already working on setting expectations with airlines for what flyers should experience.
KYTV
Police investigate shooting at Dollar General in Springfield; shooter on the run
Meteorologist Nick Kelly has skies staying clear and temperatures warming up from Sunday through early next week. However, he still sees a storm system wanting to change our weather up for the Thanksgiving Weekend. Families in the Ozarks receive free Thanksgiving meals and more from area churches. Updated: 9 hours...
KYTV
MoDOT to close lanes on U.S. 65 between Ozark and Branson this week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Travelers can expect traffic delays when traveling on U.S. Highway 65 between Ozark and Branson this week. Lane closures will start on Monday, November 21, and end on Wednesday, November 23. According to MoDOT, crews will be installing rumble strips, guardrails, and high friction surface treatment...
KYTV
Greene County hospitals experiencing surge in patients with respiratory illnesses
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management is reporting that hospitals in Greene County are experiencing a surge in patients seeking treatment for respiratory illnesses. According to a Facebook post, the surge is mostly among pediatric patients, many of which have Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). The...
Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
KTTS
Branson Camp Operators Sued Over Abuse Settlement
A Tennessee man is suing Kanakuk Camps in Branson, Missouri, claiming the organization and its leaders lied to him and his parents when they signed a settlement of sex abuse claims against a camp counselor. Logan Yandell, of Hendersonville, Tennessee, and his parents filed a lawsuit Friday in Missouri. The...
KYTV
Springfield couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield natives Doyle and Ruth Lindsey just celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary on Sunday. It all came full circle when family and friends, including four generations of Lindseys, gathered where the couple first met, Doling Park, to celebrate 80 years of marriage. Duane Lindsey, grandson of...
933kwto.com
Prosecutors Charge 2 in Springfield Car Theft
Two men are now facing charges after allegedly stealing a car from a student near the Missouri State University campus in early November. According to police, Marshfield native Jordan Dickerson and Antonio Benford of Bernie approached the victim on November 6 near a home on Cherry Street near the Sigma Kappa sorority house.
KYTV
LIST: Christmas parades around the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christmas is right around the corner, and towns across the Ozarks are preparing to host Christmas parades. This article is a list of Christmas parades happening around our region organized by chronological date. If you would like your town’s parade added, please email digitalnews@ky3.com and we will include it in our list.
