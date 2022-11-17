ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

TODAY.com

Former Missouri senator snaps a Sunday Mug Shot with a camel!

Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing Mug Shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shout out to former Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill and her sister Anne, plus more amazing viewers! To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.Nov. 20, 2022.
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Examiner

Judge hands Warnock victory on Saturday early voting in Georgia Senate runoff

A Fulton County judge ruled Friday afternoon in favor of Sen. Raphael Warnock's campaign and other Democratic groups that sued to allow early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in Georgia's Senate runoff election. Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. took up the case Friday to determine whether Republican...
GEORGIA STATE
Springfield News-Leader

Nearly 300 books targeted, banned in MO schools since new state law took effect in August

In the wake of a new Missouri law making it a crime to provide books with "explicit sexual material" to students, nearly 300 books available in school libraries or classrooms have been banned or targeted for removal, a national group reported Wednesday. The nonprofit PEN America group, which works to defend free expression, noted that books pulled from the shelves include a graphic novel adaptation of The Gettysburg Address, The Children's Bible, and education books about the...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri AG aligns with St. Louis conspiracy theorist in social media lawsuit

When Kate Starbird got word that Missouri's attorney general wanted her to turn over three years of her emails, she didn't know what to think.  A Seattle-based professor at the University of Washington, Starbird co-founded the UW Center for an Informed Public, which researches misinformation online. Why would an elected official 2,000 miles away be […] The post Missouri AG aligns with St. Louis conspiracy theorist in social media lawsuit appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

SEMO program offers complimentary rides to students under influence

Former workers at a Ky candle factory struck by a tornado last year are alleging that the company retaliated for cooperating with federal safety inspectors. Two new soccer fields are coming to the Jackson sports complex. Fields 12 and 13, both are Bermuda grass fields designed not to flood. MO...
ILLINOIS STATE
CJ Coombs

The 'Charles Minor House' acquired in 1900 in Independence, Missouri was lived in by the Minor Sisters for 80 years

The Charles Minor House, Independence, Missouri.Chenry64052, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On March 22, 1984, the Charles Minor House located at 214 North Spring in Independence, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is a couple of blocks from the courthouse square, also a historic area of Independence.
INDEPENDENCE, MO

