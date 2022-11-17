Read full article on original website
Related
KYTV
Sen. Hawley says Republicans need to be a party for workers, not Wall Street
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Missouri Senator Josh Hawley told News 4 there needs to be a change in direction in Washington. Hawley’s conversation with News 4 came after the midterm election didn’t produce a predicted “red wave.” Republicans retook control of the House of Representatives, creating a divided congress.
TODAY.com
Former Missouri senator snaps a Sunday Mug Shot with a camel!
Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing Mug Shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shout out to former Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill and her sister Anne, plus more amazing viewers! To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.Nov. 20, 2022.
Washington Examiner
Judge hands Warnock victory on Saturday early voting in Georgia Senate runoff
A Fulton County judge ruled Friday afternoon in favor of Sen. Raphael Warnock's campaign and other Democratic groups that sued to allow early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in Georgia's Senate runoff election. Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. took up the case Friday to determine whether Republican...
Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
Faced with a Congress that would not endorse his expansive regulatory agenda, President Obama famously remarked, “I’ve got a pen and I’ve got a phone.” Almost 10 years later, governing by executive fiat continues. The latest round of policymaking by pen and phone came when President...
Eric Schmitt pays $75,000 for ad during Chiefs game to close out Missouri Senate race
On Sunday evening, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Tennessee Titans in a game essential to both teams’ hopes to enter the NFL playoffs with the best record in their conference. With Election Day approaching on Tuesday, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Eric Schmitt is targeting the enormous hometown...
Judge turns away Jen Psaki’s effort in Missouri-filed lawsuit
A judge refused Friday to quash a subpoena issued to former White House press secretary Jen Psaki that seeks her deposition in a lawsuit filed by Missouri and Louisiana, alleging that the Biden administration conspired to silence conservative voices on social media.
300 books banned at Missouri schools over new law, more rules could follow
Missouri has issued bans on nearly 300 books in schools since a new law took effect in August.
Missouri state pension system lost money in crypto collapse tied to investment in FTX
T.J. Carlson, the pension fund’s chief investment officer, informed the Missouri State Employees’ Retirement System’s board of the loss on Thursday, two sources familiar with the investment told The Star Friday.
Nearly 300 books targeted, banned in MO schools since new state law took effect in August
In the wake of a new Missouri law making it a crime to provide books with "explicit sexual material" to students, nearly 300 books available in school libraries or classrooms have been banned or targeted for removal, a national group reported Wednesday. The nonprofit PEN America group, which works to defend free expression, noted that books pulled from the shelves include a graphic novel adaptation of The Gettysburg Address, The Children's Bible, and education books about the...
Missouri Governor Parson officially welcomes Greece into Chiefs Kingdom
Missouri Gov. Parson gave US ambassador to Greece a Kansas City Chiefs jersey autographed by George Karlaftis, an Athens native.
Woman convicted of storming Pelosi’s office in Jan. 6 attack
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman linked to the far-right “Groyper” extremist movement was convicted Monday of several federal charges after prosecutors said she was part of a group that stormed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Missouri is Home to one of the Best Scuba Diving Sites in the US
Missouri isn't the place that comes to my mind when I think of going scuba diving. But, one big-time travel website claims that Missouri is home to one of the best scuba diving locations in the US, and it is a spot we have never even heard of before. Winter...
‘Look completely innocuous’: See how a Missouri company is building bulletproof furniture for schools
SULLIVAN, Mo. — 5 On Your Side is helping to search for solutions for the nationwide active shooter crisis in our schools. In the past, we’ve brought you stories about bulletproof furniture and shatter-proof windows in schools. On a November Monday morning in Sullivan, Missouri, Paul Alexander took...
Missouri AG aligns with St. Louis conspiracy theorist in social media lawsuit
When Kate Starbird got word that Missouri’s attorney general wanted her to turn over three years of her emails, she didn’t know what to think. A Seattle-based professor at the University of Washington, Starbird co-founded the UW Center for an Informed Public, which researches misinformation online. Why would an elected official 2,000 miles away be […] The post Missouri AG aligns with St. Louis conspiracy theorist in social media lawsuit appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Nearly 350,000 Missouri children are too poor to receive full child tax credit
A new report released this week found that nearly 350,000 Missouri children are in families with incomes too low to qualify for the full federal child tax credit.
Missouri lawmakers, education leaders make it easier to certify substitute teachers
Future substitute teachers in Missouri won't need as many credit hours to get a job inside the classroom.
KFVS12
SEMO program offers complimentary rides to students under influence
Former workers at a Ky candle factory struck by a tornado last year are alleging that the company retaliated for cooperating with federal safety inspectors. Two new soccer fields are coming to the Jackson sports complex. Fields 12 and 13, both are Bermuda grass fields designed not to flood. MO...
In Missouri’s sheltered workshops, disabled workers make low wages for years
This story was originally published by ProPublica. ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. Kerstie Bramlet is 30 years old. She is autistic and has intellectual disabilities. Intellectual disabilities are disabilities that affect the...
The historic 1918 'Greenlease Cadillac Building' in Kansas City and the 1953 Greenlease family tragedy
1921 Cadillac Suburban.Joanne Pistorius, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Greenlease Cadillac Building was located at 2900 Gillham Road in Kansas City, Missouri. It served as a specialty store and warehouse. The architect of the building was Lewis W. Haverkamp, and the architectural design is Commercial style.
The 'Charles Minor House' acquired in 1900 in Independence, Missouri was lived in by the Minor Sisters for 80 years
The Charles Minor House, Independence, Missouri.Chenry64052, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On March 22, 1984, the Charles Minor House located at 214 North Spring in Independence, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is a couple of blocks from the courthouse square, also a historic area of Independence.
Comments / 2