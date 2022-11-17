ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

thesouthlandjournal.com

‘No Slopes, No Ski Masks’: Tio Hardiman Calls for Ban on Ski Masks

‘No Slopes, No Ski Masks’: Tio Hardiman Calls for Ban on Ski Masks (Chicago, IL) — Since early 2020, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, masks have become commonplace in Chicago and much of the world. Mask mandates, however useful in helping to slow the spread of COVID, have bred a lackadaisical attitude toward face coverings. People are no longer alarmed as they had been in years past when seeing a person wearing a face-covering strolling toward them. Experts say that this has led to a comfort among criminals who are walking freely while concealing their identities with an obviously brazen attitude. According to nonviolence activist and Executive Director of Violence Interrupters Tio Hardiman, this needs to stop and Illinois should to join other states in banning ski masks.
CHICAGO, IL
POLITICO

What’s Ald. Edward Burke up to?

Happy Monday, Illinois. Brace yourselves — Elon Musk has lifted the Twitter ban on Donald Trump. Programming note: Illinois Playbook publishes through Wednesday, then is off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday. We’ll be back on our regular schedule on Monday, Nov. 28. TOP TALKER. A Chicago tradition...
CHICAGO, IL
laportecounty.life

Franciscan Health Dyer, Munster designated as Infectious Diseases Society of America Antimicrobial Stewardship Centers of Excellence

DYER, Indiana – Franciscan Health Dyer and Munster have each received the prestigious Infectious Diseases Society of America Antimicrobial Stewardship Center of Excellence designations. The achievement makes the two hospitals among six in the state and 150 in the world to hold the distinction. Franciscan Health Olympia Fields in...
MUNSTER, IN
CBS Chicago

Candidates for Chicago mayor to file Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is another step closer to the next mayoral election. Monday is the first day candidates can file to enter the race for that City Hall fifth floor office. The field of hopefuls is pretty full. Fourteen poeple are running so far, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Canddiates for mayor, as well as city clerk and treasurer, need at least 12,500 signatures to get on the ballot. Petitions must be filed by November 28. The election is February 28. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Northwestern doctors, nurses help more than 100 women in Philippines

CHICAGO — A life-altering Medical Mission’s trip to the Philippines has positively changed the lives of more than 100 women suffering from various reproductive health conditions. On Friday afternoon, the group of Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women’s Hospital surgeons and nurses were in the spotlight for an upcoming article about their recent trip to Salcedo, Philippines. […]
CHICAGO, IL
foodsafetynews.com

FDA sends warning to food firm in Chicago over violations at their bakery facility

As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
CHICAGO, IL
POLITICO

Illinois’ first Latina U.S. rep on AOC and the burbs

TGIF, Illinois. Nancy Pelosi is stepping back, but the real news is there were no public catfights when Dems made the transition to a new leader. Progress. PLAYBOOK INTERVIEW: Early in this year’s primary season, Delia Ramirez’s supporters suggested she focus on winning the city portion of the newly drawn 3rd Congressional District and leave the suburban areas to her more conservative opponent.
ILLINOIS STATE
BoardingArea

The Museum That Owned Up To Its Racist Past

Many people, including myself, are re-evaluating their views on race and racism. It’s not easy to look at yourself and your actions and realize that even if you have good intentions, there’s some bias in every decision you make. So what happens when a world-famous museum puts a...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

Former DePaul student and Northbrook native sentenced to 7 1/2 years for terrorism charge

CHICAGO (AP) — A former Chicago college student was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in federal prison for attempting to help the Islamic State group. Thomas Osadzinski, 23, designed, used, and taught a computer program to disseminate violent propaganda online, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. He was convicted last year of attempting to provide material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization.[1]
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

City seeks to hire an equity manager amidst racial discrimination allegations

The city is looking to hire a Manager of Organizational Performance and Equity to develop racial equity strategies. The Racial Equity Diversity and Inclusion Committee (REDI) shared the draft of the job description during its presentation for the Equity and Empowerment Commission’s Thursday, Nov. 17 meeting. REDI is a...
EVANSTON, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Gary Area Career Center students provide free services to veterans

Last week, students of the Gary Area Career Center (GACC) hosted a special event in recognition of veterans, providing free services. As a “thank you” for their service, veterans were treated to manicures, courtesy of the cosmetology department, haircuts from the barbering program, breakfast and lunch from the culinary program and oil changes from the auto mechanics program. Students and faculty also planned an entire program for the attendees.
GARY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Chicago groups giving away free Thanksgiving turkeys this weekend

CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is joining several West Side organizations Friday night to hand out turkeys to families in need. A giveaway was happening Friday afternoon at the 15th District police station located at 5701 West Madison Street. Frozen turkeys and sides were being distributed until 6 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
