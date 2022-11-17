Read full article on original website
2 Chicagoans on 2,800 mile trek across America, raising money for city homeless services
Two Chicago men in their early twenties are nearing completion of a very long walk across the country. 2,800 miles. What started as a personal challenge became a fundraiser for the Night Ministry.
Exclusive interview: Cardinal Blase Cupich talks on key issues of today, what future holds
Cardinal Blase Cupich spoke with ABC7's Alan Krashesky in an exclusive interview.
thesouthlandjournal.com
‘No Slopes, No Ski Masks’: Tio Hardiman Calls for Ban on Ski Masks
‘No Slopes, No Ski Masks’: Tio Hardiman Calls for Ban on Ski Masks (Chicago, IL) — Since early 2020, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, masks have become commonplace in Chicago and much of the world. Mask mandates, however useful in helping to slow the spread of COVID, have bred a lackadaisical attitude toward face coverings. People are no longer alarmed as they had been in years past when seeing a person wearing a face-covering strolling toward them. Experts say that this has led to a comfort among criminals who are walking freely while concealing their identities with an obviously brazen attitude. According to nonviolence activist and Executive Director of Violence Interrupters Tio Hardiman, this needs to stop and Illinois should to join other states in banning ski masks.
Chicago Public Schools Is Monitoring Students’ Social Media For ‘Worrisome Behavior’
CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools is monitoring students’ social media posts for signs they might engage in violence on campus or harm themselves so that school staff — and in some cases police — can intervene. A Canada-based company the district hired started scouring public posts...
POLITICO
What’s Ald. Edward Burke up to?
Happy Monday, Illinois. Brace yourselves — Elon Musk has lifted the Twitter ban on Donald Trump. Programming note: Illinois Playbook publishes through Wednesday, then is off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday. We’ll be back on our regular schedule on Monday, Nov. 28. TOP TALKER. A Chicago tradition...
laportecounty.life
Franciscan Health Dyer, Munster designated as Infectious Diseases Society of America Antimicrobial Stewardship Centers of Excellence
DYER, Indiana – Franciscan Health Dyer and Munster have each received the prestigious Infectious Diseases Society of America Antimicrobial Stewardship Center of Excellence designations. The achievement makes the two hospitals among six in the state and 150 in the world to hold the distinction. Franciscan Health Olympia Fields in...
Candidates for Chicago mayor to file Monday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is another step closer to the next mayoral election. Monday is the first day candidates can file to enter the race for that City Hall fifth floor office. The field of hopefuls is pretty full. Fourteen poeple are running so far, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Canddiates for mayor, as well as city clerk and treasurer, need at least 12,500 signatures to get on the ballot. Petitions must be filed by November 28. The election is February 28.
Northwestern doctors, nurses help more than 100 women in Philippines
CHICAGO — A life-altering Medical Mission’s trip to the Philippines has positively changed the lives of more than 100 women suffering from various reproductive health conditions. On Friday afternoon, the group of Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women’s Hospital surgeons and nurses were in the spotlight for an upcoming article about their recent trip to Salcedo, Philippines. […]
foodsafetynews.com
FDA sends warning to food firm in Chicago over violations at their bakery facility
As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
POLITICO
Illinois’ first Latina U.S. rep on AOC and the burbs
TGIF, Illinois. Nancy Pelosi is stepping back, but the real news is there were no public catfights when Dems made the transition to a new leader. Progress. PLAYBOOK INTERVIEW: Early in this year’s primary season, Delia Ramirez’s supporters suggested she focus on winning the city portion of the newly drawn 3rd Congressional District and leave the suburban areas to her more conservative opponent.
The Museum That Owned Up To Its Racist Past
Many people, including myself, are re-evaluating their views on race and racism. It’s not easy to look at yourself and your actions and realize that even if you have good intentions, there’s some bias in every decision you make. So what happens when a world-famous museum puts a...
Chicago Journal
Former DePaul student and Northbrook native sentenced to 7 1/2 years for terrorism charge
CHICAGO (AP) — A former Chicago college student was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in federal prison for attempting to help the Islamic State group. Thomas Osadzinski, 23, designed, used, and taught a computer program to disseminate violent propaganda online, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. He was convicted last year of attempting to provide material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization.[1]
wlsam.com
Ald. Anthony Napolitano: The Citywide Booting Brigade is Still a Terrible Idea
John Howell is joined by Alderman Anthony Napolitano from Chicago’s 41st Ward. The City Council has once again delayed the vote on the City-wide booting mandate. He and John discuss why the Alderman believes this mandate to be a bad idea and which Alderpersons have seen donations from booting companies.
evanstonroundtable.com
City seeks to hire an equity manager amidst racial discrimination allegations
The city is looking to hire a Manager of Organizational Performance and Equity to develop racial equity strategies. The Racial Equity Diversity and Inclusion Committee (REDI) shared the draft of the job description during its presentation for the Equity and Empowerment Commission’s Thursday, Nov. 17 meeting. REDI is a...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Masking Recommendations, Unusual Symptoms
With respiratory viruses, flu and COVID all circulating, many might be wondering about masking guidelines and how best to protect themselves. Meanwhile, symptoms can be tricky to decipher given that many overlap between the three, but there are some unusual COVID symptoms that may stand out. Here's what you need...
Gary Area Career Center students provide free services to veterans
Last week, students of the Gary Area Career Center (GACC) hosted a special event in recognition of veterans, providing free services. As a “thank you” for their service, veterans were treated to manicures, courtesy of the cosmetology department, haircuts from the barbering program, breakfast and lunch from the culinary program and oil changes from the auto mechanics program. Students and faculty also planned an entire program for the attendees.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago groups giving away free Thanksgiving turkeys this weekend
CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is joining several West Side organizations Friday night to hand out turkeys to families in need. A giveaway was happening Friday afternoon at the 15th District police station located at 5701 West Madison Street. Frozen turkeys and sides were being distributed until 6 p.m.
Hundreds of Turkeys Given Away to Families in Need as Thanksgiving Approaches
The Will Group, a North Lawndale manufacturing facility, transformed into a grab and go turkey giveaway Saturday. The business gave away 150 turkeys and bags of groceries, helping the many struggling families this holiday season. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot even stopped by to help pass out bags. “Well thank God...
fox32chicago.com
Gyrls in the H.O.O.D. founder Chez Smith makes list of Chicagoans of the Year
Gyrls in the H.O.O.D. is partnering with local organizations to bring holiday goods to Chatham on 85th Street and Cottage Grove. On Sunday the groups will distribute 2,100 turkeys and grocery gift cards. Founder of Gyrls in the H.O.O.D. Chez Smith was honored in Chicago Magazine for her charitable work.
ABC7 Chicago
Heather Mack's daughter ordered into custody of mom's cousin; Mack says she should go to grandma
CHICAGO -- A Cook County judge ordered Heather Mack's 7-year-old daughter into the temporary care of a maternal cousin of Mack's from Colorado at the end of a contentious, hourslong hearing Thursday - despite Mack asking the judge from jail to choose the girl's grandmother instead. Lisa Hellmann will become...
