North Canton, OH

Ohio Highway Patrol, North Canton Police Department to host food drive

 3 days ago

NORTH CANTON − The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Canton Post and North Canton Police Department will partner from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 19) at the Acme Fresh Market, 1474 N. Main St., to collect nonperishable goods to help fill the shelves of the North Canton Cares Pantry.

Nonperishable foods that are needed include boxed cereal, peanut butter, canned goods and boxed goods such macaroni and cheese and pastas.

