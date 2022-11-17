Read full article on original website
Related
Buccaneers lose out on former leader to free agency
Well, Buccaneers fans don’t have to hear about the team needing to re-sign Ndamukong Suh any longer. Perhaps that’s a good thing. The Buccaneers and their defense have been a main topic of discussion in the NFL for weeks now. This group has been one of the best in the league through the start of the season, but there have certainly been games where the unit has failed to show up.
NOLA.com
WATCH: Saints legend Drew Brees greeted by hugs from Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram at Superdome
Plenty of New Orleans Saints fans recently have been thinking about the good ole days of Sean Payton and Drew Brees with the team struggling to a 3-7 start to the 2022 season. On Sunday at the Caesars Superdome, Brees received a warm greeting from his former teammates before the Rams-Saints game.
Sporting News
Sean Payton coaching rumors: Why former Saints coach makes sense in LA as Brandon Staley's seat gets hotter
In Los Angeles, is it the hot seat or the electric chair?. The 5-4 Chargers haven't quite lived up to their preseason hype so far in 2022. Whether that's injuries, inconsistencies or general ineffectiveness, someone has to take the blame. Of course, that blame customarily falls on the head coach,...
NOLA.com
Saints say comparing Dennis Allen to Sean Payton isn't helping: 'This is a new regime'
Comparison is the thief of joy, and the New Orleans Saints are trying to steal back any happiness they can before it's too late. The Saints are 3-7 with seven regular-season games remaining. It's the franchise’s worst start since 2005 when the team began with a 2-8 record. In...
NBC Sports
Pursuit of Sean Payton looms, if it hasn’t already started
In past years, while Sean Payton was coaching the Saints, November and December would be the time for Sunday Splash! reports (Payton himself coined the term) suggesting that this year would be his last year in New Orleans. Last year, which actually was his last year in New Orleans, there...
WWL-TV
What they're saying nationally about the Saints win against the Rams
NEW ORLEANS — In what many believed to be a season-deciding game, the New Orleans Saints dominated the second half to defeat the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams, 27-20. While the Saints offense didn't put up earth-shattering numbers, the unit was effective throughout the entirety of the game, especially the second half.
NOLA.com
Saints deliver much-needed victory and cover; LSU's playoff path looking clearer
The New Orleans Saints were 2.5-point favorites yesterday against the Los Angeles Rams, but it took them some time to kick into gear. The Saints were trailing 14-10 at halftime, but a second half surge saw them pull away and secure a 27-20 victory to keep their playoff hopes alive.
NOLA.com
Saints cover against Rams: See how Chris Olave's touchdown moved the live betting line
The New Orleans Saints entered Sunday’s contest against the Los Angeles Rams as 2.5-point home favorites, and the betting line hovered around that mark until Chris Olave broke through. The live line had shifted between 2.5 and 4.5 points throughout the first half, but a 53-yard touchdown strike to...
NOLA.com
The Saints proved to be the more desperate team, take care of Rams with strong second half
This was a matter of survival, as close as an NFL team can get to life or death in Week 11. Both the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams entered the Caesars Superdome in the middle of difficult seasons with their playoff hopes fading. It was a game between two desperate teams with their backs decidedly against the wall. The Saints knew they’d have to be the more desperate team if they wanted to keep their flickering postseason chances alive.
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan: It took a village, but the Saints stone-walled Rams star Aaron Donald
One of Bill Parcells’ mantras during his Hall of Fame coaching tenure was never let an opponent’s best player beat you. The Saints offensive game plan for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday reflected that time-honored philosophy. The message all week in the team’s offensive meetings was simple, a mission statement that could be summarized in five words: “Take care of No. 99.”
No, Saints didn’t get a pep talk from Sean Payton before Raiders shutout
Sean Payton’s recent visit to New Orleans didn’t have any more to it than originally thought, despite an erroneous report to the contrary. See more on WWL and Audacy.
NOLA.com
The Saints have a lengthy list of players inactive for Rams, but one key player may return
The New Orleans Saints sent out a bit of good news when they announced their inactives prior to Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Starting left guard Andrus Peat, who was questionable with a tricep injury, is active. It’s not clear whether Peat will actually play, or just be available as needed after he only practiced once in the week leading up to Sunday’s game.
LSU Recruiting: 2023 Offensive Weapons, More to Come
LSU has secured a number of dynamic offensive weapons to their 2023 recruiting class. Headlined by 5-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr., this program is in good hands for the foreseeable future. Add 4-star quarterback, and Baton Rouge native Rickie Collins to the class, and this group begins to look...
NOLA.com
NFL Week 12 early odds, betting lines: Saints big underdogs at San Fran; Bengals-Titans tight
For only the 14th time this century, the New Orleans Saints are an underdog of 8 points or more, as that’s what they’re facing heading into Santa Clara, Calif., next Sunday to face the San Francisco 49ers. The official line as of Monday is 8½, and we will...
NOLA.com
Saints DE Cam Jordan is missing his 1st game because of injury — and understandably so
For the first time in his 12-year career, New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan missed a game because of injury, and it became apparent why when a new detail emerged Sunday morning before the Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Jordan suffered an orbital bone injury last...
NOLA.com
Who was the New Orleans' best footbal player in Week 12? Vote now.
The second round of the high school football playoffs was loaded with strong individual performances across the New Orleans area. Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose the NOLA.com Player of the Week. The poll will wrap up at noon on Wednesday, and the winner will be recognized on the NOLA.com Prep Sports Facebook page.
Comments / 0