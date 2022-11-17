ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

FanSided

Buccaneers lose out on former leader to free agency

Well, Buccaneers fans don’t have to hear about the team needing to re-sign Ndamukong Suh any longer. Perhaps that’s a good thing. The Buccaneers and their defense have been a main topic of discussion in the NFL for weeks now. This group has been one of the best in the league through the start of the season, but there have certainly been games where the unit has failed to show up.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Pursuit of Sean Payton looms, if it hasn’t already started

In past years, while Sean Payton was coaching the Saints, November and December would be the time for Sunday Splash! reports (Payton himself coined the term) suggesting that this year would be his last year in New Orleans. Last year, which actually was his last year in New Orleans, there...
WILSON, LA
WWL-TV

What they're saying nationally about the Saints win against the Rams

NEW ORLEANS — In what many believed to be a season-deciding game, the New Orleans Saints dominated the second half to defeat the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams, 27-20. While the Saints offense didn't put up earth-shattering numbers, the unit was effective throughout the entirety of the game, especially the second half.
NOLA.com

The Saints proved to be the more desperate team, take care of Rams with strong second half

This was a matter of survival, as close as an NFL team can get to life or death in Week 11. Both the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams entered the Caesars Superdome in the middle of difficult seasons with their playoff hopes fading. It was a game between two desperate teams with their backs decidedly against the wall. The Saints knew they’d have to be the more desperate team if they wanted to keep their flickering postseason chances alive.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Jeff Duncan: It took a village, but the Saints stone-walled Rams star Aaron Donald

One of Bill Parcells’ mantras during his Hall of Fame coaching tenure was never let an opponent’s best player beat you. The Saints offensive game plan for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday reflected that time-honored philosophy. The message all week in the team’s offensive meetings was simple, a mission statement that could be summarized in five words: “Take care of No. 99.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

The Saints have a lengthy list of players inactive for Rams, but one key player may return

The New Orleans Saints sent out a bit of good news when they announced their inactives prior to Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Starting left guard Andrus Peat, who was questionable with a tricep injury, is active. It’s not clear whether Peat will actually play, or just be available as needed after he only practiced once in the week leading up to Sunday’s game.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
LSUCountry

LSU Recruiting: 2023 Offensive Weapons, More to Come

LSU has secured a number of dynamic offensive weapons to their 2023 recruiting class. Headlined by 5-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr., this program is in good hands for the foreseeable future. Add 4-star quarterback, and Baton Rouge native Rickie Collins to the class, and this group begins to look...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Who was the New Orleans' best footbal player in Week 12? Vote now.

The second round of the high school football playoffs was loaded with strong individual performances across the New Orleans area. Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose the NOLA.com Player of the Week. The poll will wrap up at noon on Wednesday, and the winner will be recognized on the NOLA.com Prep Sports Facebook page.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

