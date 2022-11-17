Read full article on original website
Related
The best 240Hz monitors in 2022: high refresh rate screens for extreme gaming
The best 240Hz monitors can deliver a butter-smooth gaming experience, and even a winning edge
ZDNet
150+ Black Friday gaming deals: Games, laptops, consoles, and accessories
Got a gamer in your life and don't know what to get them for the holidays? Many online and brick-and-mortar retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg are offering excellent discounts on everything gaming-related. PC gamers can save big on major components like processors, graphics cards, and storage drives while console gamers can bundle games or snag a new console on the cheap.
ZDNet
Smart lock deal: Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Wi-Fi is 52% off before Black Friday
If you haven't swapped your regular lock for a smart lock yet, now is the best time to invest in one. Having personally installed one in my home, I can say that it is hands-down one of the best decisions I made for my home. They can be pricey, which is what makes the Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Wi-Fi Smart Lock deal so great. Right now, you can get it for 52% off with a special code, so you'll only pay $144.
ZDNet
15+ Black Friday monitor deal: 34-inch Samsung ultrawide display drops to $230
Monitors are one of those components that you can spend as much, or as little on as you want. While you generally get what you pay for, you should be paying for the right features, specs, and size for your specific needs. Are you an ultra-focused at-home worker that needs maximum screen real estate for complex projects? Maybe you just want a big, beautiful display for gaming, or media consumption.
ZDNet
25+ Black Friday laptop deals: Get a new notebook for up to 65% off
It's November, which among other things means Black Friday deals and discounts on laptops of all kinds from retailers and laptop manufacturers. Black Friday itself is on Nov. 25, but the sales engine is already up and running, and there are some excellent deals to be had throughout the month.
ZDNet
What is an external hard drive, and which are the best?
As much as we try to prevent it, it happens. Our computers crash (knock on wood), and we lose our files. Of course, things are much different now than they were a few years ago. Now there are external hard drives that can protect all of your files and content in another place, so you do not risk losing your most important files.
Best lenses for Nikon D750, from ultra-wide zooms through to super-telephotos
We pick the best lenses for the Nikon D750, one of Nikon's longest running full frame DSLRs
ZDNet
Is your iPhone's Always-On display keeping you up? Do this
ZDNET readers seem to have a love-hate relationship with one of Apple's newest features on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max -- the Always-On display. Some owners love it, some hate it. And some owners love it, but their partners hate the fact that there's a glowing iPhone on the nightstand at night.
ZDNet
What is a phone tripod, and which are the best?
Having your photo taken used to mean sitting for a formal photographer, but the development of smartphones changed everything. Now, you can be the photographer and produce your own stellar content, like high-quality photos and videos. However, it can be hard to get just the right angle when your hands...
ZDNet
Give the gift of internet security with 50% off Keeper Password Manager
With every website asking for a unique password that includes characters, numbers, symbols, and more, it can be a daunting task to try to recall all of your passwords -- especially when you have to change them yet again due to a breach. Keeper Password Manager bridges the gap between remembering your passwords and keeping them. Right now, it's 50% off for a one-year subscription, so you only have to pay $17.50 for the entire year.
ZDNet
20+ Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Save up to $200 at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart
Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to snag a bargain on tech. Set to launch on Friday, November 25, the shopping event always includes a range of deals on electronics including laptops, desktop PCs, smartphones, appliances, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. When it comes...
yankodesign.com
Apple Car 1 concept embodies brand’s winning design philosophy + exciting self-driving function
Apple’s ultimate electric car dream is beating alive with Project Titan in the works for a very long time now. The prototype of the next-generation EV is projected to be revealed in 2024 if everything goes to plan, and the production model will debut sometime in 2025 – 2028.
Comments / 0