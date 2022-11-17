ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Philadelphia

Treasury Yields Are Little Changed as Shortened Trading Week Kicks Off

U.S. Treasury yields were little changed Monday to kick off a holiday-shortened week, as investors awaited further clues about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans and fretted over the outlook for inflation. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was trading around 3.814% at around 1 p.m. ET. The 2-year...
NBC Philadelphia

FTX Will Sell Or Restructure Global Empire, CEO Says

FTX's new CEO said on Saturday that the bankrupt crypto exchange is looking to sell or restructure its global empire. "Based on our review over the past week, we are pleased to learn that many regulated or licensed subsidiaries of FTX, within and outside of the United States, have solvent balance sheets, responsible management and valuable franchises," FTX chief John Ray, said in a statement.

