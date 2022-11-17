Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Philadelphia
Treasury Yields Are Little Changed as Shortened Trading Week Kicks Off
U.S. Treasury yields were little changed Monday to kick off a holiday-shortened week, as investors awaited further clues about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans and fretted over the outlook for inflation. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was trading around 3.814% at around 1 p.m. ET. The 2-year...
NBC Philadelphia
‘We're Alive and Kicking': CEO of Banking App Dave Wants to Dispel Doubts After This Year's 97% Stock Plunge
Mobile banking app provider Dave has enough cash to survive the current downturn for fintech firms and reach profitability a year from now, according to CEO Jason Wilk. "We're trying to dispel the myth of, 'Hey, this company does not have enough money to make it through'," Wilk said. "We think that couldn't be further from the truth."
NBC Philadelphia
FTX Will Sell Or Restructure Global Empire, CEO Says
FTX's new CEO said on Saturday that the bankrupt crypto exchange is looking to sell or restructure its global empire. "Based on our review over the past week, we are pleased to learn that many regulated or licensed subsidiaries of FTX, within and outside of the United States, have solvent balance sheets, responsible management and valuable franchises," FTX chief John Ray, said in a statement.
Bankrupt exchange FTX owes top creditors over $3 billion
list of the top 50 unsecured claims against FTX gives the public a first glance into the amount of money Sam Bankman-Fried’s companies may owe his customers.
NBC Philadelphia
Goldman Cuts Oil Forecast on ‘Lack of Clarity' Over G-7 Russia Oil Price Cap, China Covid Outbreaks
Goldman Sachs lowered its oil price forecast by $10 to $100 per barrel for the fourth quarter of 2022, citing rising Covid concerns in China and lack of clarity over the Group of Seven nations' plan to cap Russian oil prices. China recorded recorded three Covid deaths over the weekend,...
Metros where homes are selling for the most over asking price
Home sales have slowed considerably in the housing market this year. Stacker analyzed data from Redfin to see which metros had the most homes sold over asking price at the start of November.
Comments / 0