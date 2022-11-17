ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mizell Center kicks off kitchen expansion with wall breaking ceremony

By Desert Sun staff
 3 days ago
Donors and supporters convened at Mizell Center in Palm Springs Nov. 7 to observe a ceremonial wall breaking as the nonprofit officially kicked off its long-awaited kitchen expansion project. A recent capital campaign raised funds to greatly expand its present kitchen, which will enable Mizell to serve significantly more area seniors through its vital Meals on Wheels program.

The campaign will expand the footprint of the current 70-plus-year-old kitchen from 642 square feet to 1,776 square feet and incorporate state-of-the-art energy-efficient appliances. By adding 1,134 square feet of workspace, the new kitchen will more than double the current meal preparation capacity for homebound clients and those who partake in communal meals at senior centers and senior living communities throughout the Coachella Valley.

Chris Mills, the architect who designed the 1991 expansion of the building and who will be reimagining the space to make it current, was present at the event.

The Kitchen Expansion Capital Campaign raised more than its goal of $1.3 million. Principal donors include Norman Kerewsky, whose initial gift started off the project; the Angel Charitable Trust; Carol Fragen; and the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation.

The kitchen and dining facility will be known as the “Anastasia Angel Nutrition Center.”

To learn more about Mizell Center or to make a donation, visit mizell.org.

