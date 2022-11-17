What might a 5-7 bowl year be worth for Iowa State football?

AMES – Xavier Hutchinson didn’t hesitate when he was asked Tuesday what Iowa State had left to play for in the final two weeks of the season.

“To get to the bowl game, of course,” the senior wideout said.

The conventional path to the postseason requires the Cyclones (4-6, 1-6 Big 12) to win in their final two games, starting Saturday against Texas Tech (6 p.m.; FS1) at Jack Trice Stadium and then on the road against No. 4 and undefeated TCU the following weekend.

For a team that hasn’t won back-to-back games since September, that would seem to be a tall task.

There is, though, another way.

Thanks to an Academic Progress Rate of 986, which ranks in the top 20 nationally, Iowa State does have a shot at a bowl game if it can get to five wins and the bloated bowl slate needs to fill slots. The Cyclones are second only to Rice in the APR among schools that have yet to or still can attain bowl eligibility.

CBS Sports actually puts Iowa State in the First Responder Bowl, estimating the bowls will need help to keep their TV inventory intact.

So if Iowa State does what oddsmakers predict – beat the Red Raiders but lose to the Horned Frogs – what is the value of a bowl game following a disappointing season?

Do the extra practices, additional experience and the potential momentum-driver of a bowl victory actually propel 5-7 teams?

History suggests ... maybe?

Since 2015, and excluding the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, four five-win Power 5 teams have gone to bowl games. Three of the four went on to win nine games (including bowl games) the following season.

The exception is Rutgers, who lost the Gator Bowl to No. 19 Wake Forest last season to finish 5-8. The Scarlet Knights are currently 4-6 overall and 1-6 in the Big Ten.

The results of the other three, though, were a little more promising.

Mississippi State parlayed a 5-7 2016 into a St. Petersburg Bowl victory followed by a nine-win 2017 punctuated with a Taxslayer Bowl title.

Both Nebraska and Minnesota earned 5-7 bowl bids in 2015, and they both turned those into nine-win, bowl championship seasons the following year.

None of the three, however, seriously competed for a conference championship with a combined league record of 15-11. Nebraska’s tie for second in the Big Ten West was the highwater mark for the group.

So while 5-7 teams have parlayed bonus bowl appearances into improvement the following year, it’s been muted success.

Iowa State, though, exists something as an interesting case study given how close its losses have been. Despite the ugly conference record, the Cyclones rank 40th in ESPN’s analytics-driven SP+ rankings – ahead of 28 schools that have already guaranteed themselves bowl eligibility.

The Cyclones’ rankings are driven by a dominant defense that is expected to remain intact next year, but dragged down by an offense with first-year starters at quarterback and running back along with an underperforming offensive line.

“As the head football coach, you’re frustrated with yourself because at the end of the day, I know I’ve asked our kids to be purpose-driven and process-driven, and I think we’re in a great spot there,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell, who has guided Iowa State to a school-record five-straight bowl games, said this week. “Obviously, we do have to be outcome aware, and the outcome – that's on me. That’s on the head football coach. For whatever reason, we’re kind of sputtering in that inconsistency, and why I haven’t been able to totally get us out of there yet, it’s frustrating.”

A bowl game for Iowa State could provide another 60 minutes of data for Campbell to analyze as he heads into an offseason that will be filled with as much angst as any he’s faced at Iowa State, though admittedly that is a low bar given all the success he’s helped engineer in Ames.

“I have to find out where that gap is and continue to do everything in our power to plug away,” Campbell said. “There are some things that have continued to show up that have not allowed us to win football games that are debilitating.

“That’s my responsibility. That’s my job. Unfortunately, I haven’t gotten us there yet. I look forward to the challenge. We still have time left.”

And that time also still, technically, allows for Iowa State to avoid 5-7 altogether.

“I know this team would much rather go 6-6 than 5-7,” Hutchinson said. “That’s our whole goal.

“Break even.”

Travis Hines covers Iowa State University sports for the Des Moines Register and Ames Tribune. Contact him at thines@amestrib.com or (515) 284-8000. Follow him at @TravisHines21.