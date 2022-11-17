ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

What might a 5-7 bowl year be worth for Iowa State football?

By Travis Hines, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bpyIw_0jEwm5fu00

AMES – Xavier Hutchinson didn’t hesitate when he was asked Tuesday what Iowa State had left to play for in the final two weeks of the season.

“To get to the bowl game, of course,” the senior wideout said.

The conventional path to the postseason requires the Cyclones (4-6, 1-6 Big 12) to win in their final two games, starting Saturday against Texas Tech (6 p.m.; FS1) at Jack Trice Stadium and then on the road against No. 4 and undefeated TCU the following weekend.

For a team that hasn’t won back-to-back games since September, that would seem to be a tall task.

There is, though, another way.

Thanks to an Academic Progress Rate of 986, which ranks in the top 20 nationally, Iowa State does have a shot at a bowl game if it can get to five wins and the bloated bowl slate needs to fill slots. The Cyclones are second only to Rice in the APR among schools that have yet to or still can attain bowl eligibility.

CBS Sports actually puts Iowa State in the First Responder Bowl, estimating the bowls will need help to keep their TV inventory intact.

So if Iowa State does what oddsmakers predict – beat the Red Raiders but lose to the Horned Frogs – what is the value of a bowl game following a disappointing season?

Do the extra practices, additional experience and the potential momentum-driver of a bowl victory actually propel 5-7 teams?

History suggests ... maybe?

Since 2015, and excluding the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, four five-win Power 5 teams have gone to bowl games. Three of the four went on to win nine games (including bowl games) the following season.

The exception is Rutgers, who lost the Gator Bowl to No. 19 Wake Forest last season to finish 5-8. The Scarlet Knights are currently 4-6 overall and 1-6 in the Big Ten.

The results of the other three, though, were a little more promising.

Mississippi State parlayed a 5-7 2016 into a St. Petersburg Bowl victory followed by a nine-win 2017 punctuated with a Taxslayer Bowl title.

Both Nebraska and Minnesota earned 5-7 bowl bids in 2015, and they both turned those into nine-win, bowl championship seasons the following year.

None of the three, however, seriously competed for a conference championship with a combined league record of 15-11. Nebraska’s tie for second in the Big Ten West was the highwater mark for the group.

So while 5-7 teams have parlayed bonus bowl appearances into improvement the following year, it’s been muted success.

Iowa State, though, exists something as an interesting case study given how close its losses have been. Despite the ugly conference record, the Cyclones rank 40th in ESPN’s analytics-driven SP+ rankings – ahead of 28 schools that have already guaranteed themselves bowl eligibility.

The Cyclones’ rankings are driven by a dominant defense that is expected to remain intact next year, but dragged down by an offense with first-year starters at quarterback and running back along with an underperforming offensive line.

“As the head football coach, you’re frustrated with yourself because at the end of the day, I know I’ve asked our kids to be purpose-driven and process-driven, and I think we’re in a great spot there,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell, who has guided Iowa State to a school-record five-straight bowl games, said this week. “Obviously, we do have to be outcome aware, and the outcome – that's on me. That’s on the head football coach. For whatever reason, we’re kind of sputtering in that inconsistency, and why I haven’t been able to totally get us out of there yet, it’s frustrating.”

A bowl game for Iowa State could provide another 60 minutes of data for Campbell to analyze as he heads into an offseason that will be filled with as much angst as any he’s faced at Iowa State, though admittedly that is a low bar given all the success he’s helped engineer in Ames.

“I have to find out where that gap is and continue to do everything in our power to plug away,” Campbell said. “There are some things that have continued to show up that have not allowed us to win football games that are debilitating.

“That’s my responsibility. That’s my job. Unfortunately, I haven’t gotten us there yet. I look forward to the challenge. We still have time left.”

And that time also still, technically, allows for Iowa State to avoid 5-7 altogether.

“I know this team would much rather go 6-6 than 5-7,” Hutchinson said. “That’s our whole goal.

“Break even.”

Travis Hines covers Iowa State University sports for the Des Moines Register and Ames Tribune. Contact him at thines@amestrib.com or (515) 284-8000. Follow him at @TravisHines21.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Iowa State Daily

‘How do you guard them?’: Iowa State has a dominant offensive showing over Columbia

Iowa State wasted no time taking down Columbia in a dominant showing Sunday morning. A high-powered offensive effort was led by the Cyclones’ near-unstoppable backcourt. The offense followed up its 88-point effort against Northern Iowa by putting up 99 points against the Lions. With the win, Iowa State moves to 4-0 this season headed into the Phil Knight Invitational.
AMES, IA
weareiowa.com

Grandparents support grandsons on competing football teams

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — During Friday Night's 5A state championship game between Southeast Polk and Valley, Peg and Phil Hird, affectionately known as Nan and Pops to their nine grandchildren found themselves rooting for both teams. That's because their grandson Spencer Olesen plays for Southeast Polk and their...
PLEASANT HILL, IA
KCCI.com

Final football Friday sees multiple back-to-back champions

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The final football Friday of the 2022 season saw three back-to-back state champions crowned. In class 3A, Harlan overcame to 23-7 4th quarter deficit to defeat Mt. Vernon to claim its second straight title and its 14th title in school history. In class 1A, Van...
HARLAN, IA
iheart.com

Iowa State Fair "Cookie Man" Dies

(Undated) -- The man who came up with Barksdale's State Fair cookies sold during the Iowa State Fair has died. Joe Barksdale started a food business at the Iowa State Fair in 1975, and added cookies in 1993, using his wife Virginia's recipe. The cookies have become one of the most popular treats sold during the Iowa State Fair. In 2019, the couple gifted the cookie legacy to the Iowa State Fair.
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

North Iowa Outdoors: Area Hunters can Donate Deer Hides for Veteran Therapy Program

Area deer hunters are often asked to donate venison to help feed the hungry, but they’re also urged to donate deer hides for use in the Veterans Leather Program. Lisa Widick, state spokeswoman for the Iowa Elks, says the state’s Elks lodges collected more than four-thousand deer hides for the program this past hunting season. The hides were trucked to a tannery in Missouri, then the finished leather is sent back to Iowa and the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Luay Rahil

The richest man in Iowa

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
ADEL, IA
who13.com

Steak is the star of this risotto

The perfect steak is the star of any meal, but Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank makes sure you can’t ignore two special additions on the plate. He shows the new menu item called Shiitake Steak Risotto. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona,...
DES MOINES, IA
KIMT

Bigger crowds likely at Des Moines airport

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — It’s common knowledge for central Iowans that it usually takes only about 30 minutes to get from the entrance doors to Des Moines International Airport’s departure gates. But don’t count on that to hold true during Thanksgiving week, when airport officials expect...
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Walk Through a Christmas Wonderland at an Awesome Iowa Event

These past few weeks, we've told you about some of the best and biggest holiday light displays here in Iowa. There's Jolly Holiday Lights at Adventureland, the Mount Pleasant Festival of Lights, Holiday Lights at the Lake in Coralville, and Christmas Acres in Le Mars. Another one you may want to check out this holiday season is over in Ames!
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

South side church closes after 119 years

DES MOINES, Iowa — Park Avenue Presbyterian Church will be closing its doors due to a dwindling amount of members. The church has been around for the last 119 years. Some church members had been attending services there for the last 80 years and they say it is bittersweet to see it close.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Loud noise prompts an Ankeny elementary school to shelter in place

ANKENY, Iowa — An elementary school in Ankeny was placed under a shelter-in-place on Friday. KCCI confirmed at 2:50 p.m., staff members heard what they thought were gunshots outside Northwest Elementary School. School security and Ankeny police soon found the noise was a transformer explosion. Ankeny schools will provide...
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

Low water level seen at Saylorville Lake

POLK CITY, Iowa — "You don't want to put an expensive boat in the water if it's going to be low," said Jerry Mitchell, who boats at Saylorville Lake. Mitchell has noticed the low water level at Saylorville. He says it has been low most of the summer. "If...
POLK CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Microphone captures vulgarity during Polk County Board of Supervisors meeting

During a Polk County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, a microphone caught Supervisor Angela Connolly calling fellow Supervisor Matt McCoy a vulgar word. In the audio, Connolly can be heard responding to McCoy, saying, "Why is he such an a******?" The comment was made after McCoy spoke against two...
KCCI.com

Johnston residents share concerns over residential development plan

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Some Johnston residents are speaking out against a multi-million dollar neighborhood project. The new community, Carmel Hyperion, will be housed near the Hyperion Field Club. Current residents of the area say the addition of new homes will take away from the very reason they moved there.
JOHNSTON, IA
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy