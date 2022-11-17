Read full article on original website
disneyfoodblog.com
A Healthy Restaurant Option Is Coming Near Disney World Next Year!
And while there are plenty of great restaurants around Disney World, we’re talking about restaurants in your everyday life. There are lots of places to explore in Orlando around Disney World, and if you’re a fan of healthy eating, you’ll be excited to hear that a popular chain is expanding into the Orlando area!
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Christmas light shows to visit in December
With Christmas creeping right around the corner, light shows are popping up all around Central Florida. Some are displayed as walkthrough shows while others are drive-thru shows. Aside from the beautiful light displays, many of these attractions have activities that the whole family can enjoy. Night of a Million Lights.
piratesandprincesses.net
Looking a Lot Like Universal Orlando Christmas
As you may know, the holiday season at the Orlando area theme park began last week in earnest. At Universal Orlando, the holiday parade brings delight each evening. Sure, the Grinch continues to have a hate/hate relationship with Christmas. A fan favorite, Earl the Squirrel, displays his power in merchandise and a section in the Tribute Store. Recently, the holiday offerings at Universal Orlando reflected a distinct adjustment. Earl’s display of capitalism looks to be returning with “Mistletoe Pines.” The clues for this CityWalk holiday pop-up had been left. Also, the spooky side of Universal Orlando grew in the “Boo-Tique” in Islands of Adventure with some Krampus style.
attractionsmagazine.com
Red Coconut Club at Universal Orlando’s CityWalk takes on a festive theme for the holidays
The Green and Red Coconut Club takes over the existing nightclub at Universal’s CityWalk on select evenings from November 19, 2022-January 1, 2023. During the seasonal transformation, the Red Coconut Club will take on a retro holiday vibe in its décor, with the additional homey ambiance from a family living room decked out in holiday figurines and featuring a traditional fireplace filled with presents.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Florida
The Sunshine State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Orange County, you might just want to visit.
piratesandprincesses.net
A Glimpse Inside The Green and Red Coconut Club
Universal Orlando CityWalk area has experienced many changes since opening in 1999. Restaurants have come and gone. Also, the nightclub scene made popular in that time at Orlando area theme park resorts has reduced in recent years. For example, “The Groove” and “Red Coconut Club” failed to reopen after the shutdown due to virus concerns. The Groove should soon transform into a highly themed escape room. The Red Coconut Club has taken a different path in recent months. During the spooky season, Universal Orlando created the “Dead Coconut Club.” Recently, Universal Orlando announced for the holiday season on select nights until January 1st, 2023, that this location will be “The Green and Red Coconut Club.” The Green & Red Coconut Club will be open select evenings, Thursday-Saturday, from now until the end of the year.
click orlando
🎄Orlando Nights in Lights drive-thru benefits Boys & Girls Clubs
ORLANDO, Fla. – For the first time, an Orlando attraction is offering a drive-through experience that is sure to brighten up your night and get you in the holiday spirit. It’s called Christmas Nights in Lights. More than a million lights are strategically placed across the parking lot...
attractionsmagazine.com
Donate a toy at Icon Park and get a half-off ticket for The Wheel
Icon Park is running its Toys for Tots drive November 21-December 19, 2022, and those who make a donation will receive 50% off on a ticket to ride The Wheel. Santa has arrived at Icon Park, but he’s not the only one who can make Orlando children’s holiday merry and bright.
9 things to do in Central Florida this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Nicole is long gone, and the holiday season is in full swing here in Central Florida. Check out our top 9 events throughout the region below:. Give Kids the World’s holiday staple kicks off this weekend, but at a new location — H2O Water Park in Kissimmee. Get tickets here.
Bay News 9
Disney World to raise ticket prices, SeaWorld shows off Pipeline vehicle and Universal opens new Holiday Tribute Store
From rides and events to big announcements and ticket deals, Attractions Insider is your one-stop shop for everything Florida attractions. After a two-year absence, ICE! returns to Gaylord Palms. And this year, the frigid exhibit features hand-crafted ice sculptures inspired by Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas. We talk with the people behind it all! Plus, Ashley and Allison check in on some of the holiday offerings now underway. Listen to the episode by tapping play at the top of the page!
fox35orlando.com
Special 'Hidden Mickey' to make annual appearance on his birthday at Disney World: How to see it
ORLANDO, Fla. - Happy Birthday, Mickey Mouse!. The iconic Disney mascot celebrates his 94rd birthday on Friday, Nov. 18. Mickey made his debut on Nov. 18, 1928, in the animated short "Steamboat Willie." To mark Mickey's special day, visitors to Magic Kingdom will get an extra surprise that only happens...
attractionsmagazine.com
Toss those beads during Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience
Universal Orlando Resort is offering guests the chance to enjoy a hearty meal, then board one of the Mardi Gras floats and toss bead necklaces to eager park-goers during the “Mardi Gras Parade.”. For those who have always wanted to be on the throwing end of the iconic New...
disneydining.com
Universal Studios Offering an Annual Pass with Unlimited Visits for Less Than $200
Not sure which Florida vacation to take since Disney World has still not resumed selling annual passes to non-Florida residents? A recent announcement from Universal Studios Orlando may help you make that decision. Some non-Florida residents are growing weary of waiting for Disney World to begin selling annual passes again...
Miller’s Ale House unveils new holiday items to ring in the season
ORLANDO, Fla. — Miller’s Ale House is ringing in the holiday season with brand new cocktails and menu items available now through Dec. 31. The restaurant announced it will be serving up limited time menu items and specials that are festive for the holidays. Some of the items...
A Luminous Date at the Asian Lantern Festival
Is anyone else feeling overwhelmed by the amount of things to do in Orlando during the holidays? I have found a solution. The Asian Lantern Festival at the Central Florida Zoo is relaxing. The 2022 dates for the Asian Lantern... The post A Luminous Date at the Asian Lantern Festival appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
allears.net
AllEars TV: The WORST Thing About Disney World
Do you know what I love about Walt Disney World? The fact that it’s in beautiful, sunny Orlando, Florida. I mean, what a great idea to build it here of all places, right? Take winter for instance. No snow! Spring! Oh, it’s lovely in the springtime here. Ever heard of spring break? It’s such a marvelous thing. Fun fact: There are almost EXACTLY as many high school students buzzing around Walt Disney World during Spring Break as there are those infamous Disney World bees. Joffrey’s anyone?
abandonedway.com
History of Abandoned Putnam Hotel – 20 Haunted Pictures
Putnam Hotel is an abandoned hotel located at 225 West New York Avenue, in the heart of DeLand, and just a few blocks away from Stetson University, Florida, U.S. Prior to the construction of the Putnam Hotel, the first hotel on this site was built in 1880 by Henry Addison DeLand, the city’s founder. In 1906, Benjamin Edward Brown purchased the hotel and managed the hotel along with his wife. Unfortunately, the original structure burned down when an explosion in the basement set the building on fire in 1921.
Work flexibility offers Orlando residents some holiday magic this year
Sunshine, beaches, and a very famous mouse. Orlando is fun at any time of year and it’s especially magical at the holidays. But when the costs of the festivities add up, the festive vibe can switch from joyous to stressful faster than you can say “theme park.”
kennythepirate.com
Warning for Guests traveling to Disney World over Thanksgiving break
Keep this in mind as you travel to Disney World over Thanksgiving break. If you fly to Disney World, you likely fly into and out of Orlando International Airport (MCO). The Orlando airport is the hub for all visitors traveling by plane in and out of the greater Orlando area. With so many theme parks, attractions, and convention centers it is a very busy airport. Depending on the dates you travel, you may experience long lines at security.
Locally-Owned Coffee Shop to Open in Orlando
Considering the amount of office and factory space in the area, the eatery is likely to quickly draw in local workers along with those in the neighboring medical district.
