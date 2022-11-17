ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

The Bergen Record

Giants at Cowboys: How to watch, radio and odds for crucial Thanksgiving showdown

For the first time this season, Big Blue underwhelmed. Facing a mediocre Lions team at home, the Giants were soundly beaten thanks to uncharacteristic turnovers and a struggling rushing attack. Daniel Jones threw a pair of deflating interceptions, including one to Detroit star rookie Aiden Hutchinson, and Saquon Barkley ran for a season-low 22 yards on 15 attempts.
DALLAS, TX
WVNews

Golden State 127, Houston 120

GOLDEN STATE (127) D.Green 2-4 0-0 4, Wiggins 8-16 0-0 22, Looney 1-2 1-2 3, Curry 11-20 4-5 33, Thompson 14-23 3-4 41, Kuminga 1-3 0-0 2, Lamb 0-0 0-0 0, JaM.Green 4-5 0-0 8, DiVincenzo 2-5 0-1 4, Moody 0-0 0-0 0, Poole 3-8 3-3 10. Totals 46-86 11-15 127.
WVNews

Kings beat Pistons 137-129, extend winning streak to 6 games

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox had 33 points and seven assists and the Sacramento Kings extended their winning streak to six games with a 137-129 win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night. “This is the best basketball he’s played in his career," Harrison Barnes said of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
WVNews

Cleveland 113, Miami 87

MIAMI (87) Jovic 2-9 2-2 7, Martin 7-12 2-2 17, Adebayo 7-14 7-7 21, Lowry 2-10 4-5 9, Strus 3-9 0-0 8, Cain 4-6 0-0 8, D.Robinson 3-6 0-0 7, Highsmith 0-3 0-2 0, Dedmon 3-8 4-4 10, O.Robinson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 31-80 19-22 87.

